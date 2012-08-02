* Soy down 0.5 pct, extends losses, wheat dips
* Midwest rains may help soy crop's pod-setting
* Corn ticks up as market eyes end-user demand
* Russian exports add pressure on wheat
(Adds details, quotes)
By Naveen Thukral
SINGAPORE, Aug 2 Chicago soybeans slid half a
percent on Thursday, falling for a third straight session as
forecasts of rains in the U.S. Midwest weighed on the market,
while corn inched higher on hopes of end-user demand.
Wheat slipped, losing more ground as Russia said it would
not curb exports and there was a surprise improvement in
condition ratings of the U.S. spring wheat crop being harvested
now.
The losses in soybeans were limited with updated weather
outlooks scaling back the amounts of rain forecast for the
Midwest farm belt.
"For corn the damage has been priced into the market and we
are seeing that exports from Brazil have increased which is
putting pressure on U.S. corn," said Lynette Tan, investment
analyst at Phillip Futures in Singapore.
"There are some forecasts of rains in the Midwest which
should be helpful for the soybeans."
Chicago Board of Trade new-crop December corn rose 0.2
percent to $8.02-1/4 a bushel by 0250 GMT while actively traded
November soy lost 0.5 percent to $16.20-1/4 a bushel.
September wheat fell 0.3 percent to $8.77-1/4 a
bushel.
A break in corn's rally, which has lifted prices 50 percent
in the past six weeks, could prompt Asian importers to lock
supplies, analysts said.
Argentina is not considering increasing its soybean export
tax, Agriculture Deputy Minister Lorenzo Basso told Reuters on
Wednesday, knocking down market rumors circulating in the
Chicago grains market.
Argentina is the world's No. 3 soybean exporter and a tax on
exports would have increased costs for the buyers. It is also
the biggest supplier of soybean derivatives including soyoil,
used in the booming biofuels sector, and meal, used in cattle
feed.
DIMINISHING YIELDS
Brokerage INTL FC Stone issued its estimate of the U.S. corn
yield of 124.3 bushels per acre and production at 11.043 billion
bushels, after the market closed on Wednesday. It pegged the
soybean yield at 36.2 bushels per acre, and the crop at 2.730
billion.
The forecasts were much smaller than the U.S. Department of
Agriculture's corn yield estimate of 146 bushels per acre and
production at 12.97 billion. Its soybean yield was an estimated
40.5 bushels per acre, and output of 3.050 billion bushels.
A weekly Reuters poll of analysts on Tuesday showed a
further decline in yields and production.
The agricultural markets came under pressure on Wednesday on
forecasts for improved chances for rain through the weekend.
Agronomists had said the hardy soybean crop needs just a fifth
of the rain corn needs due to its much smaller biomass and that
timely rains could help soybeans flourish.
The wheat market was weighed down with Russia saying it does
not plan to curb exports.
Russia will have an exportable surplus of wheat in the
range of 11 million to 15 million tonnes in 2012/13 depending on
the final 2012 crop which was damaged by drought, a government
source told Reuters on Wednesday.
Traders were cautious, saying there was still a lot of
uncertainty given that weather was dimming harvest prospects in
Russia.
Algeria has purchased 400,000 to 500,000 tonnes of milling
wheat in a tender while Saudi Arabia placed a tender to buy
270,000 tonnes of hard wheat with 12.5 percent protein content
for October-November shipment.
Prices at 0250 GMT
Contract Last Change Pct chg Two-day chg MA 30 RSI
CBOT wheat 877.25 -2.25 -0.26% -1.24% 858.73 50
CBOT corn 802.25 1.75 +0.22% -0.37% 745.71 60
CBOT soy 1620.25 -8.75 -0.54% -1.26% 1565.49 48
CBOT rice $15.63 $0.04 +0.26% +0.06% $15.29 58
WTI crude $88.85 -$0.06 -0.07% +0.90% $86.12 52
Currencies
Euro/dlr $1.225 $0.012 +1.01% +0.74%
USD/AUD 1.048 0.012 +1.13% +1.01%
Most active contracts
Wheat, corn and soy US cents/bushel. Rice: USD per hundredweight
RSI 14, exponential
(Reporting by Naveen Thukral; Editing by Ed Davies)