* Wheat down 1.2 pct; soy, corn falls almost 1 pct
* Commodities weaker on U.S. stimulus uncertainty
* Fundamentals of tight supply support corn, soy
(Adds details, quotes)
By Naveen Thukral
SINGAPORE, June 8 Chicago wheat slid 1.2 percent
on Friday, while corn fell around 1 percent, weighed down by
economic uncertainty as Federal Reserve Chairman Ben Bernanke
gave no clues on whether a U.S. easing was in the offer.
Soybeans also lost nearly 1 percent, tracking a broad-based
decline in the global markets, but the oilseed is on track for
its biggest weekly gain since October, supported by tight
supplies and strong demand from China.
Commodities, including oil and metals, fell, as the markets
were hurt by disappointment that Bernanke gave no clues on
whether a U.S. easing was a possibility, outweighing any
positive effect from China rate cuts.
"Fundamentals are quite supportive for oilseeds but I think
the global economic situation is more important so it is more of
repositioning by hedge funds," said Andrew Woodhouse, a
Sydney-based analyst at Advance Trading Australasia.
"I think the oilseed complex is a lot tighter than the wheat
complex from the balance sheet point of view. Corn is the same
story as its balance sheet is very tight and dry weather is not
conducive for the crop."
Chicago Board of Trade July corn fell 1.1 percent to
$5.87-1/2 a bushel by 0313 GMT, July soybeans lost 0.9
percent to $14.15 a bushel and wheat gave up 1.2 percent
to $6.34 a bushel.
For the week, soybeans are up more than 5 percent, the
biggest weekly rise since mid-October, corn has gained 6.6
percent after two weeks of decline and wheat is up 3.5
percent following almost 10 percent slide last week.
Federal Reserve Chairman Ben Bernanke said on Thursday the
U.S. central bank was ready to shield the economy if financial
troubles mount but offered few hints that further monetary
stimulus was imminent.
The dollar index, which measures the strength of the
greenback against a basket of currencies, rose 0.5 percent,
making dollar-priced commodities expensive for importers.
On Thursday, corn and soybeans climbed to a two-week high as
China cut interest rates and hot weather threatened to reduce
yields in the United States.
China delivered twin surprises on interest rates, cutting
both borrowing costs, giving banks additional flexibility to set
competitive lending, and deposit rates, in a step along the path
of liberalization.
Scattered showers are expected in the U.S. Midwest corn and
soybean growing area over the next couple of weeks but the rains
will miss a large portion of the crop belt, according to
agricultural meteorologists.
There is a 50 percent chance the feared El Nino weather
pattern which can trigger droughts in Southeast Asia and
Australia and floods in South America may strike later this
year, the U.S. Climate Prediction Center warned.
Hot and dry weather in the United States could take the edge
off what the U.S. Department of Agriculture forecasts to be a
record-large corn crop.
Analysts polled by Reuters predicted the USDA would cut the
winter wheat harvest by 3.2 percent in a closely watched
supply-and-demand report due next Tuesday, the first such report
to be released during the new 21-hour trading schedule at the
CBOT.
Prices at 0313 GMT
Contract Last Change Pct chg Two-day chg MA 30 RSI
CBOT wheat 634.00 -7.75 -1.21% +1.56% 637.74 44
CBOT corn 587.50 -6.50 -1.09% +0.21% 595.88 50
CBOT soy 1415.00 -13.00 -0.91% +2.07% 1408.03 60
CBOT rice $14.17 -$0.05 -0.39% +0.75% $14.85 42
WTI crude $83.18 -$1.64 -1.93% -2.16% $93.27 20
Currencies
Euro/dlr $1.253 $0.009 +0.74% +0.76%
USD/AUD 0.987 0.018 +1.81% +1.74%
Most active contracts
Wheat, corn and soy US cents/bushel. Rice: USD per hundredweight
RSI 14, exponential
(Reporting by Naveen Thukral; Editing by Michael Perry)