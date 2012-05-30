(Corrects fifth paragraph to say 21-hour trading day, not 22-hour trading day) * Wheat, soybeans fall on weaker macro background * Falling equities, crude, strong dollar burden * Corn losses limited by deteriorating U.S. conditions By Michael Hirtzer CHICAGO, May 30 U.S. grains fell sharply Wednesday, with soybeans dropping more than 1 percent to a one-week low, as a surging dollar and mounting concerns over Europe's debt crisis triggered a broad commodities sell-off as investors fled risky assets. Wheat futures fell for the second straight session, touching the lowest level in about two weeks. Corn, which had traded lower in the electronic Globex platform, turned higher at the open of pit trading at the Chicago Board of Trade before edging narrowly lower again. "You get commercial pricing when the pits open up and there is not much there to take it. You chew through that, and then you break again," said ABN Amro analyst Charlie Sernatinger on the brief corn rally. Since last week when the CME Group instituted a new 2 1- hour trading day, electronic trading in grains begins at 5 p.m. CDT (2200 GMT) and runs until 2 p.m. the next day while trading in Chicago's historic trading pits runs from 9:30 a.m. to 1:15 p.m. Corn also tested its 200-day moving average and was supported by oversold conditions as well as a larger-than-expected downgrade in U.S. crop conditions, analysts said. Still, the U.S. dollar index, which measures the strength of the greenback against a basket of currencies, rose to its highest since September 2010 amid the euro zone banking crisis and slow growth in China, making dollar-priced commodities expensive for importers. The dollar typically has an inverse price relationship with commodities, which are priced in dollars. So for importers a stronger U.S. currency makes commodities cost more. "It's a risk-off attitude," said Citigroup grains analyst Sterling Smith. "Pick a country in Europe and pick a problem. The Spanish banking crisis seems to be the most acute issue and that is creating a situation where commodities in general are selling off along with equity markets." CBOT July soybeans were down 19-1/2 cents, or 1.4 percent, at $13.67-1/4 per bushel while July wheat was off 5-1/4 cents at $6.51-1/2. Corn for July delivery was down 1-1/2 cents at $5.61 after trading as low as $5.53-1/2 and as high as $5.68-1/4. Weakness in other commodities, especially crude oil and metals, pressured the grains complex, analysts said. "We are seeing something of a tug-of-war each day between the depressed micro economic environment and weather conditions especially in the Black Sea region and the U.S.," said Rabobank analyst Erin FitzPatrick. "A lot of the moves today were based on the depressed macros, yesterday we saw more fundamental influence." Russia's Grain Union on Wednesday gave an upbeat picture of the country's upcoming crop and exports. Traders were keeping a close eye on weather forecasts after wheat prices came under pressure after reports of rain in dry southern Russia since the weekend, with Russia's state forecaster predicting more rainfall this week. "We do have some improved weather forecasts for the U.S. this week but the longer-range forecasts are still not very positive," FitzPatrick said. The U.S. Department of Agriculture's weekly crop progress report on Tuesday said that 72 percent of the crop was in good-to-excellent condition, down 5 percentage points from a week ago. Analysts polled by Reuters expected the crop's rating to drop 2 to 4 percentage points. U.S. corn and soybean crops now need an urgent round of rain and there are some forecasters calling for showers in the Midwest this week. Rain is also seen in portions of the lower Midwest, providing critical relief to stressed corn crops in those areas, although more will be needed to foster development. Traders said rain was unlikely to penetrate the dry subsoils that were slowing soybean emergence. Prices at 10:36 a.m. CDT (1536 GMT) LAST NET PCT YTD CHG CHG CHG CBOT corn 561.00 -1.50 -0.3% -13.2% CBOT soy 1367.25 -19.50 -1.4% 14.1% CBOT meal 405.30 -7.20 -1.8% 31.0% CBOT soyoil 49.71 -0.46 -0.9% -4.6% CBOT wheat 651.50 -5.25 -0.8% -0.2% CBOT rice 1436.00 11.00 0.8% -1.7% EU wheat 210.75 -0.75 -0.4% 4.1% US crude 87.78 -2.98 -3.3% -11.2% Dow Jones 12,443 -138 -1.1% 1.8% Gold 1548.90 -5.64 -0.4% -1.0% Euro/dollar 1.2395 -0.0091 -0.7% -4.2% Dollar Index 82.9020 0.4220 0.5% 3.4% Baltic Freight 950 -36 -3.7% -45.3% (Additional reporting by Julie Ingwersen in Chicago and Michael Hogan in Hamburg; Editing by Alison Birrane)