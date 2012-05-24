SYDNEY, May 24 U.S. wheat and soybean futures rose on Thursday, recovering some losses after two sessions of declines on the back of continued uncertainty surrounding Greece's possible exit from the euro zone. Chicago Board Of Trade soybean futures added 0.99 percent in early Asian trading after slipping 1.3 percent on Wednesday. CBOT July wheat futures climbed 0.79 percent, after falling 2.7 percent in the previous session as rain was forecast in Russia, limiting the damage to crops from recent dry weather. July corn futures rose 0.54 percent after firming 1 percent in the previous session. FUNDAMENTALS * Rains are due in some of Russia's drought-stricken southern agricultural regions, but hot, dry weather will persist in south central European Russia and the southern Volga valley, the state forecaster said on Tuesday. * Russia is expected to harvest 53 million tonnes of wheat in the 2012/13 agricultural year, down from 56 million in the current year, but exports will decline even more because stocks have been decimated, Russian grain analysts SovEcon said. * Hot weather is expected across a broad swath of the U.S. wheat, corn and soybean producing areas late this week and over the weekend. * Corn under pressure amid worries that hot weather in the U.S. Midwest could degrade the condition of the recently seeded crop. There was rain in the outlook for next week but many traders wanted to wait for a more definitive forecast and were reluctant to stake out new positions aggressively before the U.S. Memorial Day holiday. * Brazil's drought-hit soybean crop, which is nearly harvested, should produce 66.7 million tonnes, the Agroconsult consultancy said on Tuesday, above its prior estimate of 65.8 million tonnes for the 2011/12 crop. MARKET NEWS * The euro slumped to its weakest against the dollar in nearly two years on Wednesday on doubts that a meeting of European leaders would calm fears of a disorderly Greek exit from the euro zone. * Oil futures fell more than 2 percent on Wednesday to five-month lows, as a potential nuclear deal between Iran and the West eased supply concerns and worries about Greece's future in the euro zone raised questions about demand. * U.S. stocks staged a late-day reversal on Wednesday, rallying into the close in another volatile session as a sharp rise in materials shares boosted the S&P 500 and gains in Apple helped lift the Nasdaq. DATA/EVENTS 0230 China HSBC Mfg Flash PMI May 0600 Germany GDP detailed yy Q1 0658 France Markit Mfg Flash PMI May 0728 Germany Markit Mfg Flash PMI May 0758 EZ Markit Mfg flash PMI May 0800 Germany Ifo business climate May 0800 Germany Ifo current conditions May 0800 Germany Ifo expectations May 1230 U.S. Jobless claims Weekly 1430 U.S. EIA natural gas stocks Weekly 2330 Japan CPI, core nationwide yy Apr Grains prices at 0011 GMT Contract Last Change Pct chg Two-day chg MA 30 RSI CBOT wheat 670.75 5.25 +0.79% +2.09% 615.02 62 CBOT corn 606.75 3.25 +0.54% -7.86% 608.82 40 CBOT soy 1376.00 13.50 +0.99% +12.10% 1160.18 33 CBOT rice $15.12 $0.05 +0.33% +3.24% $14.45 44 WTI crude $90.48 $0.58 +0.65% -12.12% $98.54 25 Currencies Euro/dlr $1.257 -$0.037 -2.87% -3.66% USD/AUD 0.974 -0.062 -6.03% -6.06% Most active contracts Wheat, corn and soy US cents/bushel. Rice: USD per hundredweight RSI 14, exponential (Reporting by Colin Packham; Editing by Richard Pullin)