* Wheat up 1.1 pct on worries about dryness cutting crop * Traders note unwinding of bull spreads in corn, soybeans * Market waiting for USDA's wheat conditions report (Recasts, adds new analyst quotes, updates prices) By Mark Weinraub CHICAGO, May 21 U.S. wheat futures rose for the sixth day in a row on Monday, peaking at an 8-1/2 month high, as forecasts for a prolonged dry spell in key growing areas threatened to cut the size of this year's harvest, traders said. "We are seeing some people talk about maybe a 50 million to 60 million bushel reduction in winter wheat production based on the heat of the last two weeks plus the fact that it looks like its going to stay hot for the next 10 to 14 days," said Mike Krueger, president of The Money Farm. "It is generally weather, weather across U.S. wheat areas and overseas." Soybean futures also rose, led higher by the deferred months as traders unwound bull spreads due to worries that the hot weather could hinder development of recently seeded crops. Corn was mixed, with the front-month contract falling while deferreds followed soybeans and wheat higher. Traders noted some profit taking on the benchmark contract that has risen recently due to tight supplies at country elevators and processors. "We are betting on the weather at this point," said Jonah Ford, senior analyst for Ceres Hedge. "The bullish bias is coming in and it's driving those spreads. We are way ahead in planting progress across everywhere. That is going to make it (the market) really sensitive if we suddenly turn hot and dry." At 1:44 p.m. CDT (1844 GMT), CBOT November soybeans were up 16 cents at $13.04 a bushel. The front-month July soybean contract gained 5-3/4 cents to $14.10-3/4 a bushel. CBOT July soft red winter wheat gained 6-3/4 cents to $7.02 a bushel. CBOT wheat climbed as much as 3.8 percent in Asian trading to hit $7.22 a bushel, its highest since Sept. 7, 2011. CBOT December corn was 3-3/4 cents higher at $5.40-3/4 a bushel while old-crop July was 4 cents at $6.31-1/2 a bushel. "You have got some weather issues that are starting to creep up that are more supportive to the new crop than the old," said Jim Gerlach, president of A/C Trading, a brokerage in Fowler, Indiana. "You have got an extraordinary amount of length in those front-month contracts. People are just exiting those and moving out to the new crop, especially if they think there is some kind of threat to the new crop." The U.S. Plains hard red winter wheat region will see "very limited rainfall for the next week to 10 days", said John Dee, meteorologist for Global Weather Monitoring. High temperatures are expected to reach the 80s Fahrenheit to low 90s F in the U.S. crop belt over the next week or two. Heat forecast for the U.S. Midwest could stress the newly seeded crop, particularly in southern areas where some corn was close to its key pollination phase, traders said. Market participants will be looking closely at weekly U.S. crop ratings released later on Monday by the U.S. Department of Agriculture for further signs of the impact of dryness on the wheat crop. A decline in the rating for U.S. winter wheat helped spark last week's rally. The benchmark CBOT wheat contract has risen 18.4 percent during the six-day winning streak. The USDA also will release its first report on the condition of the corn crop, as well as updates on corn and soybean planting, on Monday afternoon. Analysts, on average, were expecting the reports to show that corn planting was 95 percent complete and soybean seeding was 68 percent done, according to a Reuters poll. Corn ratings were forecast at 70 percent good to excellent with good-to-excellent winter wheat ratings expected to fall 2 percentage points to 58 percent. CME Group launched its 21-hour trading day for CBOT grain contracts on Monday, up from its previous two-part, 17-hour cycle. The start of the expanded trading day followed a two-week scramble by the CME to secure regulatory clearance and customers' blessing. CBOT wheat posted its biggest weekly gain since 1992 last week as market participants grew nervous about dry, hot conditions in parts of the U.S. Plains and in southern Russia, encouraging investment funds to cover short positions in wheat. The dryness in the U.S. Plains has coincided with dry conditions in parts of southern Russia, reviving memories of a devastating Russian drought two years ago that caused upheaval in grain markets. Dry weather in Australia, which is delaying sowing in what is another major wheat producer and exporter, and parts of China have added to weather concerns. Prices at 1:46 p.m. CDT (1846 GMT) LAST NET PCT YTD CHG CHG CHG CBOT corn 548.50 2.00 0.4% -15.2% CBOT soy 1393.50 12.50 0.9% 16.3% CBOT meal 405.10 1.70 0.4% 30.9% CBOT soyoil 51.13 0.59 1.2% -1.8% CBOT wheat 712.75 9.75 1.4% 9.2% CBOT rice 1568.00 26.50 1.7% 7.4% EU wheat 216.75 1.50 0.7% 7.0% US crude 92.58 1.1 1.2% -6.3% Dow Jones 12,462 93 0.8% 2.0% Gold 1589.66 -2.34 -0.1% 1.7% Euro/dollar 1.2778 -0.0003 0.0% -1.3% Dollar Index 81.1350 -0.1570 -0.2% 1.2% Baltic Freight 1141 0 0.0% -34.3% * In U.S. cents, benchmark contracts, except EU wheat (euros) and soymeal (dollars). CBOT wheat, corn and soybeans per bushel, rice per hundredweight, soymeal per ton and soyoil per lb. (Additional reporting by Sam Nelson; Editing by Dale Hudson, Jim Marshall and Sofina Mirza-Reid)