SYDNEY, July 23 U.S. corn and soybeans fell back
on Monday, coming off record highs in the previous session, as
the worst drought in the U.S. Midwest since 1956 continued to
set the overall market tone and with the market awaiting new
data on crop conditions.
The U.S. Department of Agriculture is due to release its
crop condition report later on Monday. The unrelenting hot, dry
weather, has caused significant damage to U.S. crops, raising
fears of a global food shortage.
FUNDAMENTALS
* Chicago Board Of Trade December corn fell 1.16
percent to $7.86-1/2 a bushel, rebounding from a session low of
$7.82-1/2 a bushel, after closing up 2.2 percent on Friday.
* Spot corn fell 1.24 percent to $8.14-1/4 a bushel,
falling back from a record high of $8.28-3/4 a bushel hit on
Friday before finishing up 2.07 percent to $8.24-1/2 a bushel in
the previous session.
* New-crop November soybeans slipped 1.56 percent to
$16.60 a bushel after climbing 2.6 percent to a record high in
the previous session
* Chicago September wheat fell 1.75 percent to
$9.26-3/4 a bushel, having closed up 0.88 percent on Friday
after hitting a contract top of $9.43 a bushel.
* Extreme heat and drought conditions were set to continue
baking already scorched corn and soybean crops in America's
breadbasket through early August as weather forecasts provided
little hope of relief over the next two weeks. Commodity Weather
Group (CWG) on Friday said the hot and dry pattern would
continue to stress crops in more than half of the Midwest for
the next two weeks.
* U.S. government's National Oceanic and Atmospheric
Administration (NOAA) on Thursday issued a forecast that showed
no relief from the drought for at least the rest of this summer.
* The rapid price surge was worrying, and prices could rise
even further in the coming weeks, driven by U.S. corn, Abdolreza
Abbassian, senior economist and grain expert at the United
Nations' Food and Agriculture Organization (FAO), told Reuters.
* Expected crop shortfalls and surging prices, with corn and
soybean posting their fifth straight week of gains, prompted the
United Nations agriculture agency to talk of a "serious
situation" though not yet a food crisis.
MARKET NEWS
* The euro fell to a near 12-year trough on the yen and
plumbed record lows versus its Australian counterpart on Monday,
starting the new week under pressure on persistent fears that
Spain will eventually need a full sovereign bailout.
* Oil prices fell on Friday, snapping a string of seven
straight higher settlements, as the euro zone debt crisis
brought economic concerns back in focus and strengthened the
dollar.
* U.S. stocks broke a three-day winning streak on Friday as
Europe's debt crisis engulfed markets with renewed fears that
Spain may be unable to dodge a costly bailout.
DATA/EVENTS (GMT)
1300 Australia Producer Price Index Q2
1400 Euro zone Consumer Confidence JULY
1500 U.S. export wheat inspections Weekly
1500 U.S. export corn inspections Weekly
1500 U.S. export soy inspections Weekly
Grains prices at 0047 GMT
Contract Last Change Pct chg Two-day chg MA 30 RSI
CBOT wheat 926.75 -16.50 -1.75% +41.06% 623.55 80
CBOT corn 786.50 -9.25 -1.16% +19.44% 614.81 72
CBOT soy 1660.00 -26.25 -1.56% +35.23% 1169.65 73
CBOT rice $15.56 $0.02 +0.13% +6.21% $14.46 70
WTI crude $91.31 -$0.52 -0.57% -11.32% $98.57 67
Currencies
Euro/dlr $1.213 -$0.081 -6.26% -7.03%
USD/AUD 1.033 -0.003 -0.31% -0.34%
Most active contracts
Wheat, corn and soy US cents/bushel. Rice: USD per hundredweight
RSI 14, exponential
(Reporting by Colin Packham; Editing by Ed Davies)