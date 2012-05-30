* Corn firm as USDA report show crop deterioration * U.S. wheat falls for five out of six sessions * Soy up for a 4th session on supply squeeze, demand (Adds details, quotes) By Naveen Thukral SINGAPORE, May 30 Chicago corn edged up on Wednesday, recouping some of last session's deep losses after a government report showed deterioration in the condition of the U.S. crop, while wheat fell for a fifth session out of six. Soybeans rose for a fourth straight session, supported by dryness in parts of the U.S. Midwest, tight supplies from South America and strong Chinese demand. Still, the gains in corn and soybean markets were capped by pressure from the financial markets, which were hurt by fears that Spain's banking woes will push up the country's borrowing costs to unsustainable levels. "We have seen deterioration in crude oil values, which is indicating another bout of risk aversion that is also evident by the fact that the U.S. dollar is sharply higher," said Luke Mathews, commodity strategist at Commonwealth Bank of Australia. "It does appear in the grain markets that the outside markets are providing an overwhelming direction." Chicago Board of Trade July wheat slid 0.2 percent to $6.55-3/4 a bushel by 0304 GMT, giving up more ground after falling 3.4 percent in the last session. July soybeans rose 0.2 percent to $13.89-3/4 per bushel, while July corn rose 0.3 percent to $5.64 a bushel. The U.S. dollar index, which measures the strength of the greenback against a basket of currencies, rose 0.1 percent, making dollar-priced commodities expensive for importers. On the fundamentals side, heat and a lack of rain is taking a toll on the fledgling U.S. corn crop, with condition ratings tumbling more than expected by analysts polled by Reuters. The U.S. Department of Agriculture's weekly crop progress report on Tuesday said that 72 percent of the crop was in good-to-excellent condition, down 5 percentage points from a week ago. Analysts polled by Reuters expected the crop's rating to drop 2 to 4 percentage points. Farmers wrapped up corn plantings last week and were nearing the end of soybean seedings at 89 percent complete because of the record early start to plantings this season and overall satisfactory weather so far during the season. U.S. corn and soybean crops now need an urgent round of rain and there are some forecasters calling for showers in the Midwest this week. Rains are forecast for the U.S. Midwest on Wednesday through Friday, said Andy Karst, meteorologist for World Weather Inc. Showers will be heaviest in areas west of the Mississippi River, with parts of Iowa, Missouri and Nebraska receiving as much as 2 inches (5 cm). Rain is also seen in portions of the lower Midwest, providing critical relief to stressed corn crops in those areas, although more will be needed to foster development. Traders said rain was unlikely to penetrate the dry subsoils that were slowing soybean emergence. China is likely to raise soybean imports to 56.8 million tonnes in the 2011/12 crop year despite recent shipment cancellations because of a small domestic soy crop and rising demand, oilseed analyst Oil World said. Oil World also said Argentina's 2012 soybean crop could fall as low as 39 million to 40 million tonnes due to drought and flooding in the country, the third-largest soy producer. Wheat prices came under pressure after reports of rain in dry southern Russia since the weekend, with Russia's state forecaster predicting more rainfall this week. Much-needed rainfall over the weekend across Australia's eastern grain belt raised hopes of higher yields for the 2012/13 wheat crop as farmers in one of the world's top exporters wind up planting, also weighing on wheat futures. Prices at 0304 GMT Contract Last Change Pct chg Two-day chg MA 30 RSI CBOT wheat 655.75 -1.00 -0.15% -3.57% 640.23 51 CBOT corn 564.00 1.50 +0.27% -2.51% 607.10 27 CBOT soy 1389.75 3.00 +0.22% +0.56% 1434.46 46 CBOT rice $14.28 $0.03 +0.18% -1.59% $15.28 23 WTI crude $90.27 -$0.49 -0.54% -0.65% $97.76 26 Currencies Euro/dlr $1.246 -$0.008 -0.63% -0.85% USD/AUD 0.979 -0.007 -0.66% -0.25% Most active contracts Wheat, corn and soy US cents/bushel. Rice: USD per hundredweight RSI 14, exponential (Editing by Himani Sarkar)