* Investors push grains higher ahead of hot holiday weekend * Wheat, soy, corn down for the week * Gains limited by worries about Europe, global economy (Updates prices, adds new analyst quote) By Mark Weinraub CHICAGO, May 25 U.S. grain and soy futures rose on Friday, led by a 2.1 percent jump in wheat, as investors built up bullish positions ahead of a long weekend due to fears that hot weather around the U.S. Midwest and Plains could harm crops, traders said. "You are probably going to get a little bit of premium back into the market going home for the long weekend," said Mark Schultz, chief market analyst with Northstar Commodity Investment Co. "It still looks like it's going to be warm for the weekend. You are going to have some people a little bit nervous." U.S. markets will be closed most of Monday for the U.S. Memorial Day holiday. Trading resumes on Globex at 7 p.m. CDT (0000 GMT). Traders also noted a round of short-covering supporting the wheat market after prices had slipped from the 8-1/2 month highs earlier this week. "What we are seeing across the board today is pretty much just short-covering ahead of the three-day weekend," said Karl Setzer, analyst with MaxYield Cooperative in Iowa. "Trade is a little hesitant to ... hold a short position and be wrong come Monday night when the market opens back up." At 1:40 p.m. CDT (1840 GMT), Chicago Board of Trade July wheat futures were up 17 cents at $6.80 a bushel. Prices briefly broke through the 200-day moving average during the session but failed to find support above that key technical benchmark. CBOT July corn was unchanged at $5.78-1/2 a bushel. A softening cash market and slow demand for U.S. supplies in the export market weighed on the old-crop futures price. The new-crop December contract was up 5-3/4 cents at $5.20-3/4 a bushel. CBOT July soybeans were up 6-1/2 cents at $13.82-1/2 a bushel. "There is just a little anxiety about the amount and coverage of moisture, coupled with the heat that is coming in," said Greg Grow, director of agribusiness for Archer Financial Services. "You planted early and so its all about weather at this point. We are going to need the rains." For the week, CBOT wheat was down 2.5 percent, soybeans were 1.6 percent lower and corn was off 8.9 percent. The forecast calls for hot weather blanketing the Midwest and Plains over the weekend with highs reaching 100 degrees Fahrenheit (37.8 Celsius) in the southeast and the 90s F elsewhere. "There will be some stress on crops this weekend. Rains next week will be very important," said Andy Karst, meteorologist for World Weather Inc. Karst said there was the potential for light showers of an inch (2.5 cm) or less early next week and again late next week with temperatures cooling to the 60s and 70s degrees F. The record-fast planting of corn and soybeans this year has turned market attention to the weather earlier than usual. Dry conditions in places such as Kansas in the past month have reduced expectations for the size of the wheat crop this year. Friday's gains were limited by concerns that the debt crisis in Europe would drag on the global economy and limit demand for grains. "Markets remain cautious with the uncertainty surrounding the euro and economic growth," UK merchant Gleadell said in a market note. A private Chinese trading house cancelled four cargoes of Brazilian soybeans due to low domestic crushing margins, but traders said the cancellations were not widespread and China was still shopping for third-quarter supplies. Dealers said overall demand from China remained strong, noting China's commerce ministry had revised its estimate for the country's May soy imports to a record 7.22 million tonnes from 5.63 million tonnes. The market rose strongly last week with buying fuelled by concern about dry weather in the United States and the Black Sea region. Dealers said the outlook for crops may have improved slightly over the last few days. A spring drought in wheat-growing regions on the Black Sea has already reduced the outlook for this year's harvest, but forecasted rains could halt the damage in the coming days and weeks, a crucial period for crop development. November milling wheat in Paris was up 3.75 euros, or 1.8 percent, at 216.50 euros a tonne. Prices at 1:43 p.m. CDT (1843 GMT) LAST NET PCT YTD CHG CHG CHG CBOT corn 579.00 0.50 0.1% -10.4% CBOT soy 1382.50 6.50 0.5% 15.4% CBOT meal 409.50 -1.50 -0.3% 32.4% CBOT soyoil 50.10 0.68 1.4% -3.8% CBOT wheat 677.25 14.25 2.2% 3.8% CBOT rice 1455.50 -34.00 -2.3% -0.3% EU wheat 216.50 3.75 1.8% 6.9% US crude 90.81 0.15 0.2% -8.1% Dow Jones 12,453 -77 -0.6% 1.9% Gold 1571.69 13.44 0.9% 0.5% Euro/dollar 1.2514 -0.0024 -0.2% -3.3% Dollar Index 82.3960 0.0490 0.1% 2.8% Baltic Freight 1034 -24 -2.3% -40.5% * In U.S. cents, benchmark contracts, except EU wheat (euros) and soymeal (dollars). CBOT wheat, corn and soybeans per bushel, rice per hundredweight, soymeal per ton and soyoil per lb. (Additional reporting by Sam Nelson in Chicago, Colin Packham in Sydney and Nigel Hunt in London; Editing by James Jukwey, Dale Hudson, Jim Marshall and Bob Burgdorfer)