SYDNEY, May 24 U.S. wheat and soybean futures
rose on Thursday, recovering some losses after two sessions of
declines on the back of continued uncertainty surrounding
Greece's possible exit from the euro zone.
Chicago Board Of Trade soybean futures added 0.99
percent in early Asian trading after slipping 1.3 percent on
Wednesday.
CBOT July wheat futures climbed 0.79 percent, after
falling 2.7 percent in the previous session as rain was forecast
in Russia, limiting the damage to crops from recent dry weather.
July corn futures rose 0.54 percent after firming 1
percent in the previous session.
FUNDAMENTALS
* Rains are due in some of Russia's drought-stricken
southern agricultural regions, but hot, dry weather will persist
in south central European Russia and the southern Volga valley,
the state forecaster said on Tuesday.
* Russia is expected to harvest 53 million tonnes of wheat
in the 2012/13 agricultural year, down from 56 million in the
current year, but exports will decline even more because stocks
have been decimated, Russian grain analysts SovEcon said.
* Hot weather is expected across a broad swath of the U.S.
wheat, corn and soybean producing areas late this week and over
the weekend.
* Corn under pressure amid worries that hot weather in the
U.S. Midwest could degrade the condition of the recently seeded
crop. There was rain in the outlook for next week but many
traders wanted to wait for a more definitive forecast and were
reluctant to stake out new positions aggressively before the
U.S. Memorial Day holiday.
* Brazil's drought-hit soybean crop, which is nearly
harvested, should produce 66.7 million tonnes, the Agroconsult
consultancy said on Tuesday, above its prior estimate of 65.8
million tonnes for the 2011/12 crop.
MARKET NEWS
* The euro slumped to its weakest against the dollar in
nearly two years on Wednesday on doubts that a meeting of
European leaders would calm fears of a disorderly Greek exit
from the euro zone.
* Oil futures fell more than 2 percent on Wednesday to
five-month lows, as a potential nuclear deal between Iran and
the West eased supply concerns and worries about Greece's future
in the euro zone raised questions about demand.
* U.S. stocks staged a late-day reversal on Wednesday,
rallying into the close in another volatile session as a sharp
rise in materials shares boosted the S&P 500 and gains in Apple
helped lift the Nasdaq.
DATA/EVENTS
0230 China HSBC Mfg Flash PMI May
0600 Germany GDP detailed yy Q1
0658 France Markit Mfg Flash PMI May
0728 Germany Markit Mfg Flash PMI May
0758 EZ Markit Mfg flash PMI
May 0800 Germany Ifo business climate
May 0800 Germany Ifo current
conditions May 0800 Germany Ifo
expectations May 1230 U.S.
Jobless claims Weekly 1430 U.S.
EIA natural gas stocks Weekly 2330
Japan CPI, core nationwide yy Apr
Grains prices at 0011 GMT
Contract Last Change Pct chg Two-day chg MA 30 RSI
CBOT wheat 670.75 5.25 +0.79% +2.09% 615.02 62
CBOT corn 606.75 3.25 +0.54% -7.86% 608.82 40
CBOT soy 1376.00 13.50 +0.99% +12.10% 1160.18 33
CBOT rice $15.12 $0.05 +0.33% +3.24% $14.45 44
WTI crude $90.48 $0.58 +0.65% -12.12% $98.54 25
Currencies
Euro/dlr $1.257 -$0.037 -2.87% -3.66%
USD/AUD 0.974 -0.062 -6.03% -6.06%
Most active contracts
Wheat, corn and soy US cents/bushel. Rice: USD per hundredweight
RSI 14, exponential
(Reporting by Colin Packham; Editing by Richard Pullin)