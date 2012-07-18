* Corn firms, extends gains from previous 4 weeks
* Market expects further yield reductions
SYDNEY, July 18 U.S. corn rose on Wednesday as
the Midwest continued to endure its worst drought in over 50
years, increasing fears of further declines in yield forecasts
as 2012/13 supplies tighten.
Soybeans also firmed on the back of the crop-damaging
weather, though wheat fell slightly.
Chicago Board Of Trade December corn climbed 0.45
percent to $7.74-3/4 a bushel after ending down slightly in the
previous session.
Spot-corn inched higher, climbing 0.22 percent to
$7.81-1/4 a bushel, having hovered close to a record peak of
$7.97 a bushel on Tuesday before closing flat as traders locked
in profits.
Corn prices have surged 45 percent this summer, with
analysts expecting the crop to deteriorate further as the
drought remains in place through July.
"There is talk of demand destruction going round, which is
probably tempering gains, but the market is waiting for further
confirmation of lower than expected yields from the drought,
which is supportive of prices," said Brett Cooper, senior
manager of markets at FCStone Australia.
November soybeans were up 0.13 percent at $15.92-1/2 a
bushel after finishing flat in the previous session and hitting
a contract top on Tuesday.
September wheat declined 0.17 percent to $8.83-1/2 a
bushel.
UNRELENTING HEAT
Updated weather forecasts gave little hope for a quick end
to the drought, now the worst since 1956.
Indeed, there were signs that the drought, which has been
centered in the Midwest, was expanding north and west, putting
more crops at risk including in states such as Nebraska where
large tracts of cropland are irrigated by groundwater and
rivers.
The unrelenting hot, dry weather is expected to force
further declines in yield estimates from the world's top
exporter of the grain.
A Reuters poll of 13 analysts suggested that the drought was
continuing to shrink the U.S. corn crop, with yields likely to
fall 7 percent from the U.S. Department of Agriculture's
estimate a week ago to 137.2 bushels per acre.
On Monday, the USDA offered fresh evidence of further damage
to the crops. The portion of the corn crop it rated in
good-to-excellent condition fell 9 percentage points for a
second week to 31 percent.
The soybean crop was rated 34 percent good-to-excellent,
down 6 percentage points from the previous week and one point
below forecasts for 35 percent.
The corn crop's potential has shrunk from record proportions
to the smallest in five years as greenhouse-like conditions
suddenly turned dry and temperatures soared to the triple digits
Fahrenheit.
The drought has devastated fields at a time when a bumper
harvest was needed to bolster three years of razor-thin stocks
in the United States which are eating into margins for meat
companies and ethanol producers.
Global wheat production may also suffer amid drought
conditions across eastern Europe and parts of central Asia.
Kazakhstan said it expects a below-average crop this year
due to drought conditions in its northern grain belt. The
country said hot and dry weather would cut its grain crop to 14
million tonnes this year, a decline of 48 percent on last year's
post-Soviet record and undershooting the average of 17 million
tonnes over the last nine years.
Russia may export just 10 million tonnes of wheat this year
as grain exports fall by half this year from last year's record
28 million tonnes due to low stocks and a drought in the
southern breadbasket regions, SovEcon said on Tuesday.
Ranchers unable to meet soaring feed costs and whose
pastures have been laid waste by the drought have begun
liquidating herds, which could translate into higher prices for
meat next year.
Grains prices at 0422 GMT
Contract Last Change Pct chg Two-day chg MA 30 RSI
CBOT wheat 883.50 -1.50 -0.17% +34.47% 622.11 84
CBOT corn 774.75 3.50 +0.45% +17.65% 614.42 70
CBOT soy 1592.50 2.00 +0.13% +29.74% 1167.40 70
CBOT rice $15.56 $0.01 +0.03% +6.25% $14.46 70
WTI crude $88.76 -$0.46 -0.52% -13.79% $98.48 64
Currencies
Euro/dlr $1.228 -$0.067 -5.15% -5.92%
USD/AUD 1.030 -0.007 -0.67% -0.69%
Most active contracts
Wheat, corn and soy US cents/bushel. Rice: USD per hundredweight
RSI 14, exponential
(Reporting by Colin Packham; Editing by Joseph Radford)