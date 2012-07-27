SYDNEY, July 27 U.S. new-crop soybeans edged up on Friday after falling almost 3 percent in the prior session, as much needed rain across the Midwest eased the threat of crop damage as the oilseed enters its critical yield setting phase of development. Grains have come under pressure this week after record gains in the last five weeks. Corn, soybeans and wheat are all on course to post weekly losses. FUNDAMENTALS * Chicago Board of Trade December corn rose 0.23 percent to $7.78 a bushel after falling 1.49 percent in the previous session. New-crop corn is down about 2 percent this week after soaring more than 57 percent in the last five weeks. * New-crop soybeans rose 0.37 percent at $15.73-3/4 a bushel, having closed down almost 3 percent on Thursday. November soybeans are down 6.55 percent for the week on the prospect of rain, its biggest weekly fall since September, 2011. * September wheat was little changed at $8.84-1/4 a bushel after slipping 2.13 percent on Thursday. New-crop wheat is down 6.1 percent for the week. * Light rain fell in parched areas of Nebraska, Kansas, Missouri, Iowa and Illinois overnight but it was unlikely to benefit the crops much. * Rains are expected only to benefit soybeans, which lost 3 percent, but corn fell in sympathy on a wave of technical selling in a market primed for profit-taking after rallying to a record last week. * Disappointing export sales also weighed on corn, soybean and wheat prices throughout the day. The recent rally has chilled demand from overseas buyers. China canceled 240,000 tonnes of new-crop corn, booking profits for supplies it originally agreed to buy at much lower prices. Good crop weather in China allowed it to back out of its commitments. * Iraq's purchase of 150,000 tonnes of Russian wheat in a tender, announced late on Wednesday, eased concerns, however, while pressuring U.S. prices. * The head of Russia's Grain Union said on Thursday a government commission on food security would meet on August 8 to discuss the grain market, adding he saw no grounds for export limits this year, even though drought has reduced Russia's harvest. MARKET NEWS * The euro steadied in early Asian trading on Friday after rallying on European Central Bank chief Mario Draghi's vow to hold the euro zone together, as investors prepared for U.S. second-quarter gross domestic product data later in the session. * Oil futures rose for a third straight day on Thursday after a pledge by the European Central Bank to protect the euro zone eased some worries about the region's debt crisis. * U.S. stocks rode a wave of hope inspired by comments from European Central Bank President Mario Draghi on Thursday, ignoring mixed corporate results to focus on the strongest signal yet of the ECB's intentions to protect the euro zone. DATA/EVENTS (GMT) 1230 U.S. GDP Q2 1430 U.S. ECRI Weekly Index 1930 U.S. CFTC commitment of traders data Weekly Japan Finance minister jun azumi post-cabinet meeting news conference Germany Preliminary July inflation 0645 France July consumer 0700 Swiss KOF indicator July 0800 Italy Business confidence July 1355 Thomson Reuters/Uiv of Michigan final July consumer sentiment Grains prices at 0104 GMT Contract Last Change Pct chg Two-day chg MA 30 RSI CBOT wheat 884.25 0.25 +0.03% +34.59% 622.13 57 CBOT corn 778.00 1.75 +0.23% +18.15% 614.53 53 CBOT soy 1573.25 5.75 +0.37% +28.17% 1166.76 51 CBOT rice $15.43 $0.05 +0.33% +5.36% $14.46 57 WTI crude $89.15 -$0.24 -0.27% -13.41% $98.49 55 Currencies Euro/dlr $1.227 -$0.067 -5.19% -5.97% USD/AUD 1.039 0.002 +0.20% +0.17% Most active contracts Wheat, corn and soy US cents/bushel. Rice: USD per hundredweight RSI 14, exponential (Reporting by Colin Packham; Editing by Ed Davies)