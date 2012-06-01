* Corn up 0.6 pct on dry weather in U.S. Midwest * Wheat pressured by improved supply outlook * Corn, soy post biggest monthly decline since Sept. * China official May PMI retreats more than expected (Adds details, quotes) By Naveen Thukral SINGAPORE, June 1 Chicago corn rose 0.6 percent on Friday and soybeans edged up from a two-month low as crops faced stress from dry weather in the U.S. Midwest, after ending May with the biggest drop in eight months. Wheat slid to its lowest in two weeks, weighed down by better-than-expected yields in the United States and improved weather in Russia and Australia. Chicago Board of Trade wheat has lost more than 5 percent this week and corn is down more than 3 percent, with both falling for two consecutive weeks amid concerns over euro zone debt crisis and slowing Chinese growth. Soybeans are also down 2.7 percent after losing 1.6 percent last week. "Corn is bouncing today because of concerns over dryness in the U.S. as we need to have a perfect weather to replenish those tight old-crop supplies," said Lynette Tan, an analyst with Phillip Futures in Singapore. On Friday, CBOT July soybeans gained 0.4 percent to $13.45 a bushel, while July corn rose 0.6 percent to $5.58-3/4 a bushel. July wheat lost 0.2 percent to $6.42-1/4 a bushel by 0241 GMT, the lowest since May 17. "Wheat has generally been in a bearish mode as it is being weighed down by improved supply outlook and global macroeconomic fears," the analyst said. Asian shares and the euro extended losses on Friday, dragged down by the festering euro zone debt crisis and the latest disappointing China factory activity data. The dollar firmed against a basket of currencies, weighing on commodities priced in the greenback. {MKTS/GLOB] U.S. front-month soybeans ended May down almost 11 percent, while corn closed down more than 15 percent - worst monthly showing since September last year. Wheat saw a narrow loss of about 2 percent for the month. DRY U.S. WEATHER U.S. corn and soybean markets are being aided by concerns over dryness in the United States. Even as much-needed rain fell across the U.S. Midwest on Thursday, farmers continued to worry that the recent high heat and dry weather across the nation's grain belt could sour yield prospects for corn. Forecasts for much of the central and eastern Corn Belt promised only meager rains of less than an inch in the coming days - which would do little to curtail the spreading dry conditions. For wheat, crop-friendly weather in top exporters the United States, Russia and Australia have weighed on prices since the market climbed more than 17 percent in the week to May 20, its biggest weekly gain in 16 years. The harvest is progressing in the No. 1 U.S. wheat state of Kansas, and reports of good yields in some areas also hurt grain prices. Rainfall over the past week in key grain-growing regions of Russia and Ukraine has raised hopes the damage to the coming 2012/13 crop from a severe drought will not become any worse. Weather forecasters expect rainy weather in Ukraine's central and southern regions late this week. Still, temperatures will be warmer than usual in Russia's main grain producing regions during June putting pressure on the summer's crop, Russia's state forecaster said on Thursday. Growers in Argentina's biggest farming province will halt sales of grain and livestock for nine days to protest a tax-hike bill advancing in the provincial Congress. Cash-strapped Buenos Aires province is the country's top producer of soybeans, corn and wheat, and the protest could affect grain shipments, though the level of disruption would depend on exporters' stocks. Prices at 0241 GMT Contract Last Change Pct chg Two-day chg MA 30 RSI CBOT wheat 642.25 -1.50 -0.23% -1.76% 641.18 44 CBOT corn 558.75 3.50 +0.63% -0.13% 603.63 28 CBOT soy 1345.00 5.00 +0.37% -2.06% 1427.81 32 CBOT rice $14.31 $0.09 +0.60% +0.42% $15.24 26 WTI crude $86.29 -$0.24 -0.28% -1.74% $96.61 14 Currencies Euro/dlr $1.235 -$0.019 -1.52% -1.74% USD/AUD 0.969 -0.016 -1.65% -1.25% Most active contracts Wheat, corn and soy US cents/bushel. Rice: USD per hundredweight RSI 14, exponential (Editing by Himani Sarkar)