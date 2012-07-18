* Corn firms, extends gains from previous 4 weeks * Market expects further yield reductions SYDNEY, July 18 U.S. corn rose on Wednesday as the Midwest continued to endure its worst drought in over 50 years, increasing fears of further declines in yield forecasts as 2012/13 supplies tighten. Soybeans also firmed on the back of the crop-damaging weather, though wheat fell slightly. Chicago Board Of Trade December corn climbed 0.45 percent to $7.74-3/4 a bushel after ending down slightly in the previous session. Spot-corn inched higher, climbing 0.22 percent to $7.81-1/4 a bushel, having hovered close to a record peak of $7.97 a bushel on Tuesday before closing flat as traders locked in profits. Corn prices have surged 45 percent this summer, with analysts expecting the crop to deteriorate further as the drought remains in place through July. "There is talk of demand destruction going round, which is probably tempering gains, but the market is waiting for further confirmation of lower than expected yields from the drought, which is supportive of prices," said Brett Cooper, senior manager of markets at FCStone Australia. November soybeans were up 0.13 percent at $15.92-1/2 a bushel after finishing flat in the previous session and hitting a contract top on Tuesday. September wheat declined 0.17 percent to $8.83-1/2 a bushel. UNRELENTING HEAT Updated weather forecasts gave little hope for a quick end to the drought, now the worst since 1956. Indeed, there were signs that the drought, which has been centered in the Midwest, was expanding north and west, putting more crops at risk including in states such as Nebraska where large tracts of cropland are irrigated by groundwater and rivers. The unrelenting hot, dry weather is expected to force further declines in yield estimates from the world's top exporter of the grain. A Reuters poll of 13 analysts suggested that the drought was continuing to shrink the U.S. corn crop, with yields likely to fall 7 percent from the U.S. Department of Agriculture's estimate a week ago to 137.2 bushels per acre. On Monday, the USDA offered fresh evidence of further damage to the crops. The portion of the corn crop it rated in good-to-excellent condition fell 9 percentage points for a second week to 31 percent. The soybean crop was rated 34 percent good-to-excellent, down 6 percentage points from the previous week and one point below forecasts for 35 percent. The corn crop's potential has shrunk from record proportions to the smallest in five years as greenhouse-like conditions suddenly turned dry and temperatures soared to the triple digits Fahrenheit. The drought has devastated fields at a time when a bumper harvest was needed to bolster three years of razor-thin stocks in the United States which are eating into margins for meat companies and ethanol producers. Global wheat production may also suffer amid drought conditions across eastern Europe and parts of central Asia. Kazakhstan said it expects a below-average crop this year due to drought conditions in its northern grain belt. The country said hot and dry weather would cut its grain crop to 14 million tonnes this year, a decline of 48 percent on last year's post-Soviet record and undershooting the average of 17 million tonnes over the last nine years. Russia may export just 10 million tonnes of wheat this year as grain exports fall by half this year from last year's record 28 million tonnes due to low stocks and a drought in the southern breadbasket regions, SovEcon said on Tuesday. Ranchers unable to meet soaring feed costs and whose pastures have been laid waste by the drought have begun liquidating herds, which could translate into higher prices for meat next year. Grains prices at 0422 GMT Contract Last Change Pct chg Two-day chg MA 30 RSI CBOT wheat 883.50 -1.50 -0.17% +34.47% 622.11 84 CBOT corn 774.75 3.50 +0.45% +17.65% 614.42 70 CBOT soy 1592.50 2.00 +0.13% +29.74% 1167.40 70 CBOT rice $15.56 $0.01 +0.03% +6.25% $14.46 70 WTI crude $88.76 -$0.46 -0.52% -13.79% $98.48 64 Currencies Euro/dlr $1.228 -$0.067 -5.15% -5.92% USD/AUD 1.030 -0.007 -0.67% -0.69% Most active contracts Wheat, corn and soy US cents/bushel. Rice: USD per hundredweight RSI 14, exponential (Reporting by Colin Packham; Editing by Joseph Radford)