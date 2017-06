SYDNEY, July 25 U.S. new-crop soybeans fell 2 percent on Wednesday as rains hit the parched northern U.S. Midwest area with more wet weather forecast as the oilseed enters its critical yield setting growth phase.

Chicago Board Of Trade November soybeans slid 2 percent to $15.38 a bushel at 0010 GMT after closing down 3.25 percent on Tuesday. (Reporting by Colin Packham; Editing by Ed Davies)