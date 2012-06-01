SYDNEY, June 1 U.S. corn gained about 1 percent early on Friday while soybeans edged up from a two-month low, after ending May with the biggest percentage drop in eight months on concerns that the euro zone debt crisis could hit global demand. Corn prices were supported by worries the recent high heat and dry weather across the U.S. grain belt could sour yield prospects. FUNDAMENTALS * Chicago Board of Trade July soybeans ended May down almost 11 percent, while corn closed down more than 15 percent - worst monthly showing since September last year. Wheat saw a narrow loss of about 2 percent for the month. * Showers in the U.S. Midwest and Delta late this week will help slow crop deterioration but much more rain is needed to ensure rapid early growth of corn and soybeans. * Growers in Argentina's biggest farming province will halt sales of grain and livestock for nine days to protest a tax-hike bill advancing in the provincial Congress. Cash-strapped Buenos Aires province is the country's top producer of soybeans, corn and wheat, and the protest could affect grain shipments, though the level of disruption would depend on exporters' stocks. * Loading and unloading operations resumed at Brazil's biggest port on Thursday, port authorities and a labor group said, after stevedores ended a one-day stoppage the previous day in protest of rule changes limiting how many shifts they could work. * The harvest is progressing in the No. 1 U.S. wheat state of Kansas, and reports of good yields in some areas weighed on grain prices. * The market is now eyeing the USDA's weekly export sales report and key non-farm payrolls data scheduled for release later in the day for more trading cues. MARKET NEWS * The euro weakened on Thursday against the U.S. dollar in a volatile session punctuated by concerns over Spain's banking sector and disappointing U.S. economic data that at one point sent the common currency to a fresh 23-month low. * Crude oil futures dropped on Thursday by more than 1 percent, ending May with their biggest monthly decline in more than three years as bloated U.S. stockpiles and weak economic data added to worries about the euro zone crisis, all dampening oil demand prospects. * U.S. stocks fell modestly on Thursday to close out the worst month since September as investor sentiment sank on Europe's deepening credit problems. Data/Events 0100 China NBS Manufacturing PMI May 2012 0230 China HSBC Mfg PMI Final May 2012 0500 India HSBC Markit Mfg PMI May 2012 0743 Italy Markit/ADACI Mfg PMI May 2012 0753 Germany Markit/BME Mfg PMI May 2012 0758 EZ Markit Mfg PMI May 2012 1200 Brazil GDP yy Jan 2012 Russia HSBC Mfg PMI May 2012 1230 U.S. Non-farm payrolls May 2012 Grains prices at 0000 GMT Contract Last Change Pct chg Two-day chg MA 30 RSI CBOT wheat 645.25 1.50 +0.23% -1.30% 638.63 46 CBOT corn 560.25 5.00 +0.90% +0.13% 602.58 30 CBOT soy 1344.00 4.00 +0.30% -2.13% 1429.03 29 CBOT rice $14.26 $0.03 +0.21% -0.07% $15.21 20 WTI crude $86.55 $0.02 +0.02% -1.45% $96.62 15 Currencies Euro/dlr $1.236 $0.000 -0.01% -0.03% USD/AUD 0.972 -0.001 -0.08% +0.09% Most active contracts Wheat, corn and soy US cents/bushel. Rice: USD per hundredweight RSI 14, exponential (Reporting by Pauline Askin; Editing by Himani Sarkar)