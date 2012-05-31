SYDNEY, May 31 U.S. wheat futures fell for a third straight day on Thursday, hit by concerns about Europe's economic troubles hitting global demand, while corn remain propped up by hot and dry U.S. weather bringing better growing conditions. Reflecting the broader sell-off in commodities, CBOT front-month corn and soybean are heading for their worst monthly loss since September. FUNDAMENTALS * Higher demand for U.S. corn in Asia is likely to support Chicago new-crop prices while a decline in the purchases of lower quality Australian wheat would pressure prices. * Asian feedmakers expected to buy more corn from September forward and less feed wheat amid an expected record-large corn harvest. * Poor Chinese crushing margins limiting demand for imported soybeans from the world's largest buyer. China's government grain think tank NCGOIC pegged supplies at Chinese ports up 700,000 tonnes from a month ago. * Wheat export premiums were steady to weak, with pressure from an advancing harvest in the northern hemisphere. * Iraq issued a tender to buy at least 50,000 tonnes of wheat, closing on June 12 with offers valid through June 17. * Weekly U.S. Department of Agriculture export sales report delayed until Friday due to a federal holiday on Monday. MARKET NEWS * The euro weakened 1 percent in value against the U.S. dollar on Wednesday, slumping to a near two-year low as Europe's sovereign debt crisis and banking sector concerns sapped investors' resolve and pushed them to sell the euro zone common currency. * Oil dropped more than 3 percent on Wednesday to the lowest level in nearly six months as fears about the euro zone crisis sparked an erosion in risk appetite across markets. * U.S. stocks tumbled on Wednesday as surging bond yields in Spain and Italy ratcheted up tensions in financial markets about Europe's ability to solve its growing debt crisis. Data/Events 2300 S.Korea Industrial output yy Apr 2012 2313 Japan Manufacturing PMI May 2012 2350 Japan Indsrl o/p prelim mm Apr 2012 2350 Japan IP fcast 1 mth ahead Apr 2012 0500 Japan Construction orders yy Apr 2012 0530 India 2011/12 GDP 2011 0530 India GDP Quarterly yy Jan 2012 0600 Germany Retail sales yy real Apr 2012 0755 Germany Unemployment rate sa May 2012 0900 EZ Inflation, flash yy May 2012 1200 Brazil Industrial output yy Apr 2012 1430 U.S. EIA natural gas stocks Weekly 1500 U.S. EIA petroleum status rpt Weekly Grains prices at 0016 GMT Contract Last Change Pct chg Two-day chg MA 30 RSI CBOT wheat 651.50 -2.25 -0.34% -0.80% 638.39 50 CBOT corn 561.75 2.25 +0.40% -0.13% 604.43 28 CBOT soy 1374.00 0.75 +0.05% -0.92% 1432.76 40 CBOT rice $14.32 $0.05 +0.35% +0.46% $15.25 24 WTI crude $87.45 -$0.37 -0.42% -3.65% $97.16 16 Currencies Euro/dlr $1.236 $0.000 -0.04% -1.07% USD/AUD 0.967 -0.004 -0.37% -1.78% Most active contracts Wheat, corn and soy US cents/bushel. Rice: USD per hundredweight RSI 14, exponential (Pauline.Askin@thomsonreuters.com)