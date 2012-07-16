* Soy gains almost 2 pct, hits contract high; wheat adds 2 pct * Forecasts of more stressful U.S. weather this week (Adds details, quotes) SINGAPORE, July 16 Chicago new-crop corn jumped 3.7 percent on Monday to a contract high, rising for a third consecutive session, while soybeans climbed almost 2 percent as forecasts of more stressful weather in the U.S. grain belt buoyed the markets. Wheat climbed more than 2 percent, tracking corn higher and building on the weather-driven rally in the U.S. grain markets since mid-June. "Crop conditions are expected to deteriorate further," Luke Mathews, a commodities strategist at the Commonwealth Bank of Australia said in a report. "These crop concerns have been supporting strong gains in U.S. grain and oilseed prices this morning." Chicago Board of Trade new-crop December corn rose 3.7 percent to a contract high of $7.68 a bushel by 0027 GMT, building on a 46 percent rally in prices in the last four weeks. Actively traded November soybeans gained almost 2 percent to $15.82 a bushel, a contract high, while September wheat added 2.1 percent to $8.65-3/4 a bushel. A lack of meaningful rain in areas hardest hit by the worst drought in nearly 25 years is shrinking the crops in the world's top corn and soybean exporter. On Friday, forecasters said there was little relief in sight this week, with temperatures set to return to the high 90s to 100 degrees Fahrenheit in the western Corn Belt, and rise to the upper 90s F in the central-eastern Midwest. Drought stress has already dragged corn and soy crop condition ratings to the lowest point for this time of year since 1988, and traders are expecting further downgrades in the U.S. Department of Agriculture's weekly report on Monday. Commodity funds were net buyers of an estimated 12,000 corn contracts on the day, along with a net 5,000 soybean contracts, trade sources said. The Midwest drought has done considerable damage to this year's corn crop. The USDA last week slashed its corn yield estimate for the world's top grower and exporter by an unprecedented 20 bushels, to 146 bushels per acre. Prices at 0002 GMT Contract Last Change Pct chg Two-day chg MA 30 RSI CBOT wheat 866.75 19.00 +2.24% +2.24% 744.12 83 CBOT corn 766.25 26.00 +3.51% +3.51% 636.80 71 CBOT soy 1578.75 26.25 +1.69% +1.69% 1438.12 67 CBOT rice $15.35 $0.07 +0.43% +2.37% $14.75 69 WTI crude $87.08 -$0.02 -0.02% +1.16% $83.54 62 Currencies Euro/dlr $1.225 -$0.002 -0.12% -0.04% USD/AUD 1.023 -0.002 -0.18% +0.06% Most active contracts Wheat, corn and soy US cents/bushel. Rice: USD per hundredweight RSI 14, exponential (Reporting by Naveen Thukral; Additional reporting by Lincoln Feast in SYDNEY; Editing by Himani Sarkar)