* Wheat down on improved weather in Australia, Black Sea * Corn, soy gain on forecasts of dryness in U.S. Midwest * Shares ease, Spanish debt costs curb risk appetite (Adds details, quotes) By Naveen Thukral SINGAPORE, May 29 U.S. wheat slid almost 1 percent on Tuesday, giving up some of last session's strong gains as rains over the weekend in parts of Australia and the Black Sea region eased concerns over supplies. Corn and soybeans firmed with some weather models forecasting crop-stressing heat in the U.S. Midwest this week, even as renewed worries over the euro zone debt crisis kept a lid on prices. "For grains, the weather is a key factor leading to weakness in wheat, while supporting corn and soybeans," said Lynette Tan, an analyst with Phillip Futures in Singapore. "Macro-economic conditions are also causing some uncertainty with the euro zone crisis and concerns about China economic growth." Chicago Board of Trade July wheat fell 0.9 percent to $6.74-1/4 a bushel by 0307 GMT, after rising 2.6 percent on Friday with dry weather threatening crops in the United States, Russia and Australia. July soybeans rose 0.5 percent to $13.89-1/2 per bushel, while July corn rose 0.3 percent to $5.80-1/4 a bushel. Conflicting forecasts by European and U.S. weather models for the U.S. Midwestern grain belt this week, a time when rains are essential for the fledgling corn crop, may cause a tug-of-war between bulls and bears. Meteorologist David Streit of Commodity Weather Group said the U.S. weather model, as of Friday afternoon, was showing rains across 75 percent of the Midwest while the European model forecast rain for just 25 percent of the region. Corn planting in the Midwest got off to a record start in March due to the mildest winter in decades and the favourable conditions for the crop led the U.S. Department of Agriculture earlier this month to forecast a record crop this year. Since then, some areas of the Midwest, where a bulk of U.S. corn and soybeans are grown, have turned dry, raising concerns the crop could suffer without timely rains. For the wheat market, which notched its biggest weekly gain in 16 years in the week ended May 20, there some relief from rain in Australia and the Black Sea region. Much-needed rainfall over the weekend across Australia's eastern grain-belt has raised hopes of higher yields for the 2012/13 wheat crop as farmers in one of the world's top exporters wind up planting. Rains in Queensland and New South Wales (NSW), which together account for a bulk of Australia's high-protein hard wheat output, received between 25-50 millimetres of rain last week, the Australian Bureau of Meteorology said. Dealers say weekend rains in the Black Sea region may have improved the outlook for crops in some areas while other regions remain dry. Rain in the Russian south lessened the pressure on wheat prices last week but new concerns have arisen over the crop in Siberia and the Urals, where precipitation has been scarce, analysts said. Large speculators bailed out of their near-record short positions in Chicago wheat in the week when the market posted its biggest rally in 16 years, slashing their bearish bets by 58 percent to the smallest in 8-1/2 months amid concerns over global crop prospects. Wheat and other agricultural markets faced additional pressure from the euro zone crisis. Asian shares and the euro eased on Tuesday, with a relief rally from last week's heavy selling faltering quickly as a surge in Spanish borrowing costs added to simmering worries about Europe's debt restructuring challenges. Prices at 0307 GMT Contract Last Change Pct chg Two-day chg MA 30 RSI CBOT wheat 674.25 -5.75 -0.85% +1.70% 639.56 61 CBOT corn 580.25 1.75 +0.30% +0.30% 608.62 32 CBOT soy 1389.50 7.50 +0.54% +0.98% 1435.24 45 CBOT rice $14.56 $0.05 +0.34% -2.28% $15.34 29 WTI crude $91.19 $0.33 +0.36% +0.58% $98.24 32 Currencies Euro/dlr $1.253 -$0.001 -0.10% -0.32% USD/AUD 0.984 -0.001 -0.14% +0.27% Most active contracts Wheat, corn and soy US cents/bushel. Rice: USD per hundredweight RSI 14, exponential (Editing by Miral Fahmy)