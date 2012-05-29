SYDNEY, May 29 U.S. wheat futures dipped on Tuesday, giving up some of last session's gains as rains over the weekend in parts of Australia and the Black Sea region eased concerns over supplies. Corn and soybeans firmed with some weather models forecasting crop stressing heat in the U.S. Midwest this week. FUNDAMENTALS * Conflicting forecasts by European and U.S. weather models for the U.S. Midwestern grain belt this week -- a time when rains are essential for the fledgling corn crop -- may cause a tug-of-war between bulls and bears in the grain markets. * Meteorologist David Streit of Commodity Weather Group said the U.S. weather model, as of Friday afternoon, was showing rains across 75 percent of the Midwest while the European model forecast rain for just 25 percent of the region. * Corn planting in the Midwest got off to a record start in March due to the mildest winter in decades and the favourable conditions for the crop led the U.S. Department of Agriculture earlier this month to forecast a record crop this year. * Since then, some areas of the Midwest -- where a bulk of the country's corn and soybeans are grown -- have turned dry, raising concerns the crop could suffer without timely rains. * The corn crop in the Midwest typically goes through the yield-setting pollination stage in July, but the process could come earlier this year due to early seeding. * Much-needed rainfall over the weekend across Australia's eastern grain-belt has raised hopes of higher yields for the 2012/13 wheat crop as farmers in one of the world's top exporters wind up planting. * Rains in Queensland and New South Wales (NSW), which together account for a bulk of the nation's high-protein hard wheat output, received between 25-50 millimetres of rain last week, the Australian Bureau of Meteorology said. * Dealers say weekend rains in the Black Sea region may have improved the outlook for crops in some areas while other regions remain dry. Rain in the Russian south lessened the pressure on wheat prices last week but new concerns have arisen over the crop in Siberia and the Urals, where precipitation has been scarce, analysts said on Monday. * Large speculators bailed out of their near-record short positions in Chicago wheat in the week when the market posted its biggest rally in 16 years, slashing their bearish bets by 58 percent to the smallest in 8-1/2 months amid concerns over global crop prospects. * The Commodities Futures Trading Commission's weekly commitments of traders report showed that noncommercial traders, a category that includes hedge funds, covered 57,137 wheat shorts and sold 4,142 long contracts in the five trading days ended May 22. That left them net short 38,207 contracts in the commodity. MARKET NEWS * The euro wobbled near a two-year low against the dollar on Tuesday as concerns about the cost of shoring up the Spanish banking system pushed up Spanish debt yields, offsetting a slight easing in worries about Greece. * U.S. crude futures stayed firm on Tuesday, underpinned by Middle East oil supply worries, but gains were limited by concerns about the euro zone economy and a weak banking sector in countries like Spain. * Wall Street was closed for the Memorial Day holiday. Data/Events 1230 U.S. Chicago Fed Midwest Manufacturing Index April 1300 U.S. CaseShiller 20 mm nsa Mar 1300 U.S. CaseShiller 20 yy Mar 1400 U.S. Consumer confidence May 1430 U.S. Dallas Fed Texas Manufacturing Index May Germany CPI preliminary May Prices at 0107 GMT Contract Last Change Pct chg Two-day chg MA 30 RSI CBOT wheat 677.00 -3.00 -0.44% +2.11% 639.65 63 CBOT corn 580.00 1.50 +0.26% +0.26% 608.61 32 CBOT soy 1388.75 6.75 +0.49% +0.93% 1435.22 45 CBOT rice $14.55 $0.04 +0.31% -2.32% $15.34 28 WTI crude $90.95 $0.09 +0.10% +0.32% $98.23 29 Currencies Euro/dlr $1.252 -$0.002 -0.18% -0.41% USD/AUD 0.982 -0.003 -0.35% +0.06% Most active contracts Wheat, corn and soy US cents/bushel. Rice: USD per hundredweight RSI 14, exponential (Reporting by Pauline Askin; Editing by Naveen Thukral and Ed Davies)