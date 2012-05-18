* Corn, soy down; head for weekly gains * July wheat contract on track for biggest weekly gain * Global wheat supply threatened by dryness By Colin Packham SYDNEY, May 18 U.S. wheat fell 0.7 percent on Friday as the market took a breather after climbing to a six-week high in the previous session on fears that dry conditions in the United States and Russia could curb global supply. Soybeans slid after three straight sessions of gains, while corn fell from its highest in nearly two weeks top as bleak macroeconomic sentiment weighed on the agricultural market. Asian shares tumbled on Friday and were headed for their worst weekly showing since September, amid signs of growing instability among Spanish banks and political turmoil in Greece, with investors adding the latest weak U.S. data to the list of risk factors. Chicago Board Of Trade July wheat fell 0.7 percent to $6.53-1/4 a bushel by 0345 GMT, after climbing for four consecutive sessions to add nearly 10 percent in a record weekly gain for the contract. On a continuation chart, wheat is on track for its biggest weekly gain since July 2011. July soybean fell 0.8 percent to $14.27-1/4 a bushel after firming 1.1 percent on Thursday, and corn fell 0.8 percent to $6.20 a bushel. The front-month U.S. July corn has risen almost 7 percent this week, the biggest gain since October 2010, while July soybeans have risen 1.4 percent after two weeks of losses. Luke Mathews, commodities strategist for the Commonwealth Bank of Australia, said profit-taking had contributed to the sell-off amid risk aversion. "The macroeconomic picture remains bleak, the Australian dollar is down significantly, crude oil is down, and the U.S. dollar if firmer, all of these are weighing on grains," he said. Dry weather in Russia's key southern grain export regions may have inflicted irreversible damage on some of the crop, and a government source told Reuters that Russia may cut its 2012/13 grain crop forecast in May from the current 94 million tonnes. Analyst Strategie Grains said winter damage to wheat in the European Union was more severe than previously thought, leading it to slash again its forecast for this year's crop in the 27-country EU. There are also concerns that hot, dry weather this week could hurt the maturing hard red winter wheat crop in Kansas. Australia, which could become the world's second largest wheat producer in 2012/13, is also experiencing dry weather, and farmers warn that yields could be hampered if rain does not arrive within the next 10 days. Grim macroeconomic indicators dragged soybean prices down despite the U.S. Department of Agriculture confirming sales of 480,000 tonnes of U.S. soybeans to China, the biggest oilseed buyer, for 2011/12 delivery, which comes after China said it would import 5.63 million tonnes of soybeans in May, the highest level in six months. Soybean prices have also been supported by the latest USDA report showing greater soybean export inspections than expected, and domestic soybean crushing data was also stronger than thought. Corn, which also struggled against the risk-off sentiment on Friday, is likely to come under more pressure on forecasts of higher supplies. Favorable weather in the U.S. Midwest continued to boost the outlook for this year's U.S. corn crop, with planting nearly complete. The USDA reported weekly corn export sales of 865,100 tonnes, below forecasts for 900,000 to 1.3 million tonnes. prices at 0345 GMT Contract Last Change Pct chg Two-day chg MA 30 RSI CBOT wheat 653.25 -4.50 -0.68% -0.57% 614.43 71 CBOT corn 620.00 -5.00 -0.80% -5.85% 609.26 43 CBOT soy 1427.25 -10.75 -0.75% +16.27% 1161.89 46 CBOT rice $15.21 -$0.05 -0.36% +3.86% $14.45 51 WTI crude $92.59 $0.03 +0.03% -10.07% $98.61 14 Currencies Euro/dlr $1.268 -$0.026 -2.03% -2.84% USD/AUD 0.984 -0.052 -5.04% -5.06% Most active contracts Wheat, corn and soy US cents/bushel. Rice: USD per hundredweight RSI 14, exponential (Editing by Naveen Thukral and Himani Sarkar)