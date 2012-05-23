SYDNEY, May 23 U.S. corn futures rose around 1 percent on Wednesday, paring only part their sharp slide in the previous session, as sentiment remained weak on softer cash markets that indicate near-term demand for U.S. supplies is waning. Chicago Board Of Trade July corn futures climbed 0.8 percent after falling 4.9 percent on Tuesday, the biggest daily loss in more than four months. CBOT July wheat futures fell 1.06 percent, extending falls from the previous session, while July soybean futures dipped 0.42 percent after falling 2.2 percent on Tuesday. FUNDAMENTALS * Cash bids for corn shipped to exporters at the U.S. Gulf fell on Tuesday, an indication that export demand is easing, traders said. There also was talk that China was considering switching some of its old-crop purchases to new-crop, a move that would lessen pressure on the tight U.S. supply situation. * U.S. Agriculture Department report released late Monday showed farmers were almost done with spring planting and that the corn crop was in good shape, which added a bearish tone over the markets. * USDA said on Monday afternoon that planting accelerated to a record pace, with 96 percent of the corn crop seeded and 76 percent of the soybean crop planted as of May 20. The report also rated the corn as 77 percent good to excellent, exceeding market expectations for 70 percent. Winter wheat was rated 58 percent good to excellent, down 2 percentage points from a week earlier and in line with trade forecasts. * Rains are due in some of Russia's drought-stricken southern agricultural regions in the coming days, but hot, dry weather will persist in south central European Russia and the southern Volga valley, the state forecaster said on Tuesday. * Russia is expected to harvest 53 million tonnes of wheat in the 2012/2013 agricultural year, down from 56 million tonnes in the current year, but exports will decline even more because stocks have been decimated, top Russian grain analysts said on Tuesday. In the year to June 30, 2012, a period of record grain exports, SovEcon analysts said Russia would export a total of 20.5 million tonnes of wheat, but exports could be only 14 million tonnes in the coming year because of lower overall availability. * Wheat in Kansas, the largest U.S. wheat-producing area, deteriorated this past week by the biggest ratings margin in 4-1/2 years as dry weather continued to grip the state, government data showed on Monday. The USDA rated 43 percent of the Kansas crop good to excellent as of Sunday, down 9 percentage points from the previous week and the steepest ratings decline since November 2007. * Dry weather this week in the U.S. Plains will add further stress to the hard red winter wheat, MDA EarthSat weather said. MARKET NEWS * The euro slumped 1 percent against the U.S. dollar on Tuesday, ahead of an informal meeting of European leaders, on growing fears of a Greek exit from the euro zone. * Oil prices fell on Tuesday as signs of a deal between the U.N. nuclear watchdog and Iran on Tehran's nuclear program eased fears of oil supply disruptions, while the euro zone debt crisis continued to threaten economic growth. * U.S. stocks closed mostly flat on Tuesday after volatility late in the session, with weakness in materials and energy shares offsetting strength in financials. DIARY/EVENTS 1400 U.S. New home sales chg mm Apr 1400 U.S. New home sales-units mm Apr 1430 U.S. EIA petroleum status report Weekly Grains prices at 0033 GMT Contract Last Change Pct chg Two-day chg MA 30 RSI CBOT wheat 678.25 -7.25 -1.06% +3.23% 615.27 69 CBOT corn 601.75 4.75 +0.80% -8.62% 608.65 37 CBOT soy 1376.50 -5.75 -0.42% +12.14% 1160.20 33 CBOT rice $15.36 $0.11 +0.72% +4.85% $14.46 54 WTI crude $91.45 -$0.40 -0.44% -11.18% $98.57 20 Currencies Euro/dlr $1.266 -$0.029 -2.21% -3.01% USD/AUD 0.977 -0.060 -5.79% -5.82% Most active contracts Wheat, corn and soy US cents/bushel. Rice: USD per hundredweight RSI 14, exponential (Reporting by Colin Packham; Editing by Ed Davies)