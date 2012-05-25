* Investors push grains higher ahead of hot holiday weekend
* Wheat, soy, corn down for the week
* Gains limited by worries about Europe, global economy
(Updates prices, adds new analyst quote)
By Mark Weinraub
CHICAGO, May 25 U.S. grain and soy futures rose
on Friday, led by a 2.1 percent jump in wheat, as investors
built up bullish positions ahead of a long weekend due to fears
that hot weather around the U.S. Midwest and Plains could harm
crops, traders said.
"You are probably going to get a little bit of premium back
into the market going home for the long weekend," said Mark
Schultz, chief market analyst with Northstar Commodity
Investment Co.
"It still looks like it's going to be warm for the weekend.
You are going to have some people a little bit nervous."
U.S. markets will be closed most of Monday for the U.S.
Memorial Day holiday. Trading resumes on Globex at 7 p.m. CDT
(0000 GMT).
Traders also noted a round of short-covering supporting the
wheat market after prices had slipped from the 8-1/2 month highs
earlier this week.
"What we are seeing across the board today is pretty much
just short-covering ahead of the three-day weekend," said Karl
Setzer, analyst with MaxYield Cooperative in Iowa. "Trade is a
little hesitant to ... hold a short position and be wrong come
Monday night when the market opens back up."
At 1:40 p.m. CDT (1840 GMT), Chicago Board of Trade July
wheat futures were up 17 cents at $6.80 a bushel. Prices
briefly broke through the 200-day moving average during the
session but failed to find support above that key technical
benchmark.
CBOT July corn was unchanged at $5.78-1/2 a bushel. A
softening cash market and slow demand for U.S. supplies in the
export market weighed on the old-crop futures price. The
new-crop December contract was up 5-3/4 cents at $5.20-3/4
a bushel.
CBOT July soybeans were up 6-1/2 cents at $13.82-1/2 a
bushel.
"There is just a little anxiety about the amount and
coverage of moisture, coupled with the heat that is coming in,"
said Greg Grow, director of agribusiness for Archer Financial
Services. "You planted early and so its all about weather at
this point. We are going to need the rains."
For the week, CBOT wheat was down 2.5 percent, soybeans were
1.6 percent lower and corn was off 8.9 percent.
The forecast calls for hot weather blanketing the Midwest
and Plains over the weekend with highs reaching 100 degrees
Fahrenheit (37.8 Celsius) in the southeast and the 90s F
elsewhere.
"There will be some stress on crops this weekend. Rains next
week will be very important," said Andy Karst, meteorologist for
World Weather Inc.
Karst said there was the potential for light showers of an
inch (2.5 cm) or less early next week and again late next week
with temperatures cooling to the 60s and 70s degrees F.
The record-fast planting of corn and soybeans this year has
turned market attention to the weather earlier than usual. Dry
conditions in places such as Kansas in the past month have
reduced expectations for the size of the wheat crop this year.
Friday's gains were limited by concerns that the debt crisis
in Europe would drag on the global economy and limit demand for
grains.
"Markets remain cautious with the uncertainty surrounding
the euro and economic growth," UK merchant Gleadell said in a
market note.
A private Chinese trading house cancelled four cargoes of
Brazilian soybeans due to low domestic crushing margins, but
traders said the cancellations were not widespread and China was
still shopping for third-quarter supplies.
Dealers said overall demand from China remained strong,
noting China's commerce ministry had revised its estimate for
the country's May soy imports to a record 7.22 million tonnes
from 5.63 million tonnes.
The market rose strongly last week with buying fuelled by
concern about dry weather in the United States and the Black Sea
region. Dealers said the outlook for crops may have improved
slightly over the last few days.
A spring drought in wheat-growing regions on the Black Sea
has already reduced the outlook for this year's harvest, but
forecasted rains could halt the damage in the coming days and
weeks, a crucial period for crop development.
November milling wheat in Paris was up 3.75 euros,
or 1.8 percent, at 216.50 euros a tonne.
Prices at 1:43 p.m. CDT (1843 GMT)
LAST NET PCT YTD
CHG CHG CHG
CBOT corn 579.00 0.50 0.1% -10.4%
CBOT soy 1382.50 6.50 0.5% 15.4%
CBOT meal 409.50 -1.50 -0.3% 32.4%
CBOT soyoil 50.10 0.68 1.4% -3.8%
CBOT wheat 677.25 14.25 2.2% 3.8%
CBOT rice 1455.50 -34.00 -2.3% -0.3%
EU wheat 216.50 3.75 1.8% 6.9%
US crude 90.81 0.15 0.2% -8.1%
Dow Jones 12,453 -77 -0.6% 1.9%
Gold 1571.69 13.44 0.9% 0.5%
Euro/dollar 1.2514 -0.0024 -0.2% -3.3%
Dollar Index 82.3960 0.0490 0.1% 2.8%
Baltic Freight 1034 -24 -2.3% -40.5%
* In U.S. cents, benchmark contracts, except EU wheat (euros)
and soymeal (dollars). CBOT wheat, corn and soybeans per bushel,
rice per hundredweight, soymeal per ton and soyoil per lb.
(Additional reporting by Sam Nelson in Chicago, Colin Packham
in Sydney and Nigel Hunt in London; Editing by James Jukwey,
Dale Hudson, Jim Marshall and Bob Burgdorfer)