By Mark Weinraub
CHICAGO, May 24 U.S. corn futures dropped 3.6
percent on Thursday on worries of slowing exports after a weekly
government report showed export sales well below expectations,
traders said.
The drop in corn weighed on wheat futures, which had traded
higher for much of the day before being dragged lower when corn
fell to its session low.
Concerns of dry weather damaging newly seeded crops
supported soybean futures, which gained 1.4 percent despite
bearish outside markets, amid reports that some farmers who
seeded in dry soils were being forced to replant.
"We have clients that are telling us that their crops are
starting to go downhill fast in some areas," said Jim Hemminger,
senior risk manager with Top Third Ag Marketing. "If we do not
get some decent rain here in the next week, we now have a
weather issue. There is a legitimate weather issue starting ...
in a year with tightness both in old crop corn and beans that we
just cannot afford."
Chicago Board of Trade July soybean futures last
traded at $13.81-1/4, up 18-3/4 cents for the day. CBOT July
corn fell 21-1/2 cents to $5.82 a bushel and CBOT July
wheat was down 1/2 cent at $6.65.
Corn futures eased after release of the U.S. Agriculture
Department's weekly export sales report, which came in lower
than expected for corn. It was the first report released during
the CME Group's newly expanded 21-hour trading cycle.
The market then briefly turned higher before a round of
selling pushed prices lower again.
"It is a reaction to poor corn exports," said William
Fordham, president of C & S Grain Market Consulting
USDA said weekly export sales of corn were 482,100 tonnes
(old-crop and new-crop combined) and below estimates for 1
million to 1.3 million tonnes.
Soybean export sales were 953,700 tonnes (old-crop and
new-crop combined) while export sales of wheat were 827,000
tonnes (old-crop and new-crop combined), the biggest in 14
months.
There also were signs of rising competition for business on
the export market. A group of Israeli private buyers bought more
than 25,000 tonnes of corn from Brazil, European traders said.
Showers should arrive over the weekend and last into next
week in the northwestern portion of the U.S. Midwest, but
dryness was a mounting concern in its southeastern section, an
agricultural meteorologist said Thursday. Temperatures should
rise to the 90s degrees Fahrenheit range during the weekend.
"The northwest third of the Midwest should be okay, but
there is dryness in the southeast that needs to be watched,"
said John Dee, meteorologist for Global Weather Monitoring.
Winter wheat futures also will be stressed in the southern
Plains by dryness and hot temperatures before some light rain
comes by the middle of next week.
Prices at 3:32 p.m. CDT (2031 GMT)
LAST NET PCT YTD
CHG CHG CHG
CBOT corn 582.00 -21.50 -3.6% -10.0%
CBOT soy 1381.25 18.75 1.4% 15.2%
CBOT meal 411.80 6.00 1.5% 33.1%
CBOT soyoil 49.50 0.59 1.2% -5.0%
CBOT wheat 665.00 -0.50 -0.1% 1.9%
CBOT rice 1490.50 -16.50 -1.1% 2.1%
EU wheat 212.50 0.50 0.2% 4.9%
US crude 90.94 1.04 1.2% -8.0%
Dow Jones 12,530 34 0.3% 2.6%
Gold 1559.40 -1.68 -0.1% -0.3%
Euro/dollar 1.2530 -0.0057 -0.5% -3.2%
Dollar Index 82.3170 0.2230 0.3% 2.7%
Baltic Freight 1058 -42 -3.8% -39.1%
* In U.S. cents, benchmark contracts, except EU wheat (euros)
and soymeal (dollars). CBOT wheat, corn and soybeans per bushel,
rice per hundredweight, soymeal per ton and soyoil per lb.
(Additional reporting by Sam Nelson in Chicago; Editing by
David Gregorio and Jim Marshall)