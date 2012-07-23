SYDNEY, July 23 U.S. soybeans and wheat fell 2 percent on Monday as traders locked in profits ahead of the latest U.S. Department of Agriculture crop condition report, while bearish macro economic sentiment also weighed on the market.

Chicago Board Of Trade September wheat fell 2.01 percent by 0118 GMT to $9.24-1/4 a bushel, having hit a contract top of $9.43 a bushel in the previous session.

New-crop November soybeans fell as low as $16.51-1/4 a bushel before recouping some of the losses to stand at $16.59 a bushel, a fall of 1.59 percent. November soybeans hit a record high of $16.60 a bushel on Friday. (Reporting by Colin Packham; Editing by Richard Pullin)