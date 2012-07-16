SINGAPORE, July 16 Chicago new-crop corn jumped 4 percent on Monday to a contract high while November soybeans climbed almost 2.2 percent as forecasts of more stressful weather in the U.S. grain belt buoyed the markets. September wheat was up 2.4 percent. China's Dalian soybean futures rose more than 3 percent and corn added 2.4 percent, mirroring gains in the U.S. market. Prices at 0237 GMT Contract Last Change Pct chg Two-day chg MA 30 RSI CBOT wheat 868.00 20.25 +2.39% +2.39% 744.16 83 CBOT corn 769.25 29.00 +3.92% +3.92% 636.90 73 CBOT soy 1587.00 34.50 +2.22% +2.22% 1438.39 70 CBOT rice $15.36 $0.08 +0.49% +2.43% $14.75 69 WTI crude $86.72 -$0.38 -0.44% +0.74% $83.53 60 Currencies Euro/dlr $1.224 -$0.002 -0.18% -0.10% USD/AUD 1.022 -0.003 -0.31% -0.08% Most active contracts Wheat, corn and soy US cents/bushel. Rice: USD per hundredweight RSI 14, exponential (Reporting by Naveen Thukral; Editing by Himani Sarkar)