* Spot soybeans hit record high on concerns of drought damage * Corn falls back but remains close to record $8 mark * Wheat hovers near 4-year top (Updates prices, adds detail) By Colin Packham SYDNEY, July 19 U.S. soybeans rose to a record high on Thursday as weather maps showing no signs of an end to the drought that has damaged U.S. crops and raised concerns about food supplies. Corn, however, inched lower on profit-taking and wheat, which has tracked corn higher in recent weeks, dipped slightly but remained close to the 4-year high it hit in the previous session. Chicago Board Of Trade August soybeans rose 0.5 percent to $16.91 a bushel, slightly off the record high of $16.92-1/2 a bushel it hit at 0501 GMT. November soybeans, the most actively traded contract, rose 0.43 percent to $16.27 a bushel. "Soybeans are entering their pollination stage now later than corn, and so the weather will be a bigger factor for soybeans at the moment," Lynette Tan, investment analyst at Phillip Futures said. September wheat rose 0.3 percent to $9.05-3/4 a bushel. It had risen to $9.08 a bushel on Wednesday, its highest level since 2008, before slipping back at the close. December corn fell 0.1 percent to $7.83-1/4 a bushel after finishing up 1.7 percent on Wednesday. Spot corn was flat at $7.95 a bushel, remaining close to its all-time high of just under $8 a bushel. "I think the corn market has been overbought, and we are seeing some correction today," Tan said. ETHANOL AND SOYMEAL HIT BY TIGHTENING SUPPLY U.S. crops have withered as a result of the worst drought since 1956, and updated weather maps showed more crop-damaging weather in the U.S. Midwest where the drought is centered, with the light rain forecast for the region's west and southwest unlikely to provide much relief for crops. Analysts believe the drought is likely to damage crops even further than the U.S. Department of Agriculture forecast: a Reuters poll suggested the drought was continuing to shrink the U.S. corn and soy crops. The anticipated decline in grain and oilseed supplies is having a significant impact of producers. Soymeal futures jumped on Thursday to an all-time high of $517.8 per tonne, a climb of 0.7 percent, as the shrinking corn crop reduced feed supplies in the United States. U.S. ethanol output also fell 2.3 percent last week to its lowest level since the government began tracking the data in June 2010 as near-record-high corn prices and slumping fuel demand dragged margins at many plants into the red. Ethanol production slipped for a fifth straight week, dropping to 802,000 barrels per day, down 19,000 bpd, in the week ended July 13, according to the Energy Information Administration. Worldwide wheat supplies may also suffer as the Black Sea region endures its own drought. Drought in South America has also reduced crop output in that region. Kazakhstan said it expects a below-average crop this year due to drought in its northern grain belt. Its grain crop may decline by 48 percent to 14 million tonnes this year from last year's post-Soviet record. Russia may also export just 10 million tonnes of wheat this year compared to last year's record 28 million tonnes due to low stocks and a drought in the southern regions, analyst SovEcon said. Grains prices at 0510 GMT Contract Last Change Pct chg Two-day chg MA 30 RSI CBOT wheat 905.75 2.50 +0.28% +37.86% 622.85 88 CBOT corn 783.25 -1.00 -0.13% +18.94% 614.70 73 CBOT soy 1627.00 7.00 +0.43% +32.55% 1168.55 79 CBOT rice $15.60 $0.06 +0.42% +6.52% $14.47 72 WTI crude $90.45 $0.58 +0.65% -12.15% $98.54 72 Currencies Euro/dlr $1.229 -$0.066 -5.08% -5.86% USD/AUD 1.038 0.002 +0.17% +0.14% Most active contracts Wheat, corn and soy US cents/bushel. Rice: USD per hundredweight RSI 14, exponential (editing by Miral Fahmy)