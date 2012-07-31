* Soy ticks down after rally, corn little changed * U.S. corn, soy ratings slip 2 pts, worst since 1988 * Hot, dry weather threatens global food supply * Livestock groups seek relief with ethanol waiver (Add details, quotes) By Naveen Thukral SINGAPORE, July 31 Chicago soybeans edged lower on Tuesday, giving back some of the previous session's strong grains, while corn was little changed following a rally as the worst drought since 1956 causes more damage to crops in the U.S. grain belt. While front-month soybeans are on track for their biggest monthly gain in since June 2008, corn is heading for its biggest monthly rise in more than five years. Wheat slid 0.7 percent, but the market is trading 4 percent below a four-year top reached last week. "I think the bullish tone in the agricultural markets is still intact," said Ker Chung Yang, commodities analyst at Phillip Futures in Singapore. "The drought is worrying as the crop progress report showed further deterioration in corn and soybeans, so there is potential for the U.S. Department of Agriculture to cut yields estimates further." Chicago Board of Trade new-crop December corn was up half a cent at $8.14-1/2 a bushel by 0250 GMT while actively traded November soy lost 0.5 percent to $16.36 a bushel. September wheat fell 0.7 percent to $9.08 a bushel. The drought has fired up grains markets over the past six weeks, lifting corn and soybean prices to record highs earlier this month. Corn and soybean conditions in the U.S. Midwest deteriorated further last week as the most expansive drought in more than 50 years ate away at crop yields in major producing states including Iowa and Illinois, the U.S. Department of Agriculture said in a report after the market closed on Monday. It said 24 percent of the corn crop was in good-to-excellent condition as of Sunday, down from 26 percent the previous week, while 29 percent of the soybean crop was in that category, down from 31 percent the previous week. Those ratings are the worst condition for those crops since the last major drought in 1988. The analysts polled by Reuters were expecting 23 percent of the corn crop to be in good-to-excellent condition and 29 percent of the soybeans in the same category. The soybean crops in the top two grain states, Iowa and Illinois, fell 2 and 4 percentage points, respectively. But rains last week in the northern and eastern reaches of the Midwest improved ratings in Michigan and Kentucky. Livestock and poultry producers, hit hard by the surge, petitioned the federal Environmental Protection Agency on Monday to waive a 2007 mandate that essentially requires more than a third of the U.S. corn crop be converted into ethanol. World Bank Group President Jim Yong Kim said in a statement on Monday the bank was ready to help governments deal with the surge in grain prices, adding that "we cannot allow short-term food-price spikes to have damaging long-term consequences for the world's most poor and vulnerable." Temperatures this week were forecast in the mid-90s to low 100s degrees Fahrenheit over one-third of the southwestern Midwest, which would include Missouri, Illinois, Iowa, Kansas and Nebraska. Next week, temperatures of 95 to 105 degrees F were forecast for over half of the southwest Midwest. The wheat market is receiving support from renewed talks about lower surplus in the Black Sea region. There has been persistent talk of Russia curbing exports due to poor yields despite government denials. Russia's wheat exports in July were lagging the year-ago pace at 975,000 tonnes compared with 1.30 million. Concerns are based on precedence, with Russia banning grain exports in 2010 after a severe drought devastated crops, boosting U.S. wheat prices to an all-time high above $13 a bushel. Prices at 0250 GMT Contract Last Change Pct chg Two-day chg MA 30 RSI CBOT wheat 908.00 -6.50 -0.71% +0.39% 850.87 62 CBOT corn 814.50 0.50 +0.06% +2.23% 734.49 67 CBOT soy 1636.00 -7.50 -0.46% +0.99% 1551.19 61 CBOT rice $15.79 -$0.05 -0.28% +0.96% $15.26 65 WTI crude $89.92 $0.14 +0.16% -0.23% $85.79 59 Currencies Euro/dlr $1.228 $0.015 +1.28% +1.01% USD/AUD 1.052 0.016 +1.53% +1.41% Most active contracts Wheat, corn and soy US cents/bushel. Rice: USD per hundredweight RSI 14, exponential (Editing by Himani Sarkar)