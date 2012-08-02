* Soy down 0.5 pct, extends losses, wheat dips * Midwest rains may help soy crop's pod-setting * Corn ticks up as market eyes end-user demand * Russian exports add pressure on wheat (Adds details, quotes) By Naveen Thukral SINGAPORE, Aug 2 Chicago soybeans slid half a percent on Thursday, falling for a third straight session as forecasts of rains in the U.S. Midwest weighed on the market, while corn inched higher on hopes of end-user demand. Wheat slipped, losing more ground as Russia said it would not curb exports and there was a surprise improvement in condition ratings of the U.S. spring wheat crop being harvested now. The losses in soybeans were limited with updated weather outlooks scaling back the amounts of rain forecast for the Midwest farm belt. "For corn the damage has been priced into the market and we are seeing that exports from Brazil have increased which is putting pressure on U.S. corn," said Lynette Tan, investment analyst at Phillip Futures in Singapore. "There are some forecasts of rains in the Midwest which should be helpful for the soybeans." Chicago Board of Trade new-crop December corn rose 0.2 percent to $8.02-1/4 a bushel by 0250 GMT while actively traded November soy lost 0.5 percent to $16.20-1/4 a bushel. September wheat fell 0.3 percent to $8.77-1/4 a bushel. A break in corn's rally, which has lifted prices 50 percent in the past six weeks, could prompt Asian importers to lock supplies, analysts said. Argentina is not considering increasing its soybean export tax, Agriculture Deputy Minister Lorenzo Basso told Reuters on Wednesday, knocking down market rumors circulating in the Chicago grains market. Argentina is the world's No. 3 soybean exporter and a tax on exports would have increased costs for the buyers. It is also the biggest supplier of soybean derivatives including soyoil, used in the booming biofuels sector, and meal, used in cattle feed. DIMINISHING YIELDS Brokerage INTL FC Stone issued its estimate of the U.S. corn yield of 124.3 bushels per acre and production at 11.043 billion bushels, after the market closed on Wednesday. It pegged the soybean yield at 36.2 bushels per acre, and the crop at 2.730 billion. The forecasts were much smaller than the U.S. Department of Agriculture's corn yield estimate of 146 bushels per acre and production at 12.97 billion. Its soybean yield was an estimated 40.5 bushels per acre, and output of 3.050 billion bushels. A weekly Reuters poll of analysts on Tuesday showed a further decline in yields and production. The agricultural markets came under pressure on Wednesday on forecasts for improved chances for rain through the weekend. Agronomists had said the hardy soybean crop needs just a fifth of the rain corn needs due to its much smaller biomass and that timely rains could help soybeans flourish. The wheat market was weighed down with Russia saying it does not plan to curb exports. Russia will have an exportable surplus of wheat in the range of 11 million to 15 million tonnes in 2012/13 depending on the final 2012 crop which was damaged by drought, a government source told Reuters on Wednesday. Traders were cautious, saying there was still a lot of uncertainty given that weather was dimming harvest prospects in Russia. Algeria has purchased 400,000 to 500,000 tonnes of milling wheat in a tender while Saudi Arabia placed a tender to buy 270,000 tonnes of hard wheat with 12.5 percent protein content for October-November shipment. Prices at 0250 GMT Contract Last Change Pct chg Two-day chg MA 30 RSI CBOT wheat 877.25 -2.25 -0.26% -1.24% 858.73 50 CBOT corn 802.25 1.75 +0.22% -0.37% 745.71 60 CBOT soy 1620.25 -8.75 -0.54% -1.26% 1565.49 48 CBOT rice $15.63 $0.04 +0.26% +0.06% $15.29 58 WTI crude $88.85 -$0.06 -0.07% +0.90% $86.12 52 Currencies Euro/dlr $1.225 $0.012 +1.01% +0.74% USD/AUD 1.048 0.012 +1.13% +1.01% Most active contracts Wheat, corn and soy US cents/bushel. Rice: USD per hundredweight RSI 14, exponential (Reporting by Naveen Thukral; Editing by Ed Davies)