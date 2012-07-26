SYDNEY, July 26 U.S. soybeans fell more than 1 percent on Wednesday, paring gains from the previous session, when the grains complex rebounded from several days of losses as traders again became concerned by potential tightening supplies. Corn and wheat also fell after solid gains in the previous session, which saw wheat move back towards a four-year high. FUNDAMENTALS * Chicago Board Of Trade December corn fell 0.60 percent to $7.83-1/4 a bushel, giving back some of the gains from the previous session when new-crop corn rose 1.25 percent. * Spot corn fell 0.66 percent to $7.89-1/2 a bushel, losing all of the gains from Wednesday when it rose 0.57 percent. * November soybeans fell 1.07 percent to $15.98-1/4 a bushel after jumping more than 3 percent in the previous session. * September wheat fell 1.11 percent to $8.93-1/4 a bushel, having closed up 2.99 percent on Wednesday. * Some rain was in the forecast for the next 10 days in northern and eastern parts of the Corn Belt, but large production areas in Iowa, Illinois and Nebraska were expected to remain parched. * Better-than-average rainfall was expected next week in Minnesota, Wisconsin, Indiana, Ohio and Kentucky, and in east-central Illinois, MDA EarthSat Weather said. Some rain also was expected in northern and eastern areas this week, but crops in the rest of the growing region will struggle against extreme heat and drought. * Corn's gains lagged behind wheat and soybeans, weighed down by weakness in the cash market. Traders also said that the crop's woes were already baked into the market and the poor conditions could not support a push back toward last week's records. * The corn crop in two counties in central Illinois showed yield potential better than last year despite the worst drought in decades in the U.S. Midwest, scouts on a crop tour reported on Wednesday. * Concerns about a cut in Russian wheat exports because of drought in the Black Sea region also lent support to wheat. MARKET NEWS * The euro rose against the dollar for the first time in six days on Wednesday after a European Central Bank official said he could see grounds for giving the euro zone bailout fund a banking license that would increase its crisis fighting firepower. * Crude oil futures made a strong comeback on Wednesday, with Brent closing above $104, recovering from session lows on fears that Middle East turmoil could worsen and rising hopes for more U.S. Fed stimulus. * The S&P 500 fell for a fourth day and the Nasdaq dropped on Wednesday after a rare earnings stumble from Apple, while strong results from Boeing and Caterpillar lifted the Dow. DATA/EVENTS 0800 EZ Money-M3 3m moving av Jun 1230 U.S. Durable goods orders Jun 1230 U.S. Jobless claims Weekly 1430 U.S. EIA natural gas stocks Weekly 2330 Japan CPI, core nationwide yy Jun Grains prices at 2346 GMT Contract Last Change Pct chg Two-day chg MA 30 RSI CBOT wheat 893.25 -10.00 -1.11% +35.96% 622.43 61 CBOT corn 783.25 -4.75 -0.60% +18.94% 614.70 56 CBOT soy 1598.25 -17.25 -1.07% +30.20% 1167.59 56 CBOT rice $15.51 -$0.05 -0.35% +5.91% $14.46 62 WTI crude $88.81 -$0.16 -0.18% -13.74% $98.48 53 Currencies Euro/dlr $1.213 -$0.081 -6.25% -7.02% USD/AUD 1.030 -0.007 -0.65% -0.68% Most active contracts Wheat, corn and soy US cents/bushel. Rice: USD per hundredweight RSI 14, exponential (Reporting by Colin Packham; Editing by Ed Davies)