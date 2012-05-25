SYDNEY, May 25 U.S. corn futures rose on Friday,
recovering some of the losses from the previous session when
prices fell on the back of a government report showing export
sales well below expectations.
Chicago Board Of Trade July corn futures climbed 1.12
percent in early Asian trading after sliding 3.6 percent in the
previous session.
CBOT July soybean futures firmed 0.25 percent after
climbing 1.4 percent on Thursday, while July wheat futures
rose 0.38 percent after slipping 0.5 percent in the previous
session.
FUNDAMENTALS
* Corn eased after release of the U.S. Agriculture
Department's weekly export sales report, which came in lower
than expected. It was the first report released during the CME
Group's newly-expanded 21-hour trading cycle.
USDA said weekly export sales of corn were 482,100 tonnes
(old-crop and new-crop combined) and below estimates for 1
million to 1.3 million tonnes.
* However, there were signs of rising competition for
business on the export market. A group of Israeli private buyers
bought more than 25,000 tonnes of corn from Brazil, European
traders said.
* Commodity funds sold an estimated net 17,000 Chicago Board
of Trade corn futures contracts on Thursday, trade sources said.
They were even in wheat and bought 6,000 soybean contracts.
* Winter wheat futures also will be stressed in the southern
Plains by dryness and hot temperatures before some light
rainfall expected by the middle of next week.
* Soybean export sales were 953,700 tonnes (old-crop and
new-crop combined) while export sales of wheat were 827,000
tonnes (old-crop and new-crop combined), the biggest in 14
months.
MARKET NEWS
* The euro hovered just above a two-year low against the
dollar in volatile trade on Thursday as investors consolidated
bearish positions on the euro ahead of a long U.S. holiday
weekend amid fears of Greece's possible exit from the euro zone.
* Crude futures rose on Thursday, rebounding from the
previous session's slump as investors fretted over potential
disruptions to Middle East oil supplies after talks between
world powers and Iran over its nuclear program ended with no
agreement.
* U.S. stocks ended slightly higher in a third session
marked by late-day swings, but the Nasdaq fell after NetApp gave
a weak revenue forecast, casting doubt on the outlook for tech
spending.
DATA/EVENTS
1930 U.S. CFTC commitment of traders data Weekly
Grains prices at 2358 GMT
Contract Last Change Pct chg Two-day chg MA 30 RSI
CBOT wheat 665.50 2.50 +0.38% +1.29% 614.84 60
CBOT corn 585.00 6.50 +1.12% -11.16% 608.09 34
CBOT soy 1379.50 3.50 +0.25% +12.38% 1160.30 39
CBOT rice $14.90 $0.00 +0.00% +1.71% $14.44 36
WTI crude $90.80 $0.14 +0.15% -11.81% $98.55 27
Currencies
Euro/dlr $1.254 -$0.041 -3.14% -3.94%
USD/AUD 0.976 -0.060 -5.84% -5.86%
Most active contracts
Wheat, corn and soy US cents/bushel. Rice: USD per hundredweight
RSI 14, exponential
(Reporting by Colin Packham; Editing by Eric Meijer)