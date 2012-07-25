* Soy drops 1.5 pct, wheat down 1 pct, corn falls 0.7 pct
* Forecasts of rain offer some relief for soybeans
* Reuters poll sees corn yield at 130.8 bushels per acre
(Adds quotes, detail)
By Naveen Thukral
SINGAPORE, July 25 U.S. new crop soybean futures
slid 1.5 percent on Wednesday, falling for a third straight
session with forecasts of rain in parts of the Midwest offering
some relief as the crop enters its yield-determining phase.
Corn dropped 0.7 percent on the expected rainfall, but
losses were limited as much of the damage from the U.S. grain
belt's worst drought in half a century is irreversible.
The declines in grain markets following a month-long record
breaking rally also come as global financial markets face
pressure from the euro zone's festering debt problems.
"The wider risk-off attitude across financial market, the
bleak European economic outlook and the less sinister U.S.
weather forecasts contributed to the oilseed sell-off," said
Luke Mathews, a commodities strategist at the Commonwealth Bank
of Australia in a report.
Asian shares fell and the euro was stuck near multi-year
lows against major currencies on Wednesday as soaring borrowing
costs deepened worries Spain might need a bailout, while
Greece's finances appeared to fall short of terms conditional to
its aid.
Chicago Board of Trade new-crop December corn dropped
0.7 percent to $7.72-1/2 a bushel, while actively traded
November soy lost 1.5 percent to $15.46-3/4 a bushel.
September wheat gave up 1 percent to $8.69-3/4 a bushel.
The forecast-rain gave hope for a recovery in soybeans,
which enter their pod-setting yield stage later than corn.
Heavy rain hit the northern U.S. Midwest on Tuesday morning
with more forecast for the same area in the next 10 days, an
agricultural meteorologist said.
The weather outlook offset a U.S. government report that
showed the condition of corn and soybean crops continued to
deteriorate, though damage occurred at a slower pace following
scattered rains in the eastern part of the Midwest grain belt.
Crop conditions remained at their lowest levels since 1988,
but the rate of decline was slowing. Crop ratings were seen
stabilizing in the next few weeks due to the forecasts for
improving weather conditions.
A Reuters poll of 11 analysts on Tuesday projected 2012
average U.S. corn yield at 130.8 bushels per acre, the lowest in
10 years with total production at a six-year low.
Scouts on a Midwest crop tour saw corn plants in western
Indiana that failed to form ears and will likely go unharvested.
Elsewhere, good weather in China's corn regions has raised
expectations that the world's second largest consumer will have
a bumper September harvest, and slowing demand from the corn
processing industry will also ease pressure on supplies,
analysts said.
Wheat futures, which have followed corn higher for the past
month, fell as investors shed positions picked up during the
rally.
Prices at 0100 GMT
Contract Last Change Pct chg Two-day chg MA 30 RSI
CBOT wheat 869.75 -9.00 -1.02% -6.85% 808.84 53
CBOT corn 772.50 -5.75 -0.74% -1.65% 695.77 54
CBOT soy 1546.75 -22.75 -1.45% -4.65% 1511.76 44
CBOT rice $15.17 -$0.01 -0.07% -2.41% $15.06 51
WTI crude $87.97 -$0.53 -0.60% -0.19% $84.91 49
Currencies
Euro/dlr $1.206 -$0.006 -0.53% -0.79%
USD/AUD 1.019 -0.017 -1.60% -1.72%
Most active contracts
Wheat, corn and soy US cents/bushel. Rice: USD per hundredweight
RSI 14, exponential
(Reporting by Naveen Thukral; Editing by Joseph Radford)