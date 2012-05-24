* Corn drops on poor exports, drags wheat lower * Soybeans up 1.4 percent, rebound from two-day sell-off * Weather in limelight after early planting of US corn, soy (Recasts, updates prices) By Mark Weinraub CHICAGO, May 24 U.S. corn futures dropped 3.6 percent on Thursday on worries of slowing exports after a weekly government report showed export sales well below expectations, traders said. The drop in corn weighed on wheat futures, which had traded higher for much of the day before being dragged lower when corn fell to its session low. Concerns of dry weather damaging newly seeded crops supported soybean futures, which gained 1.4 percent despite bearish outside markets, amid reports that some farmers who seeded in dry soils were being forced to replant. "We have clients that are telling us that their crops are starting to go downhill fast in some areas," said Jim Hemminger, senior risk manager with Top Third Ag Marketing. "If we do not get some decent rain here in the next week, we now have a weather issue. There is a legitimate weather issue starting ... in a year with tightness both in old crop corn and beans that we just cannot afford." Chicago Board of Trade July soybean futures last traded at $13.81-1/4, up 18-3/4 cents for the day. CBOT July corn fell 21-1/2 cents to $5.82 a bushel and CBOT July wheat was down 1/2 cent at $6.65. Corn futures eased after release of the U.S. Agriculture Department's weekly export sales report, which came in lower than expected for corn. It was the first report released during the CME Group's newly expanded 21-hour trading cycle. The market then briefly turned higher before a round of selling pushed prices lower again. "It is a reaction to poor corn exports," said William Fordham, president of C & S Grain Market Consulting USDA said weekly export sales of corn were 482,100 tonnes (old-crop and new-crop combined) and below estimates for 1 million to 1.3 million tonnes. Soybean export sales were 953,700 tonnes (old-crop and new-crop combined) while export sales of wheat were 827,000 tonnes (old-crop and new-crop combined), the biggest in 14 months. There also were signs of rising competition for business on the export market. A group of Israeli private buyers bought more than 25,000 tonnes of corn from Brazil, European traders said. Showers should arrive over the weekend and last into next week in the northwestern portion of the U.S. Midwest, but dryness was a mounting concern in its southeastern section, an agricultural meteorologist said Thursday. Temperatures should rise to the 90s degrees Fahrenheit range during the weekend. "The northwest third of the Midwest should be okay, but there is dryness in the southeast that needs to be watched," said John Dee, meteorologist for Global Weather Monitoring. Winter wheat futures also will be stressed in the southern Plains by dryness and hot temperatures before some light rain comes by the middle of next week. Prices at 3:32 p.m. CDT (2031 GMT) LAST NET PCT YTD CHG CHG CHG CBOT corn 582.00 -21.50 -3.6% -10.0% CBOT soy 1381.25 18.75 1.4% 15.2% CBOT meal 411.80 6.00 1.5% 33.1% CBOT soyoil 49.50 0.59 1.2% -5.0% CBOT wheat 665.00 -0.50 -0.1% 1.9% CBOT rice 1490.50 -16.50 -1.1% 2.1% EU wheat 212.50 0.50 0.2% 4.9% US crude 90.94 1.04 1.2% -8.0% Dow Jones 12,530 34 0.3% 2.6% Gold 1559.40 -1.68 -0.1% -0.3% Euro/dollar 1.2530 -0.0057 -0.5% -3.2% Dollar Index 82.3170 0.2230 0.3% 2.7% Baltic Freight 1058 -42 -3.8% -39.1% * In U.S. cents, benchmark contracts, except EU wheat (euros) and soymeal (dollars). CBOT wheat, corn and soybeans per bushel, rice per hundredweight, soymeal per ton and soyoil per lb. (Additional reporting by Sam Nelson in Chicago; Editing by David Gregorio and Jim Marshall)