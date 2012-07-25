* Soy drops 1.5 pct, wheat down 1 pct, corn falls 0.7 pct * Forecasts of rain offer some relief for soybeans * Reuters poll sees corn yield at 130.8 bushels per acre (Adds quotes, detail) By Naveen Thukral SINGAPORE, July 25 U.S. new crop soybean futures slid 1.5 percent on Wednesday, falling for a third straight session with forecasts of rain in parts of the Midwest offering some relief as the crop enters its yield-determining phase. Corn dropped 0.7 percent on the expected rainfall, but losses were limited as much of the damage from the U.S. grain belt's worst drought in half a century is irreversible. The declines in grain markets following a month-long record breaking rally also come as global financial markets face pressure from the euro zone's festering debt problems. "The wider risk-off attitude across financial market, the bleak European economic outlook and the less sinister U.S. weather forecasts contributed to the oilseed sell-off," said Luke Mathews, a commodities strategist at the Commonwealth Bank of Australia in a report. Asian shares fell and the euro was stuck near multi-year lows against major currencies on Wednesday as soaring borrowing costs deepened worries Spain might need a bailout, while Greece's finances appeared to fall short of terms conditional to its aid. Chicago Board of Trade new-crop December corn dropped 0.7 percent to $7.72-1/2 a bushel, while actively traded November soy lost 1.5 percent to $15.46-3/4 a bushel. September wheat gave up 1 percent to $8.69-3/4 a bushel. The forecast-rain gave hope for a recovery in soybeans, which enter their pod-setting yield stage later than corn. Heavy rain hit the northern U.S. Midwest on Tuesday morning with more forecast for the same area in the next 10 days, an agricultural meteorologist said. The weather outlook offset a U.S. government report that showed the condition of corn and soybean crops continued to deteriorate, though damage occurred at a slower pace following scattered rains in the eastern part of the Midwest grain belt. Crop conditions remained at their lowest levels since 1988, but the rate of decline was slowing. Crop ratings were seen stabilizing in the next few weeks due to the forecasts for improving weather conditions. A Reuters poll of 11 analysts on Tuesday projected 2012 average U.S. corn yield at 130.8 bushels per acre, the lowest in 10 years with total production at a six-year low. Scouts on a Midwest crop tour saw corn plants in western Indiana that failed to form ears and will likely go unharvested. Elsewhere, good weather in China's corn regions has raised expectations that the world's second largest consumer will have a bumper September harvest, and slowing demand from the corn processing industry will also ease pressure on supplies, analysts said. Wheat futures, which have followed corn higher for the past month, fell as investors shed positions picked up during the rally. Prices at 0100 GMT Contract Last Change Pct chg Two-day chg MA 30 RSI CBOT wheat 869.75 -9.00 -1.02% -6.85% 808.84 53 CBOT corn 772.50 -5.75 -0.74% -1.65% 695.77 54 CBOT soy 1546.75 -22.75 -1.45% -4.65% 1511.76 44 CBOT rice $15.17 -$0.01 -0.07% -2.41% $15.06 51 WTI crude $87.97 -$0.53 -0.60% -0.19% $84.91 49 Currencies Euro/dlr $1.206 -$0.006 -0.53% -0.79% USD/AUD 1.019 -0.017 -1.60% -1.72% Most active contracts Wheat, corn and soy US cents/bushel. Rice: USD per hundredweight RSI 14, exponential (Reporting by Naveen Thukral; Editing by Joseph Radford)