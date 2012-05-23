* Soybeans fall on worries about export demand * Wheat off for second day as Russia weather fears wane * Corn rises on concerns about temps in U.S. Midwest (Adds new quote, updates prices) By Mark Weinraub CHICAGO, May 23 U.S. wheat and soybean futures fell on Wednesday, their second straight session of sharp declines, as investors fled risky assets on mounting concerns over Greece's future in the euro zone, traders said. "The world economics are still ... kind of struggling and the outside markets are telling us that," said Don Roose, analyst with U.S. Commodities in West Des Moines, Iowa. "There is going to be a lot decided here in short order on what happens in Europe it sounds like." U.S. wheat futures led the way lower, dropping 2.7 percent, amid forecasts for crop-boosting rains in major exporter Russia and renewed profit taking from the market's biggest rally in 16 years last week. Soybeans were off 1.3 percent and faced additional pressure from rumors that China may cancel purchases of U.S. supplies due to declining domestic crush margins. The U.S. dollar rose to its highest level since July 2010 against the euro on Wednesday. A firm dollar cuts demand for U.S. commodities on the world market and makes them less attractive to investors looking for a hedge against inflation. U.S. equities also were down as investors sought safe haven assets for their money. Corn futures bucked the overall downward trend in agricultural commodities, trading higher amid worries that hot weather in the U.S. Midwest could degrade the condition of the recently seeded crop. There was rain in the outlook for next week but many traders wanted to wait for a more definitive forecast and were reluctant to stake out new positions aggressively before the U.S. Memorial Day holiday. "It is really critical that we catch these rains in the next week," said Bill Gentry, a broker with Risk Management Commodities. "It is kind of hard to trust a week-away forecast over a three-day weekend." At 1:34 p.m. CDT (1834 GMT), Chicago Board of Trade July wheat was down 18-1/2 cents at $6.67 a bushel. Prices dropped below the 200-day moving average, a key technical support level. "The wheat had a such strong rally ... on fund short covering," said Brian Hoops. "It was on ideas that the crop was going to be diminished. I think we have priced a lot of that in and did not have any new buying come into the market. Now, all the shorts that got blown out are trying to put some of those short positron back on." CBOT July soybeans were 17-3/4 cents lower at $13.64-1/2 a bushel. Prices fell to $13.51, their lowest since March 29, earlier in the session. "Traders are definitely not thrilled about continually emerging reports of Chinese soybean cancellations, providing the fire after yesterday's smoke," Matt Zeller, analyst with INTL FCStone, said in a report. CBOT July corn was up 5-3/4 cents at $6.02-3/4 a bushel, gaining on the deferred months as traders corrected spreads that had fallen sharply in the past week. The new-crop December contract was up 1/2 cent at $5.22-1/2 a bushel. Hot weather is expected across a broad swath of the U.S. wheat, corn and soybean producing areas late this week and over the weekend. "The hottest weather occurs for the next two days in the western Plains with the mid-90s (Fahrenheit) to low 100s F common and over the holiday weekend in the Midwest and Delta," Commodity Weather Group meteorologist Joel Widenor said. Widenor added that cooler weather was expected next week and rains would later shift back to the northwest half of the Midwest. Rains are due in some of Russia's drought-stricken southern agricultural regions, but hot, dry weather will persist in south central European Russia and the southern Volga valley, the state forecaster said on Tuesday. European equities ended a two-day rally due to investor doubt that any new measures to tackle the euro zone debt crisis would emerge from a European leaders summit and on renewed talk of a Greek exit from the euro. "There are concerns over slowing growth in China, which is putting pressure across the commodities complex, including soybeans, and there are forecasts of rains in some dry areas of the United States and Russia," said Lynette Tan, an analyst with Phillip Futures. The World Bank cut its economic growth forecast for China this year to 8.2 percent from 8.4 percent on Wednesday and urged the country to rely on easier fiscal policy that boosts consumption rather than state investment to lift activity. Prices at 1:36 p.m. CDT (1836 GMT) LAST NET PCT YTD CHG CHG CHG CBOT corn 602.75 5.75 1.0% -6.8% CBOT soy 1364.50 -17.75 -1.3% 13.9% CBOT meal 405.80 0.80 0.2% 31.2% CBOT soyoil 48.94 -1.52 -3.0% -6.0% CBOT wheat 666.75 -18.75 -2.7% 2.1% CBOT rice 1508.00 -16.50 -1.1% 3.3% EU wheat 212.00 -2.50 -1.2% 4.7% US crude 89.99 -1.86 -2.0% -8.9% Dow Jones 12,369 -134 -1.1% 1.2% Gold 1549.90 -18.00 -1.1% -0.9% Euro/dollar 1.2562 -0.0124 -1.0% -3.0% Dollar Index 82.1380 0.6450 0.8% 2.4% Baltic Freight 1100 -27 -2.4% -36.7% * In U.S. cents, benchmark contracts, except EU wheat (euros) and soymeal (dollars). CBOT wheat, corn and soybeans per bushel, rice per hundredweight, soymeal per ton and soyoil per lb. (Additional reporting by Sam Nelson in Chicago, Michael Hogan in Hamburg and Naveen Thukral in Singapore; Editing by Dale Hudson and Bob Burgdorfer)