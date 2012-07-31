* Soy ticks down after rally, corn little changed
* U.S. corn, soy ratings slip 2 pts, worst since 1988
* Hot, dry weather threatens global food supply
* Livestock groups seek relief with ethanol waiver
By Naveen Thukral
SINGAPORE, July 31 Chicago soybeans edged lower
on Tuesday, giving back some of the previous session's strong
grains, while corn was little changed following a rally as the
worst drought since 1956 causes more damage to crops in the U.S.
grain belt.
While front-month soybeans are on track for their
biggest monthly gain in since June 2008, corn is heading
for its biggest monthly rise in more than five years.
Wheat slid 0.7 percent, but the market is trading 4 percent
below a four-year top reached last week.
"I think the bullish tone in the agricultural markets is
still intact," said Ker Chung Yang, commodities analyst at
Phillip Futures in Singapore.
"The drought is worrying as the crop progress report showed
further deterioration in corn and soybeans, so there is
potential for the U.S. Department of Agriculture to cut yields
estimates further."
Chicago Board of Trade new-crop December corn was up
half a cent at $8.14-1/2 a bushel by 0250 GMT while actively
traded November soy lost 0.5 percent to $16.36 a bushel.
September wheat fell 0.7 percent to $9.08 a bushel.
The drought has fired up grains markets over the past six
weeks, lifting corn and soybean prices to record highs earlier
this month.
Corn and soybean conditions in the U.S. Midwest deteriorated
further last week as the most expansive drought in more than 50
years ate away at crop yields in major producing states
including Iowa and Illinois, the U.S. Department of Agriculture
said in a report after the market closed on Monday.
It said 24 percent of the corn crop was in good-to-excellent
condition as of Sunday, down from 26 percent the previous week,
while 29 percent of the soybean crop was in that category, down
from 31 percent the previous week. Those ratings are the worst
condition for those crops since the last major drought in 1988.
The analysts polled by Reuters were expecting 23 percent of
the corn crop to be in good-to-excellent condition and 29
percent of the soybeans in the same category.
The soybean crops in the top two grain states, Iowa and
Illinois, fell 2 and 4 percentage points, respectively. But
rains last week in the northern and eastern reaches of the
Midwest improved ratings in Michigan and Kentucky.
Livestock and poultry producers, hit hard by the surge,
petitioned the federal Environmental Protection Agency on Monday
to waive a 2007 mandate that essentially requires more than a
third of the U.S. corn crop be converted into
ethanol.
World Bank Group President Jim Yong Kim said in a statement
on Monday the bank was ready to help governments deal with the
surge in grain prices, adding that "we cannot allow short-term
food-price spikes to have damaging long-term consequences for
the world's most poor and vulnerable."
Temperatures this week were forecast in the mid-90s to low
100s degrees Fahrenheit over one-third of the southwestern
Midwest, which would include Missouri, Illinois, Iowa, Kansas
and Nebraska. Next week, temperatures of 95 to 105 degrees F
were forecast for over half of the southwest Midwest.
The wheat market is receiving support from renewed talks
about lower surplus in the Black Sea region. There has been
persistent talk of Russia curbing exports due to poor yields
despite government denials. Russia's wheat exports in July were
lagging the year-ago pace at 975,000 tonnes compared with 1.30
million.
Concerns are based on precedence, with Russia banning grain
exports in 2010 after a severe drought devastated crops,
boosting U.S. wheat prices to an all-time high above $13 a
bushel.
Prices at 0250 GMT
Contract Last Change Pct chg Two-day chg MA 30 RSI
CBOT wheat 908.00 -6.50 -0.71% +0.39% 850.87 62
CBOT corn 814.50 0.50 +0.06% +2.23% 734.49 67
CBOT soy 1636.00 -7.50 -0.46% +0.99% 1551.19 61
CBOT rice $15.79 -$0.05 -0.28% +0.96% $15.26 65
WTI crude $89.92 $0.14 +0.16% -0.23% $85.79 59
Currencies
Euro/dlr $1.228 $0.015 +1.28% +1.01%
USD/AUD 1.052 0.016 +1.53% +1.41%
Most active contracts
Wheat, corn and soy US cents/bushel. Rice: USD per hundredweight
RSI 14, exponential
(Editing by Himani Sarkar)