* Wheat slips, falls for six out of seven sessions * Corn, soy on track for biggest monthly loss since Sept (Adds analyst, updates prices) By Naveen Thukral and Ivana Sekularac AMSTERDAM/SINGAPORE, May 31 Chicago soybeans and corn inched down on Thursday, heading for their biggest monthly decline since September on concerns that the euro zone debt crisis could hit global demand. European and world shares are poised for their biggest monthly drops since last September, and the fall in oil prices in May is set to be the largest for two years as the escalation in the euro-zone crisis has stoked investor worries over the impact it could have on the global economic outlook. "Everything is down. It is more the headline than fundamentals," said Erin FitzPatrick, Rabobank analyst. She said that the deepening euro zone crisis will continue to pressure prices across the grains sector . "It will remain like that until we get fewer day-to-day headlines (about the crisis)," she said. Chicago Board of Trade July wheat lost 0.76 percent to $6.48-3/4 a bushel by 1045 GMT. July soybeans lost 0.11 percent to $13.731-3/4 a bushel, while July corn fell 0.04 percent to $5.59-1/4 a bushel. Wheat slid, falling in six out of seven sessions, as improved weather in Australia and Russia eased supply concerns, although the U.S. winter crop continued to suffer. "It is continuation of selling that we saw overnight, and globally equity markets are weak as well," said Victor Thianpiriya, an agricultural commodity strategist at ANZ. "Generally, it is a little bit risk-off today." Forecasts for showers later this week in the U.S. Midwest may not be enough to relieve corn and soybean crops, which need an urgent round of rains. "Forecast U.S. Midwest rainfall for the next few days has been reduced; suggesting the relief to dryness will be limited and short-lived," said Luke Mathews, a commodity strategist at Commonwealth Bank of Australia in a report. The U.S. Department of Agriculture's weekly progress report on Tuesday said 72 percent of the corn crop was in good-to-excellent condition, down 5 percentage points from a week ago. Analysts polled by Reuters expected the crop's rating to drop by 2 to 4 percentage points. Still, some analysts said it was too early to get concerned about the weather in the Midwest. "It's important to get good weather now, but yields are made in July and August for corn and soybeans," said ANZ's Thianpiriya. "The weather in those months is going to be much more important than now." Rains in eastern Australia and some parts of the Black Sea region have improved crop conditions. In the United States, however, the USDA trimmed its winter wheat crop ratings below analysts' expectations to 54 percent good-to-excellent, down from 58 percent last week. Dock workers who began a strike on Wednesday at Brazil's largest port said they would continue the stoppage until their demands over working conditions were met, while the government threatened to fine them if operations were halted. The stoppage at Santos, a key exit point for the country's most valuable farm commodities such as soy, sugar and coffee, threatens to delay shipments, although loading continued on Wednesday. * Prices as of 1045 GMT Product Last Change Pct Move End 2011 Ytd Pct Paris wheat 210.00 -0.75 -0.36 195.25 7.55 London wheat 155.00 -0.15 -0.10 153.65 0.88 Paris maize 208.75 -1.25 -0.60 197.25 5.83 Paris rape 467.00 -1.00 -0.21 421.50 10.79 CBOT wheat 648.75 -5.00 -0.76 671.25 -3.35 CBOT corn 526.00 -0.75 -0.14 654.75 -19.66 CBOT soybeans 1355.50 1.00 +0.07 1207.75 12.23 Crude oil 87.97 0.15 +0.17 98.83 -10.99 Euro/dlr 1.24 -0.03 -2.42 1.30 -4.31 * All grain and oilseed prices for second position. Paris futures prices in Euros per tonne, London wheat in pounds per tonne and CBOT in cents per bushel. (editing by Jane Baird)