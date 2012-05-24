SYDNEY, May 24 U.S. grains futures rose on Thursday, shrugging off bearish global economic sentiment over fears of Greece's possible exit from the euro zone, which had triggered a broad sell-off in commodities. Chicago Board of Trade July wheat futures climbed 1.09 percent to $6.72-3/4 a bushel, clawing back some of the previous session's losses of 2.7 percent on rain forecast in Russia and profit taking from last week's biggest market rally in 16 years. CBOT July soybean futures rose 1.05 percent to $13.76-3/4 a bushel, after having dropped 1.3 percent on Wednesday on market rumors that China, the world's largest importer of soybean, may cancel purchases of U.S. shipments on falling domestic crush margins. July corn futures rose 0.41 percent to $6.06 a bushel, continuing the previous session's gains of 1 percent, as concern that hot weather in the U.S. Midwest may damage the condition of recently seeded corn outweighed bearish sentiment. Analysts attributed the broad gains in the CBOT agriculture complex to improving macroeconomic markets. "We are seeing a slight reversal in the losses we have observed in the financial markets in recent days, and grains have benefited from that," Luke Matthews, commodities strategist at the Commonwealth Bank of Australia, said. Matthews pointed to gains in oil futures and the Australian dollar as evidence of the improving sentiment. However, the U.S. dollar continued to hover just above a near two-year low against the dollar, though it marked a slight improvement on Wednesday's low. A firm dollar cuts demand for U.S. commodities on the world market and makes them less attractive to investors looking for a hedge against inflation. U.S. equities also were down as investors sought safe haven assets for their money. MARKET EYES WEATHER Despite gains across the complex, the market remains jittery, with the eurozone crisis continuing to linger, while grain traders keep a watchful eye on weather forecasts. Wheat futures hit a 9-month high on Monday, continuing last week's surge on concerns that global wheat supplies could be curtailed by hot, dry weather in the United States and Russia, stirring memories of 2010 when one of Russia's worst droughts on record cut its harvest to 41.5 million tonnes. Rains are due in some of Russia's drought-stricken southern agricultural regions, but hot, dry weather will persist in south central European Russia and the southern Volga valley, the state forecaster said on Tuesday. Hot weather is expected across a broad swathe of the U.S. wheat, corn and soybean producing areas late this week and over the weekend. Rains across the east coast of Australia, one of the world's top four wheat exporters, also provided a welcome boost for farmers who have warned that planting has been delayed by unseasonably dry weather. The corn market is also anxiously awaiting rain. There was rain in the outlook for next week but many traders wanted to wait for a more definitive forecast and were reluctant to stake out new positions aggressively before the U.S. Memorial Day holiday. Grains prices at 0429 GMT Contract Last Change Pct chg Two-day chg MA 30 RSI CBOT wheat 672.75 7.25 +1.09% +2.40% 615.08 62 CBOT corn 606.00 2.50 +0.41% -7.97% 608.79 40 CBOT soy 1376.75 14.25 +1.05% +12.16% 1160.21 37 CBOT rice $15.15 $0.08 +0.53% +3.45% $14.45 46 WTI crude $90.38 $0.48 +0.53% -12.22% $98.53 23 Currencies Euro/dlr $1.258 -$0.037 -2.84% -3.64% USD/AUD 0.974 -0.062 -6.03% -6.06% Most active contracts Wheat, corn and soy US cents/bushel. Rice: USD per hundredweight RSI 14, exponential (Reporting by Colin Packham)