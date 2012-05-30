SYDNEY, May 30 Chicago corn rose half a percent on Wednesday, recouping some of last session's deep losses after a government report showed deterioration in the condition of the U.S. crop, while soybeans rose for a fourth straight session. Wheat prices rose 0.5 percent in early Asian trade after sliding 3.4 percent on Tuesday when the market was pressured by technical selling, and rains in parts of Russia and Australia eased crop concerns. FUNDAMENTALS * Heat and a lack of rain is taking a toll on the fledgling U.S. corn crop, with condition ratings tumbling more than expected by analysts polled by Reuters. * The U.S. Department of Agriculture's weekly crop progress report on Tuesday said that 72 percent of the crop was in good-to-excellent condition, down 5 percentage points from a week ago. Analysts polled by Reuters expected the crop's rating to drop 2 to 4 percentage points. * Farmers wrapped up corn plantings last week and were nearing the end of soybean seedings at 89 percent complete because of the record early start to plantings this season and overall satisfactory weather through the end of May. * Rains are forecast for the U.S. Midwest on Wednesday through Friday, said Andy Karst, meteorologist for World Weather Inc. Showers will be heaviest in areas west of the Mississippi River, with parts of Iowa, Missouri and Nebraska receiving as much as 2 inches (5 cm). * Rain is also seen in portions of the lower Midwest, providing critical relief to stressed corn crops in those areas, although more will be needed to foster development. Traders said rain was unlikely to penetrate the dry subsoils that were slowing soybean emergence. * China is likely to raise soybean imports to 56.8 million tonnes in the 2011/12 crop year despite recent shipment cancellations because of a small domestic soy crop and rising demand, oilseed analyst Oil World said. * Oil World also said Argentina's 2012 soybean crop could fall as low as 39 million to 40 million tonnes due to drought and flooding in the country, the third-largest soy producer. * Reports of rain in dry southern Russia since the weekend reassured the market, with Russia's state forecaster predicting more rainfall this week. * Much-needed rainfall over the weekend across Australia's eastern grain belt raised hopes of higher yields for the 2012/13 wheat crop as farmers in one of the world's top exporters wind up planting. MARKET NEWS * The euro fell on Tuesday to its weakest level versus the U.S. dollar since July 2010 on Spain's soaring borrowing costs and expectations more spending will be necessary to support its ailing banks. * U.S. crude futures held steady on Wednesday, after a downgrade of Spain's credit rating sent the euro to a near two-year low against the dollar and pressured oil prices a day earlier. * U.S. stocks rose on Tuesday as signs Greece would stay in the euro zone were enough to spark buying in what has been a weak month for equities, while Facebook plumbed new lows on high volume. DATA/EVENTS May 30 0800 EZ Money-M3 3m moving av Apr 0900 EZ Business climate May 0900 EZ Economic sentiment May 1130 India M3 Money Supply 41042 1145 U.S. ICSC chain stores yy Weekly 1400 U.S. Pending home sales April 2315 Japan Manufacturing PMI May 2350 Japan Industrial output April Grains prices at 0036 GMT Contract Last Change Pct chg Two-day chg MA 30 RSI CBOT wheat 659.75 3.00 +0.46% -2.98% 637.56 53 CBOT corn 565.50 3.00 +0.53% -2.25% 605.65 28 CBOT soy 1391.00 4.25 +0.31% +0.65% 1434.51 46 CBOT rice $14.31 $0.06 +0.39% -1.38% $15.30 25 WTI crude $90.68 -$0.08 -0.09% -0.20% $97.78 28 Currencies Euro/dlr $1.247 -$0.002 -0.16% -0.53% USD/AUD 0.982 -0.002 -0.17% -0.27% Most active contracts Wheat, corn and soy US cents/bushel. Rice: USD per hundredweight RSI 14, exponential (Reporting by Pauline Askin; Editing by Naveen Thukral)