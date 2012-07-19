SYDNEY, July 19 U.S. front-month soybeans
briefly touched a record high on Thursday before easing
slightly, as the drought conditions that have withered U.S.
crops showed no signs of abating.
New-crop corn slipped on profit taking after climbing 50
percent during the U.S. summer, and hitting a 13-month high in
the previous session.
FUNDAMENTALS
* Spot August soybeans eased 0.06 percent to $16.19 a
bushel, having hit a new record high of $16.87-1/4 a bushel
earlier in the session.
* November soybeans were flat at $16.18-3/4 a bushel.
* December corn fell 0.67 percent to $7.79 a bushel
after firming 1.69 percent on Wednesday.
* September corn fell 0.47 percent to $7.91 a bushel,
hovering close to a record high of just under $8 a bushel.
* Front-month wheat fell 0.53 percent to $8.98-1/2 a
bushel, having hit a 4-year high in the previous session before
slipping back at the close.
* Weather updates showed more hot, dry weather in the U.S.
Midwest where the drought is centered, with the light rain
forecast for the region's west and southwest unlikely to provide
much relief for crops.
* Jeffries Back oilseed analyst Anne Frick said she had
lowered her estimate for 2011/12 (Sept/Aug) U.S. soybean
carryout to 146 million bushels, below the U.S. Department of
Agriculture's current estimate of 170 million bushels.
* Kazakhstan said it expects a below-average crop this year
due to drought in its northern grain belt. The country said hot
and dry weather would cut its grain crop to 14 million tonnes
this year, a decline of 48 percent on last year's post-Soviet
record and undershooting the average of 17 million tonnes over
the last nine years.
* Russia may export just 10 million tonnes of wheat this
year as grain exports fall by half from last year's record 28
million tonnes due to low stocks and a drought in the southern
breadbasket regions, analyst SovEcon said on Tuesday.
* The Energy Information Administration said on Wednesday
ethanol production fell 2.3 percent last week to the lowest
level since the government began tracking that data in June
2010.
* U.S. Agriculture Secretary Tom Vilsack said while the
drought will result in sharply higher crop prices, there was no
need yet to see a reduction in the production of corn-based
ethanol.
MARKET NEWS
* The euro fell against most major currencies on Wednesday
after comments from German Chancellor Angela Merkel cited in a
media report raised concerns about the future of the euro zone
and rattled investors already concerned about the outlook for
the common currency.
* Oil prices rose on Wednesday, hitting a seven-week peak as
violence in Syria and tensions with Iran reinforced geopolitical
fears and U.S. Federal Reserve Chairman Ben Bernanke downplayed
the risk of a double-dip recession.
* The S&P 500 touched its highest level since early May on
Wednesday as corporate profits from bellwethers Intel and
Honeywell defied fears of a collapse in earnings.
DATA/EVENTS (GMT)
1230 U.S. Jobless claims
1400 U.S. Existing home sales
1400 U.S. Leading indicators
1400 Philadelphia Fed business activity index
1430 U.S. EIA natural gas stocks
European Central Bank governing council meeting
Grains prices at 0026 GMT
Contract Last Change Pct chg Two-day chg MA 30 RSI
CBOT wheat 898.50 -4.75 -0.53% +36.76% 622.61 84
CBOT corn 779.00 -5.25 -0.67% +18.30% 614.56 71
CBOT soy 1619.00 -1.00 -0.06% +31.89% 1168.28 77
CBOT rice $15.54 $0.01 +0.03% +6.11% $14.46 70
WTI crude $89.91 $0.04 +0.04% -12.67% $98.52 70
Currencies
Euro/dlr $1.228 -$0.066 -5.11% -5.89%
USD/AUD 1.037 0.001 +0.07% +0.04%
Most active contracts
Wheat, corn and soy US cents/bushel. Rice: USD per hundredweight
RSI 14, exponential
(Reporting by Colin Packham; Editing by Ed Davies)