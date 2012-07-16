SINGAPORE, July 16 Chicago new-crop corn jumped
4 percent on Monday to a contract high while November soybeans
climbed almost 2.2 percent as forecasts of more stressful
weather in the U.S. grain belt buoyed the markets. September
wheat was up 2.4 percent.
China's Dalian soybean futures rose more than 3
percent and corn added 2.4 percent, mirroring gains in
the U.S. market.
Prices at 0237 GMT
Contract Last Change Pct chg Two-day chg MA 30 RSI
CBOT wheat 868.00 20.25 +2.39% +2.39% 744.16 83
CBOT corn 769.25 29.00 +3.92% +3.92% 636.90 73
CBOT soy 1587.00 34.50 +2.22% +2.22% 1438.39 70
CBOT rice $15.36 $0.08 +0.49% +2.43% $14.75 69
WTI crude $86.72 -$0.38 -0.44% +0.74% $83.53 60
Currencies
Euro/dlr $1.224 -$0.002 -0.18% -0.10%
USD/AUD 1.022 -0.003 -0.31% -0.08%
Most active contracts
Wheat, corn and soy US cents/bushel. Rice: USD per hundredweight
RSI 14, exponential
(Reporting by Naveen Thukral; Editing by Himani Sarkar)