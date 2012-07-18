SYDNEY, July 18 U.S. new-crop corn edged up on
Monday as concerns over 2012/13 supplies offset pressure from
profit-taking as the Midwest continues to suffer its worst
drought in over 50 years, with crop-damaging weather set to
linger.
Soybeans also rose in early Asian trading, though fears over
potential crop damage remain less prominent than for corn, while
wheat fell slightly.
FUNDAMENTALS
* Chicago Board Of Trade December corn firmed 0.16
percent to $7.72-1/2 a bushel, recouping all its losses from the
previous session.
* Spot-corn was flat at $7.79 a bushel having hovered
close to a record high of $7.97 a bushel on Tuesday.
* November soybeans rose 0.16 percent to $15.92-1/2 a
bushel after finishing flat in the previous session. They had
hit a contract top on Tuesday.
* September wheat was steady at $8.84-1/2 a bushel.
* The U.S. drought, deemed the worst since 1956 by the
National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration, has been
centered in the Midwest, but there were signs it is expanding
north and west which would put more crops at risk.
* A Reuters poll of 13 analysts suggested that the drought
was continuing to shrink the U.S. corn crop, with yields likely
to drop 7 percent from the U.S. Department of Agriculture's
estimate a week ago to 137.2 bushels per acre. Corn production
was pegged at 12.077 billion bushels, the smallest in 5 years,
down 6.9 percent from the USDA's outlook.
* The poll showed U.S. soybean yield at 39.1 bushels per
acre, down 3.6 percent from the USDA outlook, and soybean
production at 2.931 billion bushels, 3.9 percent below the
USDA's latest forecast.
* The USDA in its July crop report cut its estimate for this
year's corn area to be harvested to 88.9 million acres from the
previous 89.1 million but increased its planted area to 96.4
million from the previous 95.9 million.
* Weather problems were also reported in eastern Europe and
central Asia, with key Black Sea country Kazakhstan preparing
for a below-average grain crop this year due to an "alarming"
drought in its main grain-growing regions.
MARKET NEWS
* The dollar swung between gains and losses on Tuesday in a
volatile session as Federal Reserve Chairman Ben Bernanke
offered few hints that the U.S. central bank was ready for more
stimulus, although he said the Fed is prepared to boost a
slowing U.S. economy if needed.
DATA/EVENTS (GMT)
1230 U.S. Build permits: change mm Jun
1230 U.S. House starts mm: change Jun
1230 U.S. Housing starts number mm Jun
1430 U.S. EIA petroleum status report Weekly
China House prices Jun
1400 U.S. Federal Reserve Chairman Ben Bernanke delivers
semiannual "Monetary Policy Report to the Congress"
before the House Financial Services Committee
1800 U.S. Federal Reserve releases Beige Book of economic
conditions
Grains prices at 0029 GMT
Contract Last Change Pct chg Two-day chg MA 30 RSI
CBOT wheat 884.50 -0.50 -0.06% +34.63% 622.14 84
CBOT corn 772.50 1.25 +0.16% +17.31% 614.34 70
CBOT soy 1592.50 2.00 +0.13% +29.74% 1167.40 70
CBOT rice $15.51 -$0.04 -0.29% +5.91% $14.46 68
WTI crude $89.01 -$0.21 -0.24% -13.55% $98.49 66
Currencies
Euro/dlr $1.230 -$0.064 -4.94% -5.72%
USD/AUD 1.032 -0.004 -0.41% -0.44%
Most active contracts
Wheat, corn and soy US cents/bushel. Rice: USD per hundredweight
RSI 14, exponential
(Reporting by Colin Packham)