* Wheat down 1 pct, falls for 2nd day; soy drops 0.7 pct * Corn firms after biggest decline in more than 4 months * Markets retreat as caution overtakes hopes before EU summit * Agroconsult ups Brazil's soy crop estimate to 66.7 mln T (Adds details, quotes) By Naveen Thukral SINGAPORE, May 23 Chicago soy lost more ground on Wednesday, sliding to its lowest since March 30, while wheat dropped for a second straight session on forecasts of rain in parts of Russian and U.S. grain producing regions. There was additional pressure on grains from broad weakness in the global markets on risk aversion prompted by renewed fears that Greece might leave the euro bloc. Corn rose half a percent, regaining some ground on bargain hunting after dropping around 5 percent on Tuesday, in its biggest decline since January 12. "There are concerns over slowing growth in China, which is putting pressure across the commodities complex, including soybeans, and there are forecasts of rains in some dry areas of the United States and Russia," said Lynette Tan, an analyst with Phillip Futures in Singapore. "For corn, I think selling was overdone, so we could see some bargain hunting." Chicago Board of Trade July wheat fell 0.8 percent to $6.79-3/4 a bushel, dropping for a second day after rising to its highest since Sept. 7 on a continuation chart on Monday. July soybean fell 0.7 percent to $13.72-3/4 per bushel, the lowest since March 30, while July corn rose almost 1 percent to $6.02-3/4 a bushel. Asian shares retreated as hopes for fresh measures to tackle euro zone debt faded and caution set in ahead of a meeting of European leaders, with renewed fears Greece would leave the euro bloc dampening appetite for riskier assets. European Union leaders are expected to discuss later on Wednesday the idea of regional bonds jointly underwritten by all euro zone member states. New French President Francois Hollande supports the proposal but German Chancellor Angela Merkel is opposed to it. The dollar index, which measures the strength of the greenback against a basket of currencies, rose 0.2 percent, adding pressure on dollar-priced commodities. The World Bank cut its economic growth forecast for China this year to 8.2 percent from 8.4 percent on Wednesday and urged the country to rely on easier fiscal policy that boosts consumption rather than state investment to lift activity. On the fundamental side, there are forecasts of rain in key grain producing regions of Russia and the United States, where dry weather stoked supply concerns last week. Rains are due in some of Russia's drought-stricken southern agricultural regions, but hot dry weather will persist in south central European Russia and the southern Volga valley, the state forecaster said on Tuesday. Still, Russia is expected to harvest 53 million tonnes of wheat in the 2012/2013 agricultural year, down from 56 million in the current year, but exports will decline even more because stocks have been decimated, Russian grain analysts SovEcon said. Cash bids for U.S. corn shipped to exporters at the U.S. Gulf fell on Tuesday, an indication of easing export demand, traders said. There also was talk that China was considering switching some of its old-crop purchases to new-crop, a move that would reduce pressure on the tight U.S. supply situation. Brazil's drought-hit soybean crop, which is nearly harvested, should produce 66.7 million tonnes, the Agroconsult consultancy said on Tuesday, a figure that exceeds its prior estimate of 65.8 million tonnes for the 2011/12 crop. Prices at 0238 GMT Contract Last Change Pct chg Two-day chg MA 30 RSI CBOT wheat 679.75 -5.75 -0.84% -3.44% 635.38 67 CBOT corn 602.75 5.75 +0.96% -4.78% 611.99 37 CBOT soy 1372.75 -9.50 -0.69% -2.81% 1440.36 32 CBOT rice $15.34 $0.10 +0.62% +1.05% $15.47 54 WTI crude $91.36 -$0.49 -0.53% -1.31% $99.51 20 Currencies Euro/dlr $1.268 -$0.005 -0.42% -1.15% USD/AUD 0.977 -0.017 -1.69% -1.92% Most active contracts Wheat, corn and soy US cents/bushel. Rice: USD per hundredweight RSI 14, exponential (Reporting by Naveen Thukral; Editing by Clarence Fernandez)