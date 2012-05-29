* Wheat falls on improved weather in Black Sea, Australia
* Rain forecast for U.S. Midwest but crops still at risk
* Wheat posts biggest loss in nearly a month
(Updates prices, add analyst quote)
By Mark Weinraub
CHICAGO, May 29 U.S. wheat futures dropped 3.2
percent o n Tuesday, hitting their lowest level in more than a
week due to technical selling coupled with rain in
crop-producing areas of Russia and Australia that eased concerns
about dry weather denting global supplies.
Traders noted some pull-back from Friday's 2.6 percent rally
in Chicago Board of Trade wheat and said regulatory data that
showed large speculators had covered a substantial portion of
their net short position in the commodity limited any upside.
Fresh worries about the global economy added to the bearish
cloud hanging over wheat prices.
"I think people looked at the Commodity Futures Trading
Commission report and saw that the funds covered a huge portion
of their short position on wheat," said Jim Gerlach, president
of A/C Trading, a brokerage in Fowler, Indiana.
"That tends to lead to back-and-fill-type trading a little
bit. You have let all the scared money out."
Early harvest in the southern U.S. Plains added further
pressure to wheat prices, which notched their biggest daily loss
in percentage terms in nearly four weeks.
Corn futures also fell sharply, weighed down by soybean/corn
spreading as well as forecasts for rain in the U.S. Midwest.
Soybeans edged higher, supported by concerns that the rains
will fail to help soy crops as much as corn and that harvest
will fall short of satisfying rising global demand.
"There is not enough rain to get beans up and out of the
ground," said Mark Schultz, chief market analyst with Northstar
Commodity Investment Co.
Traders also said the soy market, which has fallen nearly 8
percent during May, was due for a bounce.
"The soybean market is a little more oversold than the other
markets are," said Dewey Strickler, president of AgWatch Market
Advisors.
At 1:48 p.m. CDT (1848 GMT), CBOT July wheat was down
22-1/2 cents at $6.57-1/2 a bushel. Wheat prices fell below last
week's low early in the session, which prompted a fresh round of
technical sales.
CBOT July corn fell 17 cents to $5.61-1/2 a bushel
while CBOT July soybeans rose 4-1/2 cents to $13.86-1/2 a
bushel.
Rains are forecast for the U.S. Midwest on Wednesday through
Friday, said Andy Karst, meteorologist for World Weather Inc.
Showers will be heaviest in areas west of the Mississippi River,
with parts of Iowa, Missouri and Nebraska receiving as much as 2
inches (5 cm) .
Rain is also seen in portions of the lower Midwest,
providing critical relief to stressed corn crops in those areas,
although more will be needed to foster development. Traders said
rain was unlikely to penetrate the dry subsoils that were
slowing soybean emergence.
"If this rain event occurs like it is supposed to, crops
should be in good shape for a while, but the soil moisture is
still going to remain on the low side so we will need rain
again," Karst said.
China is likely to raise soybean imports to 56.8 million
tonnes in the 2011/12 crop year despite recent shipment
cancellations because of a small domestic soy crop and rising
demand, oilseed analyst Oil World said.
Oil World also said Argentina's 2012 soybean crop could fall
as low as 39 million to 40 million tonnes due to drought and
flooding in the country, the third-largest soy producer.
U.S. markets resumed trading after staying closed on Monday
for the Memorial Day holiday in the United States. European
grain markets had traded in the previous session but a public
holiday in several countries kept activity light.
The Friday CFTC report showed large speculators bailed out
of their near-record short positions in Chicago wheat in a week
when the market posted its biggest rally in 16 years, slashing
their bearish bets by 58 percent to the smallest in 8-1/2 months
amid concerns over global crop prospects.
Reports of rain in dry southern Russia since the weekend
reassured the market, with Russia's state forecaster predicting
more rainfall this week.
"The rain that has fallen in the Black Sea region in the
past few days is weighing on prices but we're not yet completely
out of this weather market," a European trader said.
Much-needed rainfall over the weekend across Australia's
eastern grain belt has raised hopes of higher yields for the
2012/13 wheat crop as farmers in one of the world's top
exporters wind up planting.
New-crop European wheat futures, which hit an 11-month high
a week ago, tracked Chicago prices lower. November milling wheat
lost 2 percent at 211.75 euros a tonne.
Technical support at 210 euros and weakness in the euro,
which stayed close to a near two-year low against the dollar on
fears about Spain, helped underpin Paris prices.
Prices at 1:52 p.m. CDT (1851 GMT)
LAST NET PCT YTD
CHG CHG CHG
CBOT corn 561.25 -17.25 -3.0% -13.2%
CBOT soy 1386.75 4.75 0.3% 15.7%
CBOT meal 412.70 3.40 0.8% 33.4%
CBOT soyoil 50.18 0.06 0.1% -3.7%
CBOT wheat 656.25 -23.75 -3.5% 0.5%
CBOT rice 1425.00 -25.50 -1.8% -2.4%
EU wheat 211.75 -4.25 -2.0% 4.6%
US crude 90.73 -0.13 -0.1% -8.2%
Dow Jones 12,541 87 0.7% 2.7%
Gold 1552.19 -20.59 -1.3% -0.7%
Euro/dollar 1.2483 -0.0057 -0.5% -3.6%
Dollar Index 82.5020 0.1000 0.1% 2.9%
Baltic Freight 986 -26 -2.6% -43.3%
* In U.S. cents, benchmark contracts, except EU wheat (euros)
and soymeal (dollars). CBOT wheat, corn and soybeans per bushel,
rice per hundredweight, soymeal per ton and soyoil per lb.
(Additional reporting by Gus Trompiz in Paris and Naveen
Thukral in Singapore; Editing by Dale Hudson and Marguerita
Choy)