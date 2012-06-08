* Wheat down 1.2 pct; soy, corn falls almost 1 pct * Commodities weaker on U.S. stimulus uncertainty * Fundamentals of tight supply support corn, soy (Adds details, quotes) By Naveen Thukral SINGAPORE, June 8 Chicago wheat slid 1.2 percent on Friday, while corn fell around 1 percent, weighed down by economic uncertainty as Federal Reserve Chairman Ben Bernanke gave no clues on whether a U.S. easing was in the offer. Soybeans also lost nearly 1 percent, tracking a broad-based decline in the global markets, but the oilseed is on track for its biggest weekly gain since October, supported by tight supplies and strong demand from China. Commodities, including oil and metals, fell, as the markets were hurt by disappointment that Bernanke gave no clues on whether a U.S. easing was a possibility, outweighing any positive effect from China rate cuts. "Fundamentals are quite supportive for oilseeds but I think the global economic situation is more important so it is more of repositioning by hedge funds," said Andrew Woodhouse, a Sydney-based analyst at Advance Trading Australasia. "I think the oilseed complex is a lot tighter than the wheat complex from the balance sheet point of view. Corn is the same story as its balance sheet is very tight and dry weather is not conducive for the crop." Chicago Board of Trade July corn fell 1.1 percent to $5.87-1/2 a bushel by 0313 GMT, July soybeans lost 0.9 percent to $14.15 a bushel and wheat gave up 1.2 percent to $6.34 a bushel. For the week, soybeans are up more than 5 percent, the biggest weekly rise since mid-October, corn has gained 6.6 percent after two weeks of decline and wheat is up 3.5 percent following almost 10 percent slide last week. Federal Reserve Chairman Ben Bernanke said on Thursday the U.S. central bank was ready to shield the economy if financial troubles mount but offered few hints that further monetary stimulus was imminent. The dollar index, which measures the strength of the greenback against a basket of currencies, rose 0.5 percent, making dollar-priced commodities expensive for importers. On Thursday, corn and soybeans climbed to a two-week high as China cut interest rates and hot weather threatened to reduce yields in the United States. China delivered twin surprises on interest rates, cutting both borrowing costs, giving banks additional flexibility to set competitive lending, and deposit rates, in a step along the path of liberalization. Scattered showers are expected in the U.S. Midwest corn and soybean growing area over the next couple of weeks but the rains will miss a large portion of the crop belt, according to agricultural meteorologists. There is a 50 percent chance the feared El Nino weather pattern which can trigger droughts in Southeast Asia and Australia and floods in South America may strike later this year, the U.S. Climate Prediction Center warned. Hot and dry weather in the United States could take the edge off what the U.S. Department of Agriculture forecasts to be a record-large corn crop. Analysts polled by Reuters predicted the USDA would cut the winter wheat harvest by 3.2 percent in a closely watched supply-and-demand report due next Tuesday, the first such report to be released during the new 21-hour trading schedule at the CBOT. Prices at 0313 GMT Contract Last Change Pct chg Two-day chg MA 30 RSI CBOT wheat 634.00 -7.75 -1.21% +1.56% 637.74 44 CBOT corn 587.50 -6.50 -1.09% +0.21% 595.88 50 CBOT soy 1415.00 -13.00 -0.91% +2.07% 1408.03 60 CBOT rice $14.17 -$0.05 -0.39% +0.75% $14.85 42 WTI crude $83.18 -$1.64 -1.93% -2.16% $93.27 20 Currencies Euro/dlr $1.253 $0.009 +0.74% +0.76% USD/AUD 0.987 0.018 +1.81% +1.74% Most active contracts Wheat, corn and soy US cents/bushel. Rice: USD per hundredweight RSI 14, exponential (Reporting by Naveen Thukral; Editing by Michael Perry)