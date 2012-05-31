* Corn up 0.4 pct on concerns over dry U.S. weather
* Wheat slips, falls for six out of seven sessions
* Corn, soy on track for biggest monthly loss since
September
* Surging Spain borrowing costs hit Asian shares, euro
(Updates prices)
By Naveen Thukral
SINGAPORE, May 31 Chicago corn and soybeans
firmed on Thursday, supported by concerns over dryness in parts
of the U.S. grain-belt, but both markets are on track for their
biggest monthly decline since September amid a deepening euro
zone debt crisis.
Wheat slid, falling for six out of seven sessions, as
improved weather in Australia and Russia eased supply concerns
although the U.S. winter crop continues to suffer.
Asian shares also declined while the euro fell to its lowest
in almost two years against the dollar on Thursday, as surging
borrowing costs in troubled Spain raised fears that it could
fail to rescue its banks and may need to seek a
bailout.
"It is continuation of selling that we saw overnight and
globally equity markets are weak as well," said Victor
Thianpiriya, an agricultural commodity strategist at ANZ.
"Generally, it is a little bit risk off today."
Chicago Board of Trade July wheat lost 0.4 percent to
$6.51-1/4 a bushel by 0714 GMT. July soybeans gained 1-1/4
cents to $13.74-1/2 a bushel, while July corn rose 0.4
percent, or 2-1/4 cents, to $5.61-3/4 a bushel.
Commodities on Thursday in Asia held ground after steep
losses in the prior session, but are still bound to end May with
their worst showing in years for some and extend the losing run
as Europe, led by Spain, grapples with a simmering debt crisis.
Forecasts for showers later this week in the U.S. Midwest
may not be enough to relieve corn and soybean crops which are in
need of an urgent round of rains.
"Forecast U.S. Midwest rainfall for the next few days has
been reduced; suggesting the relief to dryness will be limited
and short lived," said Luke Mathews, commodity strategist at
Commonwealth Bank of Australia in a report.
The U.S. Department of Agriculture's weekly crop progress
report on Tuesday said that 72 percent of the crop was in
good-to-excellent condition, down 5 percentage points from a
week ago. Analysts polled by Reuters expected the crop's rating
to drop 2 to 4 percentage points.
Still, some analysts said it was too early to get concerned
about the weather in the Midwest.
"It's important to get good weather now, but yields are made
in July and August for corn and soybeans," said ANZ's
Thianpiriya. "The weather in those months is going to be much
more important than now."
Rains in eastern Australia and some parts of the Black Sea
region have improved crop conditions although the U.S. crop
continues to suffer.
The USDA trimmed its winter wheat crop ratings below analyst
expectations to 54 percent good-to-excellent, down from 58
percent last week.
The market noted the news that dock workers who began a
strike on Wednesday at Brazil's largest port said they would
continue the stoppage until their demands over working
conditions were met, while the government threatened to fine
them if operations were halted.
The stoppage at Santos, a key exit point for the country's
most valuable farm commodities such as soy, sugar and coffee,
threatens to delay shipments, although loading continued on
Wednesday.
Prices at 0714 GMT
Contract Last Change Pct chg Two-day chg MA 30 RSI
CBOT wheat 651.25 -2.50 -0.38% -0.84% 640.79 49
CBOT corn 561.75 2.25 +0.40% -0.13% 605.31 28
CBOT soy 1374.50 1.25 +0.09% -0.88% 1432.44 38
CBOT rice $14.29 $0.02 +0.18% +0.28% $15.24 22
WTI crude $87.96 $0.14 +0.16% -3.09% $97.19 19
Currencies
Euro/dlr $1.240 -$0.014 -1.09% -1.31%
USD/AUD 0.973 -0.012 -1.22% -0.82%
Most active contracts
Wheat, corn and soy US cents/bushel. Rice: USD per hundredweight
RSI 14, exponential
(Editing by Ed Lane)