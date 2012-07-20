SYDNEY, July 20 U.S. new-crop corn rose on Friday, although was off a contract high hit in the prior session, as the worst Midwest drought in half a century persisted and as forecasters predicted the crop damaging weather would remain for the foreseeable future. Soybeans also tracked higher as 2012/13 crops approach and enter the yield-setting phase of development where good moisture levels are needed. FUNDAMENTALS * The most active Chicago Board Of Trade December corn rose 0.83 percent to $7.85 a bushel after hitting a contract high of $7.99 on Thursday before falling 0.7 percent at the close. * September corn fell 0.12 percent to $8.06-3/4 a bushel, having finished up 1.6 percent on Thursday, slightly off the record top it set in the session of $8.12 a bushel. * New-crop November soybeans firmed 0.33 percent to $16.57-3/4 a bushel after hitting a record high of $16.73-3/4 a bushel before slipping back slightly to finish up 2 percent. * Chicago September wheat fell 0.16 percent to $9.33-1/2 a bushel, having closed up 3.5 percent on Thursday at $9.35 a bushel, just shy of the record top it hit during the session of $9.38 a bushel. * A weather report from the Drought Monitor showed the drought was expanding. Half of the Midwest was in severe to exceptional drought, up from about a third of the region a week earlier. * The National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration forecast above-normal temperatures and below-average precipitation for the Midwest through October. * Forecast bodes ill for soybeans, which will go through the critical yield-setting stage in the next two weeks into August and need adequate moisture for proper growth. * Corn prices could be vulnerable to any move by the government to lower the amount of corn-based ethanol blenders are required to mix with gasoline. However, U.S. Agriculture Secretary Tom Vilsack, the former governor of top farm state Iowa, has ruled out such a move. * The high prices for corn and soybeans in the world's largest grain-exporting nation were beginning to dent sales. U.S. government data showed sales of soybeans to buyers overseas fell last week to the lowest level in six months. For corn, the weekly sales were one-fifth of a year ago, with Taiwan choosing to cancel a large purchase. * Whispers of Russia curbing wheat exports to preserve supplies for domestic use, but Russian officials have said they have no plans to do so. MARKET NEWS * The euro fell against the dollar on Thursday and touched a record low against the Australian dollar and a 3-1/2-year trough versus sterling, as weak U.S. data and fresh warnings from Germany about Spain's banking troubles diminished risk appetite. * Oil prices rose a seventh straight session on Thursday, reaching an eight-week high, as Middle East tensions reinforced concern about potential supply disruptions while strong corporate earnings lifted investor optimism. * U.S. stocks rose on Thursday for a third straight day, with the S&P 500 at a 2-1/2 month high, as earnings from technology companies and expectations for more monetary stimulus outweighed weak economic data. DATA/EVENTS (GMT) 0600 DE producer prices mm 1430 U.S. ECRI Weekly Index w/e 1930 U.S. CFTC commitment of traders data Weekly Grains prices at 0039 GMT Contract Last Change Pct chg Two-day chg MA 30 RSI CBOT wheat 933.50 -1.50 -0.16% +42.09% 623.78 89 CBOT corn 785.00 6.50 +0.83% +19.21% 614.76 75 CBOT soy 1657.75 5.50 +0.33% +35.05% 1169.58 84 CBOT rice $15.57 $0.07 +0.48% +6.32% $14.46 71 WTI crude $92.00 -$0.66 -0.71% -10.64% $98.59 71 Currencies Euro/dlr $1.226 -$0.069 -5.32% -6.09% USD/AUD 1.041 0.004 +0.39% +0.36% Most active contracts Wheat, corn and soy US cents/bushel. Rice: USD per hundredweight RSI 14, exponential (Reporting by Colin Packham; Editing by Ed Davies)