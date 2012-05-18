SYDNEY, May 18 U.S. wheat futures eased on
Friday after hitting their highest level in six weeks in the
previous session, as dry conditions in Russia and the United
States threatened crops and overshadowed worries that demand
will be hit by Europe's debt problems.
Chicago Board Of Trade wheat futures slipped 0.11
percent after strong gains in recent days on increasing concern
about crop damage in the world's two biggest producers.
CBOT July soybean futures fell 0.4 percent after
climbing 1.1 percent on Thursday, while July corn futures
slipped 0.4 percent after rising 0.8 percent on Thursday.
FUNDAMENTALS
* Spring drought conditions in parts of Russia's key
southern grain export regions may have inflicted irreversible
damage on some of the crop, and a government source told Reuters
that Russia may cut its 2012/13 grain crop forecast in May from
the current 94 million tonnes.
* Analyst Strategie Grains said winter damage to wheat in
the European Union was more severe than previously thought,
leading it to slash again its forecast for this year's crop in
the 27-country EU.
* Market also concerned that hot, dry weather this week
could hurt the maturing hard red winter wheat crop in Kansas
Limited rainfall is expected in key hard red
winter wheat-growing areas of the U.S. Plains during the next 10
days, although Oklahoma and southeastern Kansas could see a few
storms at the weekend, Commodity Weather Group said.
* The U.S. Department of Agriculture in its daily reporting
system confirmed sales of 480,000 tonnes of U.S. soybeans to
China, the biggest oilseed buyer, for 2011/12 delivery.
* Favorable weather in the U.S. Midwest continued to boost
the outlook for this year's U.S. corn crop, with planting nearly
complete. The U.S. Department of Agriculture reported weekly
corn export sales of 865,100 tonnes, below forecasts for 900,000
to 1.3 million tonnes.
MARKET NEWS
* The safe-haven yen posted sharp gains against the euro and
dollar on Thursday on concerns about banks in Spain and Greece,
chances of contagion if Greece leaves the euro and disappointing
U.S. economic data.
* Brent crude oil slumped more than 2 percent on Thursday to
end at the lowest level since December, as investors avoided
risky assets due to mounting fears that turmoil in Greece could
spread to other stressed euro zone economies.
* U.S. stocks hit a four-month low on Thursday as rising
Spanish bond yields increased investor anxiety over that
country's banks and another round of weak data undermined hopes
for U.S. economic recovery.
DATA/EVENTS (GMT)
0200 China House prices m/m May
1930 U.S. CFTC commitment of traders data
Grains prices at 0021 GMT
Contract Last Change Pct chg Two-day chg MA 30 RSI
CBOT wheat 657.00 -0.75 -0.11% +0.00% 614.56 74
CBOT corn 622.50 -2.50 -0.40% -5.47% 609.34 44
CBOT soy 1432.25 -5.75 -0.40% +16.68% 1162.06 48
CBOT rice $15.26 -$0.01 -0.03% +4.20% $14.45 54
WTI crude $92.74 $0.18 +0.19% -9.93% $98.61 16
Currencies
Euro/dlr $1.271 -$0.024 -1.83% -2.64%
USD/AUD 0.988 -0.048 -4.65% -4.68%
Most active contracts
Wheat, corn and soy US cents/bushel. Rice: USD per hundredweight
RSI 14, exponential
