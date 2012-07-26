* Forecast rains may boost soy prospects, little help to corn * Wheat falls as Iraq's Russian deal eases export curb concern * Corn lower on soybean drop, technical selling (Updates with closing prices, adds new analyst quote) By Mark Weinraub CHICAGO, July 26 U.S. soybean, corn and wheat futures fell on Thursday for their third drop out of four trading days this week, weighed down by forecasts for rain in parts of the drought-stricken U.S. Midwest, traders said. The rains are expected only to benefit soybeans, which lost 3 percent, but corn fell in sympathy on a wave of technical selling in a market primed for profit-taking after rallying to a record last week. "The rain across the Midwest has come too late for corn, but may benefit soybeans in certain areas," Joe Davis, vice president for commodity sales for Futures International LLC, said in a research note. "Soybeans led the markets lower as the recent rains may stop some of the damage caused by earlier hot and dry conditions." Wheat futures were pressured by news of a sale of Russian wheat to Iraq that cooled talk of possible export curbs in major producer Russia. The worst drought in more than 50 years in the Midwest grain belt sparked a month-long grains price rally that saw corn and soybean prices hitting record highs on Friday, raising concern about global food prices. Rain in the northern Midwest this week has likely improved crop prospects there but heat and dryness in the southwest continue to stress corn and soybeans, Andy Karst, an agricultural meteorologist for World Weather Inc, said. "There should be some improvement in areas like the Dakotas and Minnesota," Karst said. "They have had some good rains of up to an inch or more and there should be more rain and more improvement over the next week." Light rain fell in parched areas of Nebraska, Kansas, Missouri, Iowa and Illinois overnight but it was unlikely to benefit the crops much. Chicago Board of Trade November soybeans closed down 48 cents at $15.67-1/2 a bushel. "Everyone has been hoping and praying for some rain and at least stabilizing things for beans," said Randy Mittelstaedt, analyst with R.J. O'Brien. "We are moving lower on the Midwest rainfall." CBOT new-crop December corn fell 11-3/4 cents to $7.76-1/4 a bushel while CBOT September wheat dropped 19-1/4 cents to $8.84 a bushel. Analysts noted corn's struggle to get back above $8 a bushel as a spur for some of the technical sales. Disappointing export sales also weighed on corn, soybean and wheat prices throughout the day. The recent rally has chilled demand from overseas buyers. China canceled 240,000 tonnes of new-crop corn, booking profits for supplies it originally agreed to buy at much lower prices. Good crop weather in China allowed it to back out of its commitments. "Their production looks encouraging," said Shawn McCambridge, grains analyst with Jefferies Bache. "Their major production areas have received basically favorable conditions. It does not look like they are really going to need those supplies." Declining crop prospects in the Black Sea region have added to nervousness on grain markets and Wednesday's jump in wheat prices was fuelled by renewed talk of potential export restrictions by Russia, two years after an export ban by the country sent wheat prices rocketing. Iraq's purchase of 150,000 tonnes of Russian wheat in a tender, announced late on Wednesday, eased concerns, however, while pressuring U.S. prices. Fears of disruption to Russian supply were also calmed by news that the Russian government has not changed its forecast for this year's grain harvest, and by comments from the head of the country's grain union that export limits were not needed. The International Grains Council cut its forecast of the world maize crop by 5.8 percent due to the worst U.S. drought since 1956 and forecast stocks falling to six-year lows. 2:37 PM CDT LAST NET PCT LOW HIGH CURRENT CHNG CHNG VOL CBOT SEP 884.00 -19.25 -2.1 873.75 904.50 52,410 CBOT DEC 898.00 -17.75 -1.9 887.00 916.50 38,794 KCBT SEP 888.75 -14 -1.6 880.00 908.00 7,909 KCBT DEC 909.75 -12.75 -1.4 899.75 925.50 5,747 MGEX SEP 970.00 -21.25 -2.2 964.00 992.00 1,425 MGEX DEC 969.25 -22.25 -2.3 963.75 991.50 1,364 TOTAL MARKET VOLUME 30-D ATM VOLATILITY CURRENT 30D AVG 250D AVG CURRENT CHG CBOT WHEAT 108,039 96,670 50.2 2.9 KCBT WHEAT 15,267 23,462 MGEX WHEAT 3,116 6,172 In U.S. cents, benchmark contracts, except EU wheat (euros) and soymeal (dollars). CBOT wheat, corn and soybeans per bushel, rice per hundredweight, soymeal per ton and soyoil per lb. (Additional reporting by Sam Nelson in Chicago, Naveen Thukral in Singapore and Gus Trompiz in Paris; Editing by Marguerita Choy, David Gregorio and Dale Hudson)