* Expanding U.S. drought, worst since 1956, hits yields * December corn, November soy hit contract tops * Dec corn extends drought-driven rally, up around 50 pct in a month (Updates with European prices) By Sybille de La Hamaide and Colin Packham PARIS/SYDNEY, July 17 Profit-taking knocked corn off a contract high hit earlier on Tuesday after a drought-fed rally of around 50 percent in a month, with bulls looking for fresh highs as searing heat in the U.S. grain belt melted crop yields, raising echoes of the 2007/2008 food price crisis. The U.S. drought, deemed the worst since 1956 by the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration, has been centred in the Midwest but there were signs of it expanding north and west, putting more crops at risk. Grain importers have sat on their hands so far, touting bulging stock levels and seeking price falls before snapping back into action, but that may make matters worse if they all return at once, leading ultimately to food inflation. "There are no reasons for prices to decrease," said James Dunsterville, head analyst with Geneva-based consultancy Agrinews. "The situation is much worse now than it was in 2007/2008 because back then it was a wheat problem now it is wheat, corn and soybeans," he added. Relentless heat also pummelled the soybean crop, according to a weekly report from the U.S. Department of Agriculture, pushing up prices for the oilseed to a contract top early on Tuesday before investors skimmed profits. Chicago Board of Trade new-crop December corn, was down 0.2 percent by 1157 GMT to $7.71-1/4 a bushel. Prices hit a record high of $7.89 earlier in the session. November soybeans were down 0.5 percent at $15.81-1/2 after hitting a contract top of $16.07 earlier in the session. September wheat lost 1.3 percent to $8.73 a bushel, having earlier touched a session high of $8.97-3/4 a bushel. European milling wheat futures <0#BL2:> also waned after scoring new highs in early trade. By 1151 GMT benchmark November was down 0.1 percent at 264.50 euros a tonne after briefly hitting a contract high of 269.00 euros soon after the open. Grains and oilseed prices are set for a further surge as meteorologists expect the drought afflicting the U.S. Midwest to worsen. Similar problems were reported in eastern Europe, with key Black Sea country Kazakhstan preparing for a below-average grain crop this year due to an "alarming" drought in the Central Asian country's main grain-growing regions. As an example of how rising prices feed into bottom-line inflation, foodstuffs make up 15.24 percent of the euro zone inflation basket. The United Nations food agency said earlier this month that the U.S. drought was expected to see global food prices snap three months of declines in its July figures. The corn crop in the world's top exporter of the grain has wilted under searing heat, with the USDA's rating for the crop falling more than expected to 31 percent good-to-excellent -- down 9 percentage points from the prior week. The USDA cut its corn yield estimate by an unprecedented 20 bushels in a report last week to 146 bushels per acre, igniting concerns that this year's crop could mirror the similarly drought-hit 1988 production. "There is no end to the current drought in sight, and market participants are expecting crop conditions are likely to deteriorate further," Michael Creed, agribusiness economist at National Australia Bank said. U.S. wheat production remains relatively unscathed by the drought. U.S. winter wheat is 80 percent harvested, the USDA said, well ahead of the five-year average of 65 percent and up from 75 percent a week ago. USDA rated spring wheat at 65 percent good-to-excellent for the week that ended on July 15, down 1 percentage point from the previous week. Prices as of 1157 GMT: Product Last Change Pct Move End 2011 Ytd Pct CBOT wheat 881.50 -3.00 -0.34 671.25 31.32 CBOT corn 771.25 -1.25 -0.16 654.75 17.79 CBOT soybeans 1601.00 -8.50 -0.53 1207.75 32.56 Paris wheat 264.50 -0.50 -0.09 195.25 35.47 London wheat 192.50 -2.50 -1.28 153.65 25.28 Paris maize 243.75 1.25 +0.52 197.25 23.57 Paris rape 521.00 -2.25 -0.43 421.50 23.61 Crude oil 88.72 0.29 +0.33 98.83 -10.23 Euro/dlr 1.23 -0.04 -3.30 1.30 -5.18 * CBOT futures are in cents per bushel, Paris futures in euros per tonne, London wheat in pounds per tonne (Writing by Veronica Brown; editing by Keiron Henderson)