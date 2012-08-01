SINGAPORE, Aug 1 Chicago corn rose 0.8 percent on Wednesday, after posting its biggest two-month rally since the last major U.S. drought of 1988, while soybeans gained almost 1 percent with little relief from the dryness in the Midwest. Wheat, which slid almost 3 percent in the last session, was up 0.4 percent, tracking gains in corn and soybeans. FUNDAMENTALS * A Reuters poll of 13 analysts showed corn production will fall to the lowest in six years at 11.2 billion bushels, with yields seen at 129 bushels per acre -- the lowest in 14 years. * Soybean production was seen at 2.834 billion bushels, the smallest in four years, while the yield was seen at 38.1 bushels per acre, the lowest in nine years. * The numbers compare dramatically with estimates from the U.S. Department of Agriculture, which has pegged corn yield at 146 bushels and production at 12.97 billion bushels, and soybean yield at 43.9 bushels per acre and output at 3.050 billion. * The USDA will update its crop estimates in its much-anticipated supply-demand report on Aug. 10, when analysts are expecting the department to sharply reduce the number of acres that will go unharvested by farmers due to drought damage. * Analysts said that while drought damage to the corn crop was nearing an end with much of the plants past the pollination stage, hot and dry weather forecast in the Midwest farm belt the next two weeks could shrink the soybean crop even further. * Russian Prime Minister Dmitry Medvedev's statement that the country will not curb wheat exports despite weak harvest prospects weighed on the wheat market on Tuesday. * Gregory Page, chief executive of agricultural powerhouse Cargill Inc, added his voice to the debate over the usage of corn to produce the biofuel ethanol in the wake of the sharply higher grain prices. * On Monday, livestock and poultry associations called on the government to waive the mandate that essentially requires blenders to turn more than one-third of the domestic corn crop into ethanol, a policy aimed at reducing U.S. dependence on foreign oil. MARKETS NEWS * U.S. stocks fell on Tuesday while European shares snapped a three-day winning streak and oil slipped on fear that central banks may not deliver enough stimulus to quell concerns about a global slowdown. * The G3 currencies were expected to mark time in Asia on Wednesday, following another listless offshore session as the Federal Reserve policy decision loomed, a day ahead of the European Central Bank's meeting. * U.S. crude prices extended losses on Wednesday to fall below $88 a barrel, pressured by concerns that central banks may not deliver enough stimulus to prevent a global economic slowdown. DATA/EVENTS (GMT) 0100 China NBS Manufacturing PMI Jul 0230 China HSBC Mfg PMI Final Jul 0500 India HSBC Markit Mfg PMI Jul 0743 Italy Markit/ADACI Mfg PMI Jun 0753 Germany Markit/BME Mfg PMI Jul 0758 EZ Markit Mfg PMI Jul 1100 U.S. Weekly mortgage market index 1200 Brazil Industrial output yy Jun 1258 U.S. Markit Mfg PMI Jul 1400 U.S. ISM Manufacturing PMI Jul 1400 U.S. Construction spending mm 1815 U.S. Fed policy decision Jun :: Russia HSBC Mfg PMI Jul :: U.S. Vehicle sales Jul Prices at 0022 GMT Contract Last Change Pct chg Two-day chg MA 30 RSI CBOT wheat 891.50 3.25 +0.37% -1.44% 850.32 56 CBOT corn 812.00 6.75 +0.84% +1.91% 734.41 63 CBOT soy 1655.75 14.75 +0.90% +2.21% 1551.85 65 CBOT rice $15.67 $0.05 +0.32% +0.16% $15.26 59 WTI crude $87.75 -$0.31 -0.35% -2.64% $85.72 48 Currencies Euro/dlr $1.229 $0.017 +1.37% +1.10% USD/AUD 1.048 0.012 +1.19% +1.07% Most active contracts Wheat, corn and soy US cents/bushel. Rice: USD per hundredweight RSI 14, exponential (Reporting by Naveen Thukral; Editing by Himani Sarkar)