By Colin Packham
SYDNEY, July 19 U.S. soybeans rose to a record
high on Thursday as weather maps showing no signs of an end to
the drought that has damaged U.S. crops and raised concerns
about food supplies.
Corn, however, inched lower on profit-taking and wheat,
which has tracked corn higher in recent weeks, dipped slightly
but remained close to the 4-year high it hit in the previous
session.
Chicago Board Of Trade August soybeans rose 0.5
percent to $16.91 a bushel, slightly off the record high of
$16.92-1/2 a bushel it hit at 0501 GMT. November soybeans,
the most actively traded contract, rose 0.43 percent to $16.27 a
bushel.
"Soybeans are entering their pollination stage now later
than corn, and so the weather will be a bigger factor for
soybeans at the moment," Lynette Tan, investment analyst at
Phillip Futures said.
September wheat rose 0.3 percent to $9.05-3/4 a
bushel. It had risen to $9.08 a bushel on Wednesday, its highest
level since 2008, before slipping back at the close.
December corn fell 0.1 percent to $7.83-1/4 a bushel
after finishing up 1.7 percent on Wednesday. Spot corn was
flat at $7.95 a bushel, remaining close to its all-time high of
just under $8 a bushel.
"I think the corn market has been overbought, and we are
seeing some correction today," Tan said.
ETHANOL AND SOYMEAL HIT BY TIGHTENING SUPPLY
U.S. crops have withered as a result of the worst drought
since 1956, and updated weather maps showed more crop-damaging
weather in the U.S. Midwest where the drought is centered, with
the light rain forecast for the region's west and southwest
unlikely to provide much relief for crops.
Analysts believe the drought is likely to damage crops even
further than the U.S. Department of Agriculture forecast: a
Reuters poll suggested the drought was continuing to shrink the
U.S. corn and soy crops.
The anticipated decline in grain and oilseed supplies is
having a significant impact of producers.
Soymeal futures jumped on Thursday to an all-time
high of $517.8 per tonne, a climb of 0.7 percent, as the
shrinking corn crop reduced feed supplies in the United States.
U.S. ethanol output also fell 2.3 percent last week to its
lowest level since the government began tracking the data in
June 2010 as near-record-high corn prices and slumping fuel
demand dragged margins at many plants into the red.
Ethanol production slipped for a fifth straight week,
dropping to 802,000 barrels per day, down 19,000 bpd, in the
week ended July 13, according to the Energy Information
Administration.
Worldwide wheat supplies may also suffer as the Black Sea
region endures its own drought. Drought in South America has
also reduced crop output in that region.
Kazakhstan said it expects a below-average crop this year
due to drought in its northern grain belt. Its grain crop may
decline by 48 percent to 14 million tonnes this year from last
year's post-Soviet record.
Russia may also export just 10 million tonnes of wheat this
year compared to last year's record 28 million tonnes due to low
stocks and a drought in the southern regions, analyst SovEcon
said.
