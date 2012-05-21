* Wheat climbs nearly 4 pct, highest since early Sept * Dryness in U.S., Russia, Australia threatens supply * Corn up over 1 pct, tracks wheat higher; soy firm (Adds details, quotes) By Naveen Thukral and Colin Packham SYDNEY/SINGAPORE, May 21 U.S. wheat rose as much as 3.8 percent on Monday to its highest in nearly nine months, adding to last week's steep gains, as dry weather stoked fears about production losses in top exporters the United States and Russia. Corn gained 1.1 percent to its highest since May 10, tracking wheat higher, while soybeans rose 1 percent. "Today's gains are a continuation of last week, and the theme remains consistent, that is, significant speculative short covering, which appears to be induced by a series of less than ideal weather," said Luke Mathews, commodity strategist at Commonwealth Bank of Australia. "(Apart from) southern Russia there is hot weather across the U.S. plains. Also some talk of drier than ideal conditions in China." Chicago Board of Trade wheat for July delivery rose to $7.22 a bushel, the highest since September 7 on a continuation chart, before paring some gains. At 0326 GMT, it was trading up 2.5 percent at $7.12-3/4 a bushel. July corn rose 1.1 percent to $6.42-1/4 a bushel, the highest since May 10 for, while soybean added 1 percent to $14.19 per bushel. The U.S. Department of Agriculture has been counting on an early winter wheat harvest to help cushion extremely tight supplies corn held over from last year's harvest. Wheat can be used to replace corn in animal feed. But the promise of a bumper U.S. hard red winter wheat crop was fading by the hour as scorching temperatures and high winds in important growing areas of the U.S. Plains sapped soils of needed moisture. CBOT wheat soared around 17 percent last week, its biggest weekly gain in nearly 16 years, amid growing concerns. Investors who have been building weather-risk premiums in U.S. wheat are expected to expand their protective play into corn this week amid forecasts for high heat and little rain. Temperatures are set to rise in the southern portion of the Midwest grain belt, which produces the bulk of the country's corn and soybeans, and in the Mississippi Delta, where the Southern corn harvest precedes that in the Midwest. Dry weather in Russia's key southern grain export regions may have inflicted irreversible damage on some of the crop, and Australia is also experiencing a bout of dryness. "The weather outlook in Russia doesn't look great," said one Melbourne-based analyst. "We are less concerned about the U.S. but certainly if the black soils in Russia and Ukraine turn dry, it could be devastating to the crops." Two years ago Russia curbed exports after a severe drought slashed grain production in the country. There are also expectations that exports from the United States could rise in the wake of crop trouble in France, Europe's top exporter of the grain, and in Germany. French wheat exports were down 17 percent since the start of the 2011/12 season on July 1 from the same year-ago period. Dry weather in grain belts on both sides of Australia, one of the world's biggest wheat exporters, is delaying planting and threatening to hurt crop yields of the grain, according to representatives of farming groups. There was some support for grains and oilseeds from an up tick in the financial markets. Markets recovered some ground on Monday after last week's heavy losses, but investors remained wary about the euro zone despite world leaders calling for Greece to stay in the monetary union and for Europe to balance austerity with growth. Leaders of G8 major industrialised nations meeting at the weekend vowed to take steps to combat financial turmoil and revitalise a global economy threatened by Europe's debt crisis, but they offered no specific prescription for debt-crippled Greece which holds fresh elections next month. Prices at 0326 GMT Contract Last Change Pct chg Two-day chg MA 30 RSI CBOT wheat 712.75 17.50 +2.52% +2.52% 632.91 86 CBOT corn 642.25 6.75 +1.06% +1.06% 614.09 57 CBOT soy 1419.00 14.00 +1.00% +1.00% 1444.36 45 CBOT rice $15.23 $0.05 +0.36% +0.36% $15.45 53 WTI crude $91.90 $0.42 +0.46% -0.71% $100.18 15 Currencies Euro/dlr $1.280 $0.007 +0.52% -0.23% USD/AUD 0.985 -0.008 -0.85% -1.07% Most active contracts Wheat, corn and soy US cents/bushel. Rice: USD per hundredweight RSI 14, exponential (Editing by Miral Fahmy)