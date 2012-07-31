* Corn hits new contract high as U.S. crop withers * Corn heads for biggest monthly gain in over 5 yrs * U.S. corn, soy crop conditions slip 2 pts, worst since 1988 * Hot, dry weather threatens global food supply (Updates with new corn contract high) By Michael Hogan and Naveen Thukral HAMBURG/SINGAPORE, July 31 Benchmark Chicago corn futures touched new highs on Tuesday, heading for their biggest monthly gain in over 5 years, as global concern intensified that time is running out for crops to recover from the worst U.S. drought in more than 50 years. Chicago December corn hit a contract high of $8.20-1/2 a bushel and was up 0.7 percent at $8.19-3/4 at 1025 GMT. September corn was up 0.5 percent at $8.24-1/4 a bushel, still within sight of the record price of $8.28-3/4 the contract hit on July 20. A U.S. Department of Agriculture report late on Monday said corn and soybean crop conditions in the U.S. Midwest deteriorated further last week in the worst drought in the U.S. Midwest since 1956. "Global attention remains fixed on the state of the U.S. corn crop," said Rabobank analyst Erin FitzPatrick. "Hope is now starting to run out that we will see any improvement in the U.S. corn crop and the bulk of the crop is beyond repair." "The next stage of the debate will be about demand rationing, the smaller crops will have to be rationed by price. The question is who will be able to afford it." Chicago November soybeans rose 0.8 percent to $16.57-3/4 a bushel, also gaining support from the USDA crop conditions report. September wheat was up 0.25 percent at $9.16-3/4 a bushel. Corn and wheat prices have risen about 50 percent in the last six weeks and soybeans by around 20 percent as key U.S. crops were scorched by heat and drought. "As the U.S. crop readings continue to decline, this is supportive of soybean prices. Wheat is little changed with most investor attention focused on corn and soybeans," FitzPatrick said. The USDA said on Monday that 24 percent of the U.S. corn crop was in good-to-excellent condition as of Sunday, down from 26 percent the previous week, while 29 percent of the soybean crop was in that category, down from 31 percent the previous week. Those ratings are the worst condition for those crops since the last major drought in 1988. Analysts polled by Reuters were expecting 23 percent of the corn crop to be in good-to-excellent condition and 29 percent of the soybeans in the same category. U.S. livestock and poultry producers, hit hard by the surge, petitioned the federal Environmental Protection Agency on Monday to suspend a 2007 mandate that essentially requires more than a third of the U.S. corn crop be converted into ethanol for biofuels. FOOD PRICE CONCERN World Bank Group President Jim Yong Kim said in a statement on Monday the bank was ready to help governments deal with the surge in grain prices, adding that "we cannot allow short-term food-price spikes to have damaging long-term consequences for the world's most poor and vulnerable." Temperatures this week were forecast in the mid-90s to low 100s degrees Fahrenheit over one-third of the southwestern Midwest, which would include Missouri, Illinois, Iowa, Kansas and Nebraska. Next week, temperatures of 95 to 105 degrees F were forecast for over half of the southwest Midwest. The wheat market is receiving support from renewed talk about lower surplus in the Black Sea region. There has been persistent talk that Russia may curb exports due to poor yields despite government denials. Russia's wheat exports in July were lagging the year-ago pace at 975,000 tonnes compared with 1.30 million. Barclays agricultural commodities analyst Sudakshina Unnikrishnan said on Monday the estimate of Russian production in the U.S. Department of Agriculture's (USDA) July World Agricultural Supply and Demand Estimates (WASDE) report at 49 million tonnes appeared too high and she was looking for a cut in next month's estimates. "I think we would expect to see a further downgrade to something in the region of 42-43 million tonnes, which will have pretty strong repercussions for export availability," she said. Russia banned grain exports in 2010 after a severe drought devastated crops, boosting U.S. wheat prices to an all-time high above $13 a bushel. "The wheat markets are basically marking time until the result of the Russian government meeting on the grains market is clear," one trader said. A newly formed commission on food security chaired by Russian Deputy Prime Minister Arkady Dvorkovich will meet on Aug. 8 to discuss the grain market. Russia's grain trade association and analysts see no need for a repeat of grain export restrictions.