SINGAPORE, July 31 Chicago soybeans edged lower on Tuesday, giving back some of the previous session's strong grains, while corn was little changed following a rally as the worst drought since 1956 causes more damage to crops in the U.S. grain belt. While soybeans are on track for their biggest monthly gain in since June 2008, corn is heading for its biggest monthly rise in more than five years. FUNDAMENTALS * After the market closed, the U.S. Department of Agriculture's weekly crop progress report showed that the condition of the corn and soybeans each fell by 2 percentage points last week. * USDA said 24 percent of the corn crop was in good-to-excellent condition as of Sunday, down from 26 percent the previous week, while 29 percent of the soybean crop was in that category, down from 31 percent the previous week. Those ratings are the worst condition for those crops since the last major drought in 1988. * The analysts polled by Reuters were expecting 23 percent of the corn crop to be in good-to-excellent condition and 29 percent of the soybeans in the same category. * The soybean crops in the top two grain states, Iowa and Illinois, fell 2 and 4 percentage points, respectively. But rains last week in the northern and eastern reaches of the Midwest improved ratings in Michigan and Kentucky. * The drought has fired up grains markets over the past six weeks, lifting corn and soybean prices to record highs. * Livestock and poultry producers, hit hard by the surge, petitioned the federal Environmental Protection Agency on Monday to waive a 2007 mandate that essentially requires more than a third of the U.S. corn crop be converted into ethanol. * World Bank Group President Jim Yong Kim said in a statement on Monday the bank was ready to help governments deal with the surge in grain prices, adding that "we cannot allow short-term food-price spikes to have damaging long-term consequences for the world's most poor and vulnerable." * Temperatures this week were forecast in the mid-90s to low 100s degrees Fahrenheit over one-third of the southwestern Midwest, which would include Missouri, Illinois, Iowa, Kansas and Nebraska. Next week, temperatures of 95 to 105 degrees F were forecast for over half of the southwest Midwest. * While the wheat market has been largely driven by the grains rally, there has also been support from growing concerns over supplies from the Black Sea region and South America. * There has been persistent talk of Russia curbing exports due to poor yields despite government denials. Russia's wheat exports in July were lagging the year-ago pace at 975,000 tonnes compared with 1.30 million. * Concerns are based on precedence, with Russia banning grain exports in 2010 after a severe drought devastated crops, boosting U.S. wheat prices to an all-time high above $13 a bushel. MARKET NEWS * U.S. stocks finished mostly flat on Monday as investors paused following the best two-day run this year, with central bank meetings and a full load of U.S. economic data looming. * The euro consolidated recent gains on Tuesday following a slew of negative economic news, while high expectations that major central banks were poised to add more stimulus helped keep risk currencies like the Australian dollar at multi-month highs. * Spain slid deeper into recession in the second quarter as a tough new round of austerity to head off the budget crisis that threatens the euro took effect both on overall demand and the price consumers have to pay for goods. DATA/EVENTS 0500 Japan Construction orders yy Jun 0530 India Repo Rate 0600 Germany Retail sales yy real Jun 0755 Germany Unemployment rate sa Jul 0900 EZ Inflation, flash yy Jul 1145 U.S. ICSC chain stores yy Weekly 1230 U.S. Personal income mm Jun 1300 U.S. CaseShiller 20 mm nsa May 1300 U.S. CaseShiller 20 yy May 1345 U.S. Chicago PMI Jul 1400 U.S. Consumer confidence Jul Grains prices at 0055 GMT Contract Last Change Pct chg Two-day chg MA 30 RSI CBOT wheat 907.00 -7.50 -0.82% +1.00% 845.16 61 CBOT corn 812.25 -1.75 -0.21% +2.40% 727.08 66 CBOT soy 1636.00 -7.50 -0.46% +0.99% 1551.19 61 CBOT rice $15.79 -$0.05 -0.28% +1.22% $15.23 65 WTI crude $89.58 -$0.20 -0.22% -0.61% $85.78 56 Currencies Euro/dlr $1.226 $0.014 +1.14% +0.87% USD/AUD 1.050 0.013 +1.30% +1.19% Most active contracts Wheat, corn and soy US cents/bushel. Rice: USD per hundredweight RSI 14, exponential (Reporting by Naveen Thukral; Editing by Himani Sarkar)