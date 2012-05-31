SYDNEY, May 31 U.S. wheat futures fell for a
third straight day on Thursday, hit by concerns about Europe's
economic troubles hitting global demand, while corn remain
propped up by hot and dry U.S. weather bringing better growing
conditions.
Reflecting the broader sell-off in commodities, CBOT
front-month corn and soybean are heading for their
worst monthly loss since September.
FUNDAMENTALS
* Higher demand for U.S. corn in Asia is likely to support
Chicago new-crop prices while a decline in the purchases
of lower quality Australian wheat would pressure prices.
* Asian feedmakers expected to buy more corn from September
forward and less feed wheat amid an expected record-large corn
harvest.
* Poor Chinese crushing margins limiting demand for imported
soybeans from the world's largest buyer. China's government
grain think tank NCGOIC pegged supplies at Chinese ports up
700,000 tonnes from a month ago.
* Wheat export premiums were steady to weak, with pressure
from an advancing harvest in the northern hemisphere.
* Iraq issued a tender to buy at least 50,000 tonnes of
wheat, closing on June 12 with offers valid through June
17.
* Weekly U.S. Department of Agriculture export sales report
delayed until Friday due to a federal holiday on Monday.
MARKET NEWS
* The euro weakened 1 percent in value against the U.S.
dollar on Wednesday, slumping to a near two-year low as Europe's
sovereign debt crisis and banking sector concerns sapped
investors' resolve and pushed them to sell the euro zone common
currency.
* Oil dropped more than 3 percent on Wednesday to the lowest
level in nearly six months as fears about the euro zone crisis
sparked an erosion in risk appetite across markets.
* U.S. stocks tumbled on Wednesday as surging bond yields in
Spain and Italy ratcheted up tensions in financial markets about
Europe's ability to solve its growing debt crisis.
Data/Events
2300 S.Korea Industrial output yy Apr 2012
2313 Japan Manufacturing PMI May 2012
2350 Japan Indsrl o/p prelim mm Apr 2012
2350 Japan IP fcast 1 mth ahead Apr 2012
0500 Japan Construction orders yy Apr 2012
0530 India 2011/12 GDP 2011
0530 India GDP Quarterly yy Jan 2012
0600 Germany Retail sales yy real Apr 2012
0755 Germany Unemployment rate sa May 2012
0900 EZ Inflation, flash yy May 2012
1200 Brazil Industrial output yy Apr 2012
1430 U.S. EIA natural gas stocks Weekly
1500 U.S. EIA petroleum status rpt Weekly
