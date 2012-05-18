SYDNEY, May 18 U.S. wheat futures eased on Friday after hitting their highest level in six weeks in the previous session, as dry conditions in Russia and the United States threatened crops and overshadowed worries that demand will be hit by Europe's debt problems. Chicago Board Of Trade wheat futures slipped 0.11 percent after strong gains in recent days on increasing concern about crop damage in the world's two biggest producers. CBOT July soybean futures fell 0.4 percent after climbing 1.1 percent on Thursday, while July corn futures slipped 0.4 percent after rising 0.8 percent on Thursday. FUNDAMENTALS * Spring drought conditions in parts of Russia's key southern grain export regions may have inflicted irreversible damage on some of the crop, and a government source told Reuters that Russia may cut its 2012/13 grain crop forecast in May from the current 94 million tonnes. * Analyst Strategie Grains said winter damage to wheat in the European Union was more severe than previously thought, leading it to slash again its forecast for this year's crop in the 27-country EU. * Market also concerned that hot, dry weather this week could hurt the maturing hard red winter wheat crop in Kansas Limited rainfall is expected in key hard red winter wheat-growing areas of the U.S. Plains during the next 10 days, although Oklahoma and southeastern Kansas could see a few storms at the weekend, Commodity Weather Group said. * The U.S. Department of Agriculture in its daily reporting system confirmed sales of 480,000 tonnes of U.S. soybeans to China, the biggest oilseed buyer, for 2011/12 delivery. * Favorable weather in the U.S. Midwest continued to boost the outlook for this year's U.S. corn crop, with planting nearly complete. The U.S. Department of Agriculture reported weekly corn export sales of 865,100 tonnes, below forecasts for 900,000 to 1.3 million tonnes. MARKET NEWS * The safe-haven yen posted sharp gains against the euro and dollar on Thursday on concerns about banks in Spain and Greece, chances of contagion if Greece leaves the euro and disappointing U.S. economic data. * Brent crude oil slumped more than 2 percent on Thursday to end at the lowest level since December, as investors avoided risky assets due to mounting fears that turmoil in Greece could spread to other stressed euro zone economies. * U.S. stocks hit a four-month low on Thursday as rising Spanish bond yields increased investor anxiety over that country's banks and another round of weak data undermined hopes for U.S. economic recovery. DATA/EVENTS (GMT) 0200 China House prices m/m May 1930 U.S. CFTC commitment of traders data Grains prices at 0021 GMT Contract Last Change Pct chg Two-day chg MA 30 RSI CBOT wheat 657.00 -0.75 -0.11% +0.00% 614.56 74 CBOT corn 622.50 -2.50 -0.40% -5.47% 609.34 44 CBOT soy 1432.25 -5.75 -0.40% +16.68% 1162.06 48 CBOT rice $15.26 -$0.01 -0.03% +4.20% $14.45 54 WTI crude $92.74 $0.18 +0.19% -9.93% $98.61 16 Currencies Euro/dlr $1.271 -$0.024 -1.83% -2.64% USD/AUD 0.988 -0.048 -4.65% -4.68% Most active contracts Wheat, corn and soy US cents/bushel. Rice: USD per hundredweight RSI 14, exponential (Reporting by Colin Packham; Editing by Ed Davies)