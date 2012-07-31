SINGAPORE, July 31 Chicago soybeans edged lower
on Tuesday, giving back some of the previous session's strong
grains, while corn was little changed following a rally as the
worst drought since 1956 causes more damage to crops in the U.S.
grain belt.
While soybeans are on track for their biggest monthly gain
in since June 2008, corn is heading for its biggest monthly rise
in more than five years.
FUNDAMENTALS
* After the market closed, the U.S. Department of
Agriculture's weekly crop progress report showed that the
condition of the corn and soybeans each fell by 2 percentage
points last week.
* USDA said 24 percent of the corn crop was in
good-to-excellent condition as of Sunday, down from 26 percent
the previous week, while 29 percent of the soybean crop was in
that category, down from 31 percent the previous week. Those
ratings are the worst condition for those crops since the last
major drought in 1988.
* The analysts polled by Reuters were expecting 23 percent
of the corn crop to be in good-to-excellent condition and 29
percent of the soybeans in the same category.
* The soybean crops in the top two grain states, Iowa and
Illinois, fell 2 and 4 percentage points, respectively. But
rains last week in the northern and eastern reaches of the
Midwest improved ratings in Michigan and Kentucky.
* The drought has fired up grains markets over the past six
weeks, lifting corn and soybean prices to record highs.
* Livestock and poultry producers, hit hard by the surge,
petitioned the federal Environmental Protection Agency on Monday
to waive a 2007 mandate that essentially requires more than a
third of the U.S. corn crop be converted into
ethanol.
* World Bank Group President Jim Yong Kim said in a
statement on Monday the bank was ready to help governments deal
with the surge in grain prices, adding that "we cannot allow
short-term food-price spikes to have damaging long-term
consequences for the world's most poor and vulnerable."
* Temperatures this week were forecast in the mid-90s to low
100s degrees Fahrenheit over one-third of the southwestern
Midwest, which would include Missouri, Illinois, Iowa, Kansas
and Nebraska. Next week, temperatures of 95 to 105 degrees F
were forecast for over half of the southwest Midwest.
* While the wheat market has been largely driven by the
grains rally, there has also been support from growing concerns
over supplies from the Black Sea region and South America.
* There has been persistent talk of Russia curbing exports
due to poor yields despite government denials. Russia's wheat
exports in July were lagging the year-ago pace at 975,000 tonnes
compared with 1.30 million.
* Concerns are based on precedence, with Russia banning
grain exports in 2010 after a severe drought devastated crops,
boosting U.S. wheat prices to an all-time high above $13 a
bushel.
MARKET NEWS
* U.S. stocks finished mostly flat on Monday as investors
paused following the best two-day run this year, with central
bank meetings and a full load of U.S. economic data looming.
* The euro consolidated recent gains on Tuesday following a
slew of negative economic news, while high expectations that
major central banks were poised to add more stimulus helped keep
risk currencies like the Australian dollar at multi-month highs.
* Spain slid deeper into recession in the second quarter as
a tough new round of austerity to head off the budget crisis
that threatens the euro took effect both on overall demand and
the price consumers have to pay for goods.
DATA/EVENTS
0500 Japan Construction orders yy Jun
0530 India Repo Rate
0600 Germany Retail sales yy real Jun
0755 Germany Unemployment rate sa Jul
0900 EZ Inflation, flash yy Jul
1145 U.S. ICSC chain stores yy Weekly
1230 U.S. Personal income mm Jun
1300 U.S. CaseShiller 20 mm nsa May
1300 U.S. CaseShiller 20 yy May
1345 U.S. Chicago PMI Jul
1400 U.S. Consumer confidence Jul
Grains prices at 0055 GMT
Contract Last Change Pct chg Two-day chg MA 30 RSI
CBOT wheat 907.00 -7.50 -0.82% +1.00% 845.16 61
CBOT corn 812.25 -1.75 -0.21% +2.40% 727.08 66
CBOT soy 1636.00 -7.50 -0.46% +0.99% 1551.19 61
CBOT rice $15.79 -$0.05 -0.28% +1.22% $15.23 65
WTI crude $89.58 -$0.20 -0.22% -0.61% $85.78 56
Currencies
Euro/dlr $1.226 $0.014 +1.14% +0.87%
USD/AUD 1.050 0.013 +1.30% +1.19%
Most active contracts
Wheat, corn and soy US cents/bushel. Rice: USD per hundredweight
RSI 14, exponential
(Reporting by Naveen Thukral; Editing by Himani Sarkar)