By Karl Plume
CHICAGO, June 8 U.S. corn futures rallied to a
two-week high on Friday, posting their biggest weekly gain in
more than a year as tight supplies and worries about
crop-stressing weekend weather offset pressure from a firm
dollar and weaker financial markets.
Wheat fell nearly 2 percent for the day as the same hot, dry
weather that lifted corn was seen supporting a brisk harvest
pace for the winter crop, but prices were higher on the week.
Soybeans fell for the day. But the oilseed notched its
biggest weekly gain since March after a three-day rally, the
strongest in nearly eight months, boosted by tight stocks and
strong export demand from China.
Corn turned higher at midmorning, bucking early pressure
from worries about a deepening euro zone debt crisis and slower
economic growth in Germany and China that pressured broader
financial markets and lifted the dollar.
Temperatures are expected to reach the 90s (Fahrenheit) in
much of the Corn Belt this weekend with only light rains,
extending a crop-stressing pattern that has raised worries that
yields may not live up to initial forecasts.
"The early attempt to push corn down fell flat. There are
growing production concerns about the weather remaining dry and
temperatures rising across much of the central U.S. this
weekend," said Shawn McCambridge, analyst with Jefferies Bache.
"Wheat is heading into a harvest weekend. The same hot, dry
conditions that are concerning corn are benefiting wheat,
bringing the grain to harvestable levels in terms of moisture
and supporting a rapid pace of harvest."
WEATHER RALLY
Chicago Board of Trade July corn rose for a third
straight session, gaining 4 cents to $5.98 per bushel, a 0.7
percent daily rise and an 8.4 percent weekly jump that was the
largest since May 2011. New-crop December corn added 7-1/2
cents, or 1.4 percent, to settle at $5.44 a bushel.
"We've been coming up short on the rain. The last seven days
have not been that abundant on moisture so I would assume we
could have crop ratings decline," said Mark Schultz, chief
analyst with Northstar Commodities.
Soybeans slid despite a U.S. Department of Agriculture
announcement on Friday that private exporters had sold 530,000
tonnes of U.S. soybeans, mostly to China.
Hot, dry Midwest weather could also stress recently planted
soybeans, but the more advanced corn crop is more vulnerable
than soybeans, which have plenty of time to recover.
CBOT July soybeans fell 1-3/4 cents, or 0.1 percent,
to $14.26-1/4 per bushel while new-crop November shed
8-3/4 cents, or 0.7 percent, to $13.32-1/2. The spot contract
gained 6.1 percent for the week, its strongest gain since
mid-October.
CBOT July wheat dropped 11-1/2 cents to $6.30-1/4 a
bushel, down 1.8 percent on the day but up 2.9 percent in the
week.
Commodity funds bought a net 8,000 corn contracts on Friday
and sold 4,000 soybean contracts and 3,000 wheat contracts,
trade sources estimated.
Grains investors will now be turning their attention to next
week's USDA monthly crop production and stocks reports which
will be released early Tuesday.
Analysts expect the government to tighten its U.S. corn and
soybean ending stocks estimates for the current marketing year,
while likely also trimming its forecast for U.S. winter wheat
production.
Prices at 1:50 p.m. CDT (1850 GMT)
LAST NET PCT YTD
CHG CHG CHG
CBOT corn 598.00 4.00 0.7% -7.5%
CBOT soy 1426.25 -1.75 -0.1% 19.0%
CBOT meal 429.80 4.30 1.0% 38.9%
CBOT soyoil 49.46 -0.93 -1.9% -5.0%
CBOT wheat 630.25 -11.50 -1.8% -3.4%
CBOT rice 1405.00 -17.50 -1.2% -3.8%
EU wheat 209.50 0.00 0.0% 3.5%
US crude 84.37 -0.45 -0.5% -14.6%
Dow Jones 12,532 71 0.6% 2.6%
Gold 1593.56 4.41 0.3% 1.9%
Euro/dollar 1.2513 -0.0048 -0.4% -3.3%
Dollar Index 82.4760 0.4250 0.5% 2.9%
Baltic Freight 877 5 0.6% -49.5%
(Additional reporting by Naveen Thukral in Singapore, Nigel
Hunt in London; Editing by Jane Baird, David Gregorio and Dale
Hudson)