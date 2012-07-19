SYDNEY, July 19 U.S. front-month soybeans briefly touched a record high on Thursday before easing slightly, as the drought conditions that have withered U.S. crops showed no signs of abating. New-crop corn slipped on profit taking after climbing 50 percent during the U.S. summer, and hitting a 13-month high in the previous session. FUNDAMENTALS * Spot August soybeans eased 0.06 percent to $16.19 a bushel, having hit a new record high of $16.87-1/4 a bushel earlier in the session. * November soybeans were flat at $16.18-3/4 a bushel. * December corn fell 0.67 percent to $7.79 a bushel after firming 1.69 percent on Wednesday. * September corn fell 0.47 percent to $7.91 a bushel, hovering close to a record high of just under $8 a bushel. * Front-month wheat fell 0.53 percent to $8.98-1/2 a bushel, having hit a 4-year high in the previous session before slipping back at the close. * Weather updates showed more hot, dry weather in the U.S. Midwest where the drought is centered, with the light rain forecast for the region's west and southwest unlikely to provide much relief for crops. * Jeffries Back oilseed analyst Anne Frick said she had lowered her estimate for 2011/12 (Sept/Aug) U.S. soybean carryout to 146 million bushels, below the U.S. Department of Agriculture's current estimate of 170 million bushels. * Kazakhstan said it expects a below-average crop this year due to drought in its northern grain belt. The country said hot and dry weather would cut its grain crop to 14 million tonnes this year, a decline of 48 percent on last year's post-Soviet record and undershooting the average of 17 million tonnes over the last nine years. * Russia may export just 10 million tonnes of wheat this year as grain exports fall by half from last year's record 28 million tonnes due to low stocks and a drought in the southern breadbasket regions, analyst SovEcon said on Tuesday. * The Energy Information Administration said on Wednesday ethanol production fell 2.3 percent last week to the lowest level since the government began tracking that data in June 2010. * U.S. Agriculture Secretary Tom Vilsack said while the drought will result in sharply higher crop prices, there was no need yet to see a reduction in the production of corn-based ethanol. MARKET NEWS * The euro fell against most major currencies on Wednesday after comments from German Chancellor Angela Merkel cited in a media report raised concerns about the future of the euro zone and rattled investors already concerned about the outlook for the common currency. * Oil prices rose on Wednesday, hitting a seven-week peak as violence in Syria and tensions with Iran reinforced geopolitical fears and U.S. Federal Reserve Chairman Ben Bernanke downplayed the risk of a double-dip recession. * The S&P 500 touched its highest level since early May on Wednesday as corporate profits from bellwethers Intel and Honeywell defied fears of a collapse in earnings. DATA/EVENTS (GMT) 1230 U.S. Jobless claims 1400 U.S. Existing home sales 1400 U.S. Leading indicators 1400 Philadelphia Fed business activity index 1430 U.S. EIA natural gas stocks European Central Bank governing council meeting Grains prices at 0026 GMT Contract Last Change Pct chg Two-day chg MA 30 RSI CBOT wheat 898.50 -4.75 -0.53% +36.76% 622.61 84 CBOT corn 779.00 -5.25 -0.67% +18.30% 614.56 71 CBOT soy 1619.00 -1.00 -0.06% +31.89% 1168.28 77 CBOT rice $15.54 $0.01 +0.03% +6.11% $14.46 70 WTI crude $89.91 $0.04 +0.04% -12.67% $98.52 70 Currencies Euro/dlr $1.228 -$0.066 -5.11% -5.89% USD/AUD 1.037 0.001 +0.07% +0.04% Most active contracts Wheat, corn and soy US cents/bushel. Rice: USD per hundredweight RSI 14, exponential (Reporting by Colin Packham; Editing by Ed Davies)