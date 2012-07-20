* Corn, wheat, soy hover close to contract tops * Prices set for fifth straight week of gains * In 5 weeks, soybeans up almost 26 pct, wheat up about 50 pct By Colin Packham SYDNEY, July 20 U.S. new-crop corn rose on Friday, taking its drought-driven rally to more than 55 percent in five weeks, as crops continued to wilt under a searing Midwest heat, stoking fears of a food shortage. The harsh weather also supported soybean prices, which are up almost 26 percent over five weeks, with the oilseed approaching the critical yield setting phase when moisture is needed. Wheat fell slightly, but the September contract looked set to gain almost 50 percent over its five-week winning streak. Prices for all three remained close to the contract highs scaled in the previous session. "It's burning each day," Andrew Woodhouse, a Sydney-based analyst at Advance Trading Australasia said. "Funds were in buying all three grains last night, and I think that will continue on, though the book will be squared before the weekend." Chicago Board Of Trade December corn firmed 0.8 percent to $7.86 a bushel by 0514 GMT, holding near a contract high of $7.99 hit on Thursday. Prices were on track for a 6 percent gain this week, its fifth straight winning week. September corn hit a record above $8 a bushel in the previous session. November soybeans were unchanged at 16.52-1/4 a bushel, after hitting a contract high of $16.73-3/4 a bushel on Thursday, and are heading for a gain of more than 6 percent for the week. Front-month soybeans hit a record top of $17.49 a bushel in the previous session. CBOT September wheat fell 0.6 percent to $9.29-1/2 a bushel, just shy of a record high of $9.38 a bushel hit in the last session. Prices are up about 10 percent for the week. DROUGHT LINGERS, COULD REMAIN UNTIL END OF OCTOBER Corn continues to firm as the U.S. Midwest endures its worst drought since 1956 and shows little signs of abating. A weather report from the Drought Monitor showed the drought was expanding. Half of the Midwest was in severe to exceptional drought, up from about a third of the region a week earlier. Hotter-than-normal temperatures are expected through October over most of the contiguous 48 U.S. states, the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration said, while it did not rule out drought that could continue past October. It noted there was a chance of an El Nino pattern that could mean more excessive heat and dry conditions by the end of 2012. With temperatures soaring, prices have followed suit, and high prices for corn and soybeans in the world's largest grain-exporting nation are beginning to dent sales. Concerns were growing that high prices could trigger a food crisis like that of 2008, when food shortages triggered riots in some countries. U.S. government data showed sales of soybeans to buyers overseas fell last week to the lowest level in six months. For corn, the weekly sales were one-fifth of a year ago, with Taiwan choosing to cancel a large purchase. Grains prices at 0359 GMT Contract Last Change Pct chg Two-day chg MA 30 RSI CBOT wheat 929.50 -5.50 -0.59% +41.48% 623.64 86 CBOT corn 785.00 6.50 +0.83% +19.21% 614.76 75 CBOT soy 1652.25 0.00 +0.00% +34.60% 1169.39 84 CBOT rice $15.60 $0.10 +0.65% +6.49% $14.47 72 WTI crude $92.13 -$0.53 -0.57% -10.52% $98.59 72 Currencies Euro/dlr $1.226 -$0.068 -5.25% -6.03% USD/AUD 1.041 0.004 +0.39% +0.36% Most active contracts Wheat, corn and soy US cents/bushel. Rice: USD per hundredweight RSI 14, exponential (Editing by Himani Sarkar)