* Expanding U.S. drought, worst since 1956, hits yields * Dec corn extends drought-driven rally, up 40 pct in 4 weeks * November soybeans hit contract high By Colin Packham SYDNEY, July 17 Chicago corn rose as much as 2 percent on Tuesday after the U.S. government estimated crop quality fell the most in nearly 10 years due to shrivelling heat from the worst drought since 1956, which has seen new-crop corn soar about 40 percent in a month. The U.S. Department of Agriculture's weekly report also boosted soybeans, which hit a contract high, while wheat tracked corn higher. "The overnight news regarding crop conditions in the key corn and soybean growing regions was quite weak," Michael Creed, agribusiness economist at National Australia Bank said. "There is no end to the current drought in sight, and market participants are expecting crop conditions are likely to deteriorate further." USDA in its weekly report after the close of Monday's trading cut its corn crop condition ratings by the most in about a decade, pegging ratings for both the corn and soybean crops as the worst since the drought year of 1988. Chicago Board Of Trade new-crop December corn, the most actively traded contract, rose 1.23 percent to $7.82 a bushel, having hit a high of $7.89 earlier. November soybeans fell 0.24 percent to $15.86-3/4 bushel, after hitting a contract high of $16.07 earlier in the session. September wheat rose 0.7 percent to $8.90-3/4 a bushel. CROP DAMAGE ON WORST DROUGHT SINCE 1956 USDA rated the corn crop at 31 percentage good to excellent and soybeans 34 percent good to excellent, with ratings cuts of each crop steeper than analysts expected. The top two corn producing states in the country, Iowa and Illinois, showed huge declines in crop prospects. Corn in Iowa fell from 46 percent good-to-excellent last week to only 36 percent this week. In Illinois, the crop plunged to 11 percent from 19 percent good-to-excellent. The crop in Missouri, the worst hit by the drought, fell to 7 percent from 12 while Kentucky's crop improved slightly to 6 percent from 5. The drought also pummeled the soybean crop, which was rated 34 percent good-to-excellent, down 6 percentage points from the previous week and one point below estimates for 35 percent. Weather maps also added a bearish tone to the crop production estimates with forecast indicating the hot, dry conditions could continue. The threat of continued crop damaging weather is likely to threaten crop yields even further despite the USDA cutting its 2012/13 estimate. The USDA cut its corn yield estimate by an unprecedented 20 bushels in a report last week to 146 bushels per acre, igniting concerns that this year's crop could mirror production in 1988 when a similar drought decimated the crops. Grains prices at 0111 GMT Contract Last Change Pct chg Two-day chg MA 30 RSI CBOT wheat 890.75 6.25 +0.71% +35.58% 622.35 86 CBOT corn 782.00 9.50 +1.23% +18.75% 614.66 77 CBOT soy 1586.75 -3.75 -0.24% +29.27% 1167.21 70 CBOT rice $15.60 -$0.04 -0.29% +6.49% $14.47 71 WTI crude $88.23 -$0.20 -0.23% -14.31% $98.46 64 Currencies Euro/dlr $1.228 -$0.067 -5.15% -5.93% USD/AUD 1.025 -0.012 -1.13% -1.16% Most active contracts Wheat, corn and soy US cents/bushel. Rice: USD per hundredweight RSI 14, exponential (Editing by Ed Davies)