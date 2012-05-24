SYDNEY, May 24 U.S. grains futures rose on
Thursday, shrugging off bearish global economic sentiment over
fears of Greece's possible exit from the euro zone, which had
triggered a broad sell-off in commodities.
Chicago Board of Trade July wheat futures climbed 1.09
percent to $6.72-3/4 a bushel, clawing back some of the previous
session's losses of 2.7 percent on rain forecast in Russia and
profit taking from last week's biggest market rally in 16 years.
CBOT July soybean futures rose 1.05 percent to
$13.76-3/4 a bushel, after having dropped 1.3 percent on
Wednesday on market rumors that China, the world's largest
importer of soybean, may cancel purchases of U.S. shipments on
falling domestic crush margins.
July corn futures rose 0.41 percent to $6.06 a bushel,
continuing the previous session's gains of 1 percent, as concern
that hot weather in the U.S. Midwest may damage the condition of
recently seeded corn outweighed bearish sentiment.
Analysts attributed the broad gains in the CBOT agriculture
complex to improving macroeconomic markets.
"We are seeing a slight reversal in the losses we have
observed in the financial markets in recent days, and grains
have benefited from that," Luke Matthews, commodities strategist
at the Commonwealth Bank of Australia, said.
Matthews pointed to gains in oil futures and the Australian
dollar as evidence of the improving sentiment.
However, the U.S. dollar continued to hover just above a
near two-year low against the dollar, though it marked a slight
improvement on Wednesday's low.
A firm dollar cuts demand for U.S. commodities on the world
market and makes them less attractive to investors looking for a
hedge against inflation. U.S. equities also were down as
investors sought safe haven assets for their money.
MARKET EYES WEATHER
Despite gains across the complex, the market remains
jittery, with the eurozone crisis continuing to linger, while
grain traders keep a watchful eye on weather forecasts.
Wheat futures hit a 9-month high on Monday, continuing last
week's surge on concerns that global wheat supplies could be
curtailed by hot, dry weather in the United States and Russia,
stirring memories of 2010 when one of Russia's worst droughts on
record cut its harvest to 41.5 million tonnes.
Rains are due in some of Russia's drought-stricken southern
agricultural regions, but hot, dry weather will persist in south
central European Russia and the southern Volga valley, the state
forecaster said on Tuesday.
Hot weather is expected across a broad swathe of the U.S.
wheat, corn and soybean producing areas late this week and over
the weekend.
Rains across the east coast of Australia, one of the world's
top four wheat exporters, also provided a welcome boost for
farmers who have warned that planting has been delayed by
unseasonably dry weather.
The corn market is also anxiously awaiting rain. There was
rain in the outlook for next week but many traders wanted to
wait for a more definitive forecast and were reluctant to stake
out new positions aggressively before the U.S. Memorial Day
holiday.
Grains prices at 0429 GMT
Contract Last Change Pct chg Two-day chg MA 30 RSI
CBOT wheat 672.75 7.25 +1.09% +2.40% 615.08 62
CBOT corn 606.00 2.50 +0.41% -7.97% 608.79 40
CBOT soy 1376.75 14.25 +1.05% +12.16% 1160.21 37
CBOT rice $15.15 $0.08 +0.53% +3.45% $14.45 46
WTI crude $90.38 $0.48 +0.53% -12.22% $98.53 23
Currencies
Euro/dlr $1.258 -$0.037 -2.84% -3.64%
USD/AUD 0.974 -0.062 -6.03% -6.06%
Most active contracts
Wheat, corn and soy US cents/bushel. Rice: USD per hundredweight
RSI 14, exponential
(Reporting by Colin Packham)