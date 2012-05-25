* Corn firms on bargain hunting * China raises May soybean import forecast * Weather likely to drive markets in coming months * Coming Up: U.S. CFTC weekly commitment of traders; 1930 GMT By Colin Packham SYDNEY, May 25 U.S. grains were on track for weekly losses of more than 4 percent on Friday, but corn futures rose as a slightly weaker dollar and bargain hunting drove a recovery after the grain slipped in the previous session on weaker than expected export numbers. Chicago Board of Trade July corn futures firmed 0.61 percent to $5.82 a bushel after falling 3.6 percent on Thursday, driven by a U.S. government report that corn exports were well below market expectations. "The outside markets are providing support, and after the corn market fell steeply last night, we are possibly seeing just a little bit of bargain hunting," said Luke Mathews, commodity strategist for the Commonwealth Bank of Australia. Corn is down more than 8 percent on the week for the biggest weekly loss of the July contract after Monday's U.S. Department of Agriculture weekly crop report showed that predicted 2012/13 ample supplies had yet to be damaged by hot weather in the United States, while softer cash markets also hinted at falling demand. CBOT July wheat futures fell slightly to $6.62-3/4 a bushel, extending losses of 0.5 percent in the previous session. Wheat is on course for a weekly loss of 4.4 percent following a rally of nearly 17 percent last week, when the market notched up its biggest weekly gains in 16 years, spurred by worries over dry weather. July soybean futures fell 0.22 percent to $13.73 a bushel, despite a revised estimate by China's commerce ministry for soy imports to hit a monthly record in May. Soy rose 1.4 percent on Thursday as traders continued to worry that hot, dry U.S. weather might damage soybean plantings. Soybeans are heading for a fall of more than four percent on the week for the fourth drop in a row as traders pulled back from their weather assessments, while economic concerns also weighed on the market. The U.S. dollar fell slightly against the Australian dollar, but the euro continues to sit just above a two-year low, weighed down by weak German manufacturing data, with the currency dropping nearly two percent this week. Corn futures had initially firmed on Thursday on weather concerns, but the USDA's weekly export sales figures triggered a sell-off. The USDA said sales of corn were 482,100 tonnes (old crop and new crop combined), well down on market estimates for 1 million to 1.3 million tonnes. Soybean export sales were 953,700 tonnes (old-crop and new-crop combined) while export sales of wheat were 827,000 tonnes (old crop and new crop combined), the biggest in 14 months. Soybean sales may continue to be supported by China as the world's largest oilseed consumer said it was likely to import 7.22 million tonnes in May, greater than its previous forecast of 5.63 million. June soy imports were forecast at 5.16 million tonnes, according to a ministry report on Friday. A WEATHER MARKET Corn and wheat futures have recently firmed on concern that hot, dry weather in the U.S. and Russia will damage crop seedings, and the market is likely to remain driven by weather patterns in the next few months, Victor Thianpiriya, a commodity analyst for ANZ, said. Showers should arrive over the weekend and last into next week in the northwestern portion of the U.S. Midwest, but dryness was a mounting concern in its southeastern section, forecasts said. Rains would be a welcome relief to U.S. corn, wheat and soybean farmers. However, temperatures should rise into the range of 90 degrees Fahrenheit during the weekend. Rains are due in some of Russia's drought-stricken southern agricultural regions, but hot, dry weather will persist in south central European Russia and the southern Volga valley, the state forecaster said this week, while rains hit the east coast of Australia on Thursday, relieving pressure on wheat farmers who had warned they needed rains for germination. Grains prices at 0312 GMT Contract Last Change Pct chg Two-day chg MA 30 RSI CBOT wheat 662.75 -0.25 -0.04% +0.88% 614.75 58 CBOT corn 582.00 3.50 +0.61% -11.62% 607.99 32 CBOT soy 1373.00 -3.00 -0.22% +11.85% 1160.08 37 CBOT rice $14.85 -$0.04 -0.30% +1.40% $14.44 34 WTI crude $90.37 -$0.29 -0.32% -12.23% $98.53 24 Currencies Euro/dlr $1.252 -$0.042 -3.26% -4.05% USD/AUD 0.973 -0.064 -6.14% -6.16% Most active contracts Wheat, corn and soy US cents/bushel. Rice: USD per hundredweight RSI 14, exponential (Editing by Clarence Fernandez)