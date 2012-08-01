* Corn up 1.2 pct, soy adds 1 pct, wheat rises 0.5 pct * Corn posts biggest 2-month rally since 1988 drought * Reuters poll shows U.S. corn crop shrinks further * Cargill chief executive says US must address ethanol mandate (Adds details, quotes) By Naveen Thukral SINGAPORE, Aug 1 Chicago corn rose 1.2 percent on Wednesday, building on its biggest two-month rally since the last major U.S. drought of 1988, while soybeans gained almost 1 percent with little relief from the dryness in the Midwest. Wheat rose around half a percent, tracking gains in corn as the surge in grain prices in the last six weeks of unrelenting U.S. drought raises concerns over global food supplies. Alarm grew over the worst U.S. Midwest drought in more than half a century as one of the top agriculture companies warned that the government must act fast to cut the amount of corn going to ethanol to prevent a sharp spike in food prices. "The concern about crop yields is continuing to support the market and there are reports that suggest we might see much lower yields," said Abah Ofon, an analyst at Standard Chartered Bank in Singapore. "If there is good rainfall in August, it is going to help lessen the impact on the soybean crop." Chicago Board of Trade new-crop December corn rose 1.2 percent to $8.15-1/4 a bushel by 0301 GMT while actively traded November soy gained 1 percent to $16.57-1/4 a bushel. September wheat added 0.5 percent to $8.92-1/2 a bushel. Corn and wheat prices have risen about 50 percent in the last six weeks and soybeans by around 20 percent as U.S. crops got scorched by heat and drought. A Reuters poll of 13 analysts showed corn production will fall to the lowest in six years at 11.2 billion bushels, with yields seen at 129 bushels per acre, the lowest in 14 years. Soybean production was seen at 2.834 billion bushels, the smallest in four years, while the yield was seen at 38.1 bushels per acre, the lowest in nine years. The numbers compare dramatically with estimates from the U.S. Department of Agriculture, which has pegged corn yield at 146 bushels and production at 12.97 billion bushels, and soybean yield at 43.9 bushels per acre and output at 3.05 billion. The USDA will update its crop estimates in a much-anticipated supply-demand report on Aug. 10, when analysts are expecting the department to sharply reduce the number of acres that will go unharvested by farmers due to drought damage. Analysts said that while drought damage to the corn crop was nearing an end with much of the plants past the pollination stage, hot and dry weather forecast in the Midwest farm belt in the next two weeks could shrink the soybean crop even further. Russian Prime Minister Dmitry Medvedev's statement that the country will not curb wheat exports despite weak harvest prospects weighed on the wheat market on Tuesday. Gregory Page, chief executive of agricultural powerhouse Cargill Inc, added his voice to the debate over the use of corn to produce the biofuel ethanol in the wake of the sharply higher grain prices. On Monday, livestock and poultry associations urged the government to waive the mandate that essentially requires blenders to turn more than a third of the domestic corn crop into ethanol, a policy aimed at reducing U.S. dependence on foreign oil. Prices at 0301 GMT Contract Last Change Pct chg Two-day chg MA 30 RSI CBOT wheat 892.50 4.25 +0.48% -2.41% 854.99 55 CBOT corn 815.25 10.00 +1.24% +0.15% 740.56 65 CBOT soy 1657.25 16.25 +0.99% +0.84% 1559.49 65 CBOT rice $15.67 $0.05 +0.35% -1.04% $15.28 60 WTI crude $87.88 -$0.18 -0.20% -2.12% $85.85 48 Currencies Euro/dlr $1.229 $0.017 +1.39% +1.12% USD/AUD 1.049 0.013 +1.24% +1.12% Most active contracts Wheat, corn and soy US cents/bushel. Rice: USD per hundredweight RSI 14, exponential (Reporting by Naveen Thukral;Editing by Clarence Fernandez)