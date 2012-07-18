SYDNEY, July 18 U.S. new-crop corn edged up on Monday as concerns over 2012/13 supplies offset pressure from profit-taking as the Midwest continues to suffer its worst drought in over 50 years, with crop-damaging weather set to linger. Soybeans also rose in early Asian trading, though fears over potential crop damage remain less prominent than for corn, while wheat fell slightly. FUNDAMENTALS * Chicago Board Of Trade December corn firmed 0.16 percent to $7.72-1/2 a bushel, recouping all its losses from the previous session. * Spot-corn was flat at $7.79 a bushel having hovered close to a record high of $7.97 a bushel on Tuesday. * November soybeans rose 0.16 percent to $15.92-1/2 a bushel after finishing flat in the previous session. They had hit a contract top on Tuesday. * September wheat was steady at $8.84-1/2 a bushel. * The U.S. drought, deemed the worst since 1956 by the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration, has been centered in the Midwest, but there were signs it is expanding north and west which would put more crops at risk. * A Reuters poll of 13 analysts suggested that the drought was continuing to shrink the U.S. corn crop, with yields likely to drop 7 percent from the U.S. Department of Agriculture's estimate a week ago to 137.2 bushels per acre. Corn production was pegged at 12.077 billion bushels, the smallest in 5 years, down 6.9 percent from the USDA's outlook. * The poll showed U.S. soybean yield at 39.1 bushels per acre, down 3.6 percent from the USDA outlook, and soybean production at 2.931 billion bushels, 3.9 percent below the USDA's latest forecast. * The USDA in its July crop report cut its estimate for this year's corn area to be harvested to 88.9 million acres from the previous 89.1 million but increased its planted area to 96.4 million from the previous 95.9 million. * Weather problems were also reported in eastern Europe and central Asia, with key Black Sea country Kazakhstan preparing for a below-average grain crop this year due to an "alarming" drought in its main grain-growing regions. MARKET NEWS * The dollar swung between gains and losses on Tuesday in a volatile session as Federal Reserve Chairman Ben Bernanke offered few hints that the U.S. central bank was ready for more stimulus, although he said the Fed is prepared to boost a slowing U.S. economy if needed. DATA/EVENTS (GMT) 1230 U.S. Build permits: change mm Jun 1230 U.S. House starts mm: change Jun 1230 U.S. Housing starts number mm Jun 1430 U.S. EIA petroleum status report Weekly China House prices Jun 1400 U.S. Federal Reserve Chairman Ben Bernanke delivers semiannual "Monetary Policy Report to the Congress" before the House Financial Services Committee 1800 U.S. Federal Reserve releases Beige Book of economic conditions Grains prices at 0029 GMT Contract Last Change Pct chg Two-day chg MA 30 RSI CBOT wheat 884.50 -0.50 -0.06% +34.63% 622.14 84 CBOT corn 772.50 1.25 +0.16% +17.31% 614.34 70 CBOT soy 1592.50 2.00 +0.13% +29.74% 1167.40 70 CBOT rice $15.51 -$0.04 -0.29% +5.91% $14.46 68 WTI crude $89.01 -$0.21 -0.24% -13.55% $98.49 66 Currencies Euro/dlr $1.230 -$0.064 -4.94% -5.72% USD/AUD 1.032 -0.004 -0.41% -0.44% Most active contracts Wheat, corn and soy US cents/bushel. Rice: USD per hundredweight RSI 14, exponential (Reporting by Colin Packham)