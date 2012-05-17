* U.S. wheat up for 4th day, highest since May 1 * Dryness in United States, Russia prompts short-covering * Corn at 1-week high, soybeans gain half a percent * China says corn supply to stay tight in 2012/13 (Adds details, quotes) By Naveen Thukral SINGAPORE, May 17 U.S. wheat jumped more than 1 percent on Thursday, rising for a fourth straight session to its highest since May 1, as concerns over dry weather in top exporters the United States and Russia prompted short covering. Corn rose to a one-week top, tracking gains in wheat and supported by China's forecast of a deficit in domestic supplies in the coming year even as record production fails to meet fast-growing demand. "We saw strong gains largely on short covering, which appears to be continuing this morning, led by wheat," said Luke Mathews, commodities strategist at Commonwealth Bank of Australia. "There are some stories of less than ideal weather around the world, but more important is the situation in southern Russia as hot and dry conditions remain an issue." Chicago Board of Trade July wheat rose 1.1 percent to $6.45-1/2 a bushel by 0250 GMT, after climbing 5 percent in the last session, its biggest rally in 6-1/2 weeks. July corn rose 0.2 percent to $6.21-1/2 a bushel, the highest since May 9, while soybean added 0.4 percent to $14.27-1/2 per bushel. Investors covered short positions as the winter wheat-growing U.S. southern plains looked to stay mostly dry this week, traders said. Traders also cited weather concerns in Russia, where an analyst warned on Tuesday of irreversible damage to some crops in the south because of a drought. "This is an area of the world that the market will pay close attention to for the coming few weeks," said Mathews, referring to the situation in Russia, typically the world's third largest wheat exporter. The corn market, which is expecting a rebound in supplies towards the end of the year, rose after China's official think-thank said corn supply is expected to stay tight in the year to Sept 2013, leading to a continued increase in imports of the grain used mainly for animal feed production. China is expected to consume 199 million tonnes of corn in 2012/2013, while domestic production has been projected at 197.5 million tonnes for the year, according to China National Grain and Oils Information Center (CNGOIC). The U.S. Department of Agriculture said exporters sold 900,000 tonnes of U.S. corn to China, including 180,000 tonnes of old-crop supplies. A record U.S. corn crop this fall will end two years of nail-biting tight supplies, the U.S. government predicted last week. First estimates by the U.S. Department of Agriculture for this year's harvest and next year's demand showed domestic corn stocks will surge from a near record low this year to a seven-year high by September 2013, aided by expected record yields as farmers sprinted to plant an early crop. Dry and warm weather forecast for the U.S. Midwest this week looked to aid corn and soybean planting, but some rain is needed to boost soil moisture in southern areas of the region. Prices at 0250 GMT Contract Last Change Pct chg Two-day chg MA 30 RSI CBOT wheat 645.50 6.75 +1.06% +6.08% 626.46 70 CBOT corn 621.50 1.50 +0.24% +4.06% 613.82 43 CBOT soy 1427.50 5.50 +0.39% +1.03% 1446.12 46 CBOT rice $15.21 $0.09 +0.63% -1.71% $15.45 52 WTI crude $93.22 $0.41 +0.44% -0.81% $100.95 18 Currencies Euro/dlr $1.274 $0.001 +0.08% -0.66% USD/AUD 0.994 0.000 +0.02% -0.21% Most active contracts Wheat, corn and soy US cents/bushel. Rice: USD per hundredweight RSI 14, exponential (Reporting by Naveen Thukral;Editing by Clarence Fernandez)