SYDNEY, July 27 U.S. new-crop soybeans edged up
on Friday after falling almost 3 percent in the prior session,
as much needed rain across the Midwest eased the threat of crop
damage as the oilseed enters its critical yield setting phase of
development.
Grains have come under pressure this week after record gains
in the last five weeks. Corn, soybeans and wheat are all on
course to post weekly losses.
FUNDAMENTALS
* Chicago Board of Trade December corn rose 0.23
percent to $7.78 a bushel after falling 1.49 percent in the
previous session. New-crop corn is down about 2 percent this
week after soaring more than 57 percent in the last five weeks.
* New-crop soybeans rose 0.37 percent at $15.73-3/4 a
bushel, having closed down almost 3 percent on Thursday.
November soybeans are down 6.55 percent for the week on the
prospect of rain, its biggest weekly fall since September, 2011.
* September wheat was little changed at $8.84-1/4 a
bushel after slipping 2.13 percent on Thursday. New-crop wheat
is down 6.1 percent for the week.
* Light rain fell in parched areas of Nebraska, Kansas,
Missouri, Iowa and Illinois overnight but it was unlikely to
benefit the crops much.
* Rains are expected only to benefit soybeans, which lost 3
percent, but corn fell in sympathy on a wave of technical
selling in a market primed for profit-taking after rallying to a
record last week.
* Disappointing export sales also weighed on corn, soybean
and wheat prices throughout the day. The recent rally has
chilled demand from overseas buyers. China canceled 240,000
tonnes of new-crop corn, booking profits for supplies it
originally agreed to buy at much lower prices. Good crop weather
in China allowed it to back out of its commitments.
* Iraq's purchase of 150,000 tonnes of Russian wheat in a
tender, announced late on Wednesday, eased concerns, however,
while pressuring U.S. prices.
* The head of Russia's Grain Union said on Thursday a
government commission on food security would meet on August 8 to
discuss the grain market, adding he saw no grounds for export
limits this year, even though drought has reduced Russia's
harvest.
MARKET NEWS
* The euro steadied in early Asian trading on Friday after
rallying on European Central Bank chief Mario Draghi's vow to
hold the euro zone together, as investors prepared for U.S.
second-quarter gross domestic product data later in the session.
* Oil futures rose for a third straight day on Thursday
after a pledge by the European Central Bank to protect the euro
zone eased some worries about the region's debt crisis.
* U.S. stocks rode a wave of hope inspired by comments from
European Central Bank President Mario Draghi on Thursday,
ignoring mixed corporate results to focus on the strongest
signal yet of the ECB's intentions to protect the euro zone.
DATA/EVENTS (GMT)
1230 U.S. GDP Q2
1430 U.S. ECRI Weekly Index
1930 U.S. CFTC commitment of traders data Weekly
Japan Finance minister jun azumi post-cabinet meeting
news conference
Germany Preliminary July inflation
0645 France July consumer
0700 Swiss KOF indicator July
0800 Italy Business confidence July
1355 Thomson Reuters/Uiv of Michigan final July consumer
sentiment
Grains prices at 0104 GMT
Contract Last Change Pct chg Two-day chg MA 30 RSI
CBOT wheat 884.25 0.25 +0.03% +34.59% 622.13 57
CBOT corn 778.00 1.75 +0.23% +18.15% 614.53 53
CBOT soy 1573.25 5.75 +0.37% +28.17% 1166.76 51
CBOT rice $15.43 $0.05 +0.33% +5.36% $14.46 57
WTI crude $89.15 -$0.24 -0.27% -13.41% $98.49 55
Currencies
Euro/dlr $1.227 -$0.067 -5.19% -5.97%
USD/AUD 1.039 0.002 +0.20% +0.17%
Most active contracts
Wheat, corn and soy US cents/bushel. Rice: USD per hundredweight
RSI 14, exponential
