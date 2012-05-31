* Corn up 0.4 pct on concerns over dry U.S. weather * Wheat slips, falls for six out of seven sessions * Corn, soy on track for biggest monthly loss since September * Surging Spain borrowing costs hit Asian shares, euro (Updates prices) By Naveen Thukral SINGAPORE, May 31 Chicago corn and soybeans firmed on Thursday, supported by concerns over dryness in parts of the U.S. grain-belt, but both markets are on track for their biggest monthly decline since September amid a deepening euro zone debt crisis. Wheat slid, falling for six out of seven sessions, as improved weather in Australia and Russia eased supply concerns although the U.S. winter crop continues to suffer. Asian shares also declined while the euro fell to its lowest in almost two years against the dollar on Thursday, as surging borrowing costs in troubled Spain raised fears that it could fail to rescue its banks and may need to seek a bailout. "It is continuation of selling that we saw overnight and globally equity markets are weak as well," said Victor Thianpiriya, an agricultural commodity strategist at ANZ. "Generally, it is a little bit risk off today." Chicago Board of Trade July wheat lost 0.4 percent to $6.51-1/4 a bushel by 0714 GMT. July soybeans gained 1-1/4 cents to $13.74-1/2 a bushel, while July corn rose 0.4 percent, or 2-1/4 cents, to $5.61-3/4 a bushel. Commodities on Thursday in Asia held ground after steep losses in the prior session, but are still bound to end May with their worst showing in years for some and extend the losing run as Europe, led by Spain, grapples with a simmering debt crisis. Forecasts for showers later this week in the U.S. Midwest may not be enough to relieve corn and soybean crops which are in need of an urgent round of rains. "Forecast U.S. Midwest rainfall for the next few days has been reduced; suggesting the relief to dryness will be limited and short lived," said Luke Mathews, commodity strategist at Commonwealth Bank of Australia in a report. The U.S. Department of Agriculture's weekly crop progress report on Tuesday said that 72 percent of the crop was in good-to-excellent condition, down 5 percentage points from a week ago. Analysts polled by Reuters expected the crop's rating to drop 2 to 4 percentage points. Still, some analysts said it was too early to get concerned about the weather in the Midwest. "It's important to get good weather now, but yields are made in July and August for corn and soybeans," said ANZ's Thianpiriya. "The weather in those months is going to be much more important than now." Rains in eastern Australia and some parts of the Black Sea region have improved crop conditions although the U.S. crop continues to suffer. The USDA trimmed its winter wheat crop ratings below analyst expectations to 54 percent good-to-excellent, down from 58 percent last week. The market noted the news that dock workers who began a strike on Wednesday at Brazil's largest port said they would continue the stoppage until their demands over working conditions were met, while the government threatened to fine them if operations were halted. The stoppage at Santos, a key exit point for the country's most valuable farm commodities such as soy, sugar and coffee, threatens to delay shipments, although loading continued on Wednesday. Prices at 0714 GMT Contract Last Change Pct chg Two-day chg MA 30 RSI CBOT wheat 651.25 -2.50 -0.38% -0.84% 640.79 49 CBOT corn 561.75 2.25 +0.40% -0.13% 605.31 28 CBOT soy 1374.50 1.25 +0.09% -0.88% 1432.44 38 CBOT rice $14.29 $0.02 +0.18% +0.28% $15.24 22 WTI crude $87.96 $0.14 +0.16% -3.09% $97.19 19 Currencies Euro/dlr $1.240 -$0.014 -1.09% -1.31% USD/AUD 0.973 -0.012 -1.22% -0.82% Most active contracts Wheat, corn and soy US cents/bushel. Rice: USD per hundredweight RSI 14, exponential (Editing by Ed Lane)