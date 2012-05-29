* Wheat falls on improved weather in Black Sea, Australia * Rain forecast for U.S. Midwest but crops still at risk * Wheat posts biggest loss in nearly a month (Updates prices, add analyst quote) By Mark Weinraub CHICAGO, May 29 U.S. wheat futures dropped 3.2 percent o n Tuesday, hitting their lowest level in more than a week due to technical selling coupled with rain in crop-producing areas of Russia and Australia that eased concerns about dry weather denting global supplies. Traders noted some pull-back from Friday's 2.6 percent rally in Chicago Board of Trade wheat and said regulatory data that showed large speculators had covered a substantial portion of their net short position in the commodity limited any upside. Fresh worries about the global economy added to the bearish cloud hanging over wheat prices. "I think people looked at the Commodity Futures Trading Commission report and saw that the funds covered a huge portion of their short position on wheat," said Jim Gerlach, president of A/C Trading, a brokerage in Fowler, Indiana. "That tends to lead to back-and-fill-type trading a little bit. You have let all the scared money out." Early harvest in the southern U.S. Plains added further pressure to wheat prices, which notched their biggest daily loss in percentage terms in nearly four weeks. Corn futures also fell sharply, weighed down by soybean/corn spreading as well as forecasts for rain in the U.S. Midwest. Soybeans edged higher, supported by concerns that the rains will fail to help soy crops as much as corn and that harvest will fall short of satisfying rising global demand. "There is not enough rain to get beans up and out of the ground," said Mark Schultz, chief market analyst with Northstar Commodity Investment Co. Traders also said the soy market, which has fallen nearly 8 percent during May, was due for a bounce. "The soybean market is a little more oversold than the other markets are," said Dewey Strickler, president of AgWatch Market Advisors. At 1:48 p.m. CDT (1848 GMT), CBOT July wheat was down 22-1/2 cents at $6.57-1/2 a bushel. Wheat prices fell below last week's low early in the session, which prompted a fresh round of technical sales. CBOT July corn fell 17 cents to $5.61-1/2 a bushel while CBOT July soybeans rose 4-1/2 cents to $13.86-1/2 a bushel. Rains are forecast for the U.S. Midwest on Wednesday through Friday, said Andy Karst, meteorologist for World Weather Inc. Showers will be heaviest in areas west of the Mississippi River, with parts of Iowa, Missouri and Nebraska receiving as much as 2 inches (5 cm) . Rain is also seen in portions of the lower Midwest, providing critical relief to stressed corn crops in those areas, although more will be needed to foster development. Traders said rain was unlikely to penetrate the dry subsoils that were slowing soybean emergence. "If this rain event occurs like it is supposed to, crops should be in good shape for a while, but the soil moisture is still going to remain on the low side so we will need rain again," Karst said. China is likely to raise soybean imports to 56.8 million tonnes in the 2011/12 crop year despite recent shipment cancellations because of a small domestic soy crop and rising demand, oilseed analyst Oil World said. Oil World also said Argentina's 2012 soybean crop could fall as low as 39 million to 40 million tonnes due to drought and flooding in the country, the third-largest soy producer. U.S. markets resumed trading after staying closed on Monday for the Memorial Day holiday in the United States. European grain markets had traded in the previous session but a public holiday in several countries kept activity light. The Friday CFTC report showed large speculators bailed out of their near-record short positions in Chicago wheat in a week when the market posted its biggest rally in 16 years, slashing their bearish bets by 58 percent to the smallest in 8-1/2 months amid concerns over global crop prospects. Reports of rain in dry southern Russia since the weekend reassured the market, with Russia's state forecaster predicting more rainfall this week. "The rain that has fallen in the Black Sea region in the past few days is weighing on prices but we're not yet completely out of this weather market," a European trader said. Much-needed rainfall over the weekend across Australia's eastern grain belt has raised hopes of higher yields for the 2012/13 wheat crop as farmers in one of the world's top exporters wind up planting. New-crop European wheat futures, which hit an 11-month high a week ago, tracked Chicago prices lower. November milling wheat lost 2 percent at 211.75 euros a tonne. Technical support at 210 euros and weakness in the euro, which stayed close to a near two-year low against the dollar on fears about Spain, helped underpin Paris prices. Prices at 1:52 p.m. CDT (1851 GMT) LAST NET PCT YTD CHG CHG CHG CBOT corn 561.25 -17.25 -3.0% -13.2% CBOT soy 1386.75 4.75 0.3% 15.7% CBOT meal 412.70 3.40 0.8% 33.4% CBOT soyoil 50.18 0.06 0.1% -3.7% CBOT wheat 656.25 -23.75 -3.5% 0.5% CBOT rice 1425.00 -25.50 -1.8% -2.4% EU wheat 211.75 -4.25 -2.0% 4.6% US crude 90.73 -0.13 -0.1% -8.2% Dow Jones 12,541 87 0.7% 2.7% Gold 1552.19 -20.59 -1.3% -0.7% Euro/dollar 1.2483 -0.0057 -0.5% -3.6% Dollar Index 82.5020 0.1000 0.1% 2.9% Baltic Freight 986 -26 -2.6% -43.3% * In U.S. cents, benchmark contracts, except EU wheat (euros) and soymeal (dollars). CBOT wheat, corn and soybeans per bushel, rice per hundredweight, soymeal per ton and soyoil per lb. (Additional reporting by Gus Trompiz in Paris and Naveen Thukral in Singapore; Editing by Dale Hudson and Marguerita Choy)