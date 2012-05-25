SYDNEY, May 25 U.S. corn futures rose on Friday, recovering some of the losses from the previous session when prices fell on the back of a government report showing export sales well below expectations. Chicago Board Of Trade July corn futures climbed 1.12 percent in early Asian trading after sliding 3.6 percent in the previous session. CBOT July soybean futures firmed 0.25 percent after climbing 1.4 percent on Thursday, while July wheat futures rose 0.38 percent after slipping 0.5 percent in the previous session. FUNDAMENTALS * Corn eased after release of the U.S. Agriculture Department's weekly export sales report, which came in lower than expected. It was the first report released during the CME Group's newly-expanded 21-hour trading cycle. USDA said weekly export sales of corn were 482,100 tonnes (old-crop and new-crop combined) and below estimates for 1 million to 1.3 million tonnes. * However, there were signs of rising competition for business on the export market. A group of Israeli private buyers bought more than 25,000 tonnes of corn from Brazil, European traders said. * Commodity funds sold an estimated net 17,000 Chicago Board of Trade corn futures contracts on Thursday, trade sources said. They were even in wheat and bought 6,000 soybean contracts. * Winter wheat futures also will be stressed in the southern Plains by dryness and hot temperatures before some light rainfall expected by the middle of next week. * Soybean export sales were 953,700 tonnes (old-crop and new-crop combined) while export sales of wheat were 827,000 tonnes (old-crop and new-crop combined), the biggest in 14 months. MARKET NEWS * The euro hovered just above a two-year low against the dollar in volatile trade on Thursday as investors consolidated bearish positions on the euro ahead of a long U.S. holiday weekend amid fears of Greece's possible exit from the euro zone. * Crude futures rose on Thursday, rebounding from the previous session's slump as investors fretted over potential disruptions to Middle East oil supplies after talks between world powers and Iran over its nuclear program ended with no agreement. * U.S. stocks ended slightly higher in a third session marked by late-day swings, but the Nasdaq fell after NetApp gave a weak revenue forecast, casting doubt on the outlook for tech spending. DATA/EVENTS 1930 U.S. CFTC commitment of traders data Weekly Grains prices at 2358 GMT Contract Last Change Pct chg Two-day chg MA 30 RSI CBOT wheat 665.50 2.50 +0.38% +1.29% 614.84 60 CBOT corn 585.00 6.50 +1.12% -11.16% 608.09 34 CBOT soy 1379.50 3.50 +0.25% +12.38% 1160.30 39 CBOT rice $14.90 $0.00 +0.00% +1.71% $14.44 36 WTI crude $90.80 $0.14 +0.15% -11.81% $98.55 27 Currencies Euro/dlr $1.254 -$0.041 -3.14% -3.94% USD/AUD 0.976 -0.060 -5.84% -5.86% Most active contracts Wheat, corn and soy US cents/bushel. Rice: USD per hundredweight RSI 14, exponential (Reporting by Colin Packham; Editing by Eric Meijer)